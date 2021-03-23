Ethiopian prime minister publicly acknowledges possible war crimes for 1st time

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday publicly acknowledged for the first time the possibility of war crimes in the country's northern region of Tigray, where the national army has been fighting the Tigray People's Liberation Front since late last year.
"Reports indicate that atrocities have been committed in Tigray region," Abiy Ahmed said while addressing lawmakers in the capital, Addis Ababa.
There have been allegations against Ethiopian soldiers for months now, but journalists and aid agencies have increasingly gained access to the region in recent weeks, providing a clearer picture of what's happening on the ground. Last week, for example, CNN published a report detailing accounts of sexual violence against Tigrayan women.
Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday that any soldiers who were found to have raped women or committed other crimes would be held responsible, though he still hedged, suggesting that at least some of the claims are TPLF "propaganda." He also accused fighters loyal to the TPLF of committing a massacre in the town of Mai Kadra, which he called "the worst" in the conflict. "But it's not getting enough attention," he said.
Tuesday also marks the first time Abiy Ahmed admitted the Eritrean army, whose soldiers have also been accused of committing atrocities, did indeed cross the border into Tigray. He claims it did so only because it feared being attacked by Tigrayan forces, but said "any damage it did to our people was unacceptable." Read more at The Associated Press and Al Jazeera.Tim O'Donnell
In the wake of his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry is lining up a new gig.
Harry, who alongside his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as a senior member of the royal family last year, is set to become "chief impact officer" at BetterUp Inc., a coaching and mental health startup, The Wall Street Journal reported. Harry told the Journal he hopes to "help create impact in people's lives," adding that "proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."
BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said Harry's role will actually be "meaningful and meaty," and according to the Journal, the former working royal is expected to "advocate publicly on topics related to mental health" in the job, as well as weigh in on product strategy decisions and on charitable contributions. He's reportedly also likely to spend time at the company's San Francisco office once doing so is safe and attend meetings and events. This is the latest business move for Harry after he and Meghan signed major production agreements with Netflix and Spotify.
Harry and Meghan recently spoke with Winfrey about their decision to step back as working royals, and their interview included the revelation that Meghan experienced suicidal thoughts after she joined the royal family. She alleged she tried to get help, feeling she needed to "go somewhere," but was told "that it wouldn’t be good for the institution."
"Often because of societal barriers, financial difficulty, or stigma, too many people aren't able to focus on their mental health until they're forced to," Harry told the Journal. "I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help."
Harry also said he's actually been using the BetterUp app himself for months, revealing he personally matched with a coach who "has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective." Brendan Morrow
AstraZeneca made an "unforced error" when it recently announced COVID-19 vaccine trial data, even though the vaccine itself appears likely to be "very good," according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke on Good Morning America on Tuesday after the NIAID released an unusual statement saying an independent monitoring board was "concerned" that AstraZeneca "may have included outdated information" when it issued a press release about initial data from a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, "which may have provided an incomplete view." Fauci called the situation unfortunate and expressed concern it could contribute to vaccine hesitancy.
"It really is unfortunate that this happened," Fauci told GMA. "This is really what you call an unforced error because the fact is this is very likely a very good vaccine, and this kind of thing does, as you say, do nothing but really cast some doubt about the vaccines and maybe contribute to the hesitancy. It was not necessary. If you look at it, the data really are quite good, but when they put it into the press release, it wasn't completely accurate."
But Fauci suggested this AstraZeneca situation should ultimately make Americans more, not less, confident in the vaccine approval process. After all, he noted that the issue being quickly flagged by the independent monitoring board demonstrates "that there are safeguards in place," and he added Americans can be confident the FDA will independently review the data before potentially approving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
After the NIAID statement, AstraZeneca said Tuesday that the numbers it previously provided were based on data up to Feb. 17, but it will "immediately engage" with the independent data safety monitoring board "to share our primary analysis with the most up to date efficacy data." Brendan Morrow
The Biden administration has maintained that its policy at the southern border during the COVID-19 pandemic is to expel families trying to enter the United States. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, for instance, said there are only "narrow, narrow circumstances in which families can't be expelled." But Department of Homeland Security data leaked to Axios suggests expulsions are actually happening infrequently.
The data reportedly shows an average of 13 percent of nearly 13,000 family members attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border were turned away between March 14 and March 21, which Axios notes is "a sign of how the administration is struggling to keep up with a migration surge." But it also highlights the fact that Mexico has been unable to take in the amount of families the U.S. would otherwise turn away. "In situations where expulsion is not possible due to Mexico's inability to receive the families, they are placed into removal proceedings," a DHS spokesperson told Axios. Those proceedings can sometimes take years, Axios writes. Read more at Axios.Tim O'Donnell
President Biden met with Senate Democrats late Monday to discuss their next big legislative goal, an infrastructure and domestic policy package with a working price tag of about $3 trillion. The package, which The New York Times reports could go as high as $4 trillion, would be the centerpiece of Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda, combining money for roads and bridges, transportation funds, expanded pre-K and subsidized community college, broadband access, family support measures, and clean energy systems.
Here are 3 big questions about Biden's ambitious work in progress:
1. One bill or more? Biden's advisers are reportedly proposing splitting the package into at least two parts, trying to first pass a roughly $1 trillion bill to fix road and bridges, expand broadband, and fund other measure that have some broad bipartisan support. The second package would focus on people-centered economics, probably using the budget reconciliation process so no Republican votes are necessary. "There's only one more opportunity to use reconciliation this year," so the second bill would be subject to a GOP filibuster, Politico notes. "That strategy raises an obvious question: Can Biden get 10 Republican senators to cooperate on 'concrete and steel' when they know the tax and social welfare stuff they oppose is coming next via reconciliation?"
2. How high will they go? The working target for the legislation is $3 trillion over 10 years for infrastructure projects and the other proposals. Republicans are already raising concerns about the growing budget deficit. But the U.S. should really spend about $6 trillion on infrastructure alone over the next decade, the American Society of Civil Engineers said in its 2021 U.S. infrastructure report card. Among the reasons America got a C- are the 45,000 bridges in poor condition, water mains that break every two minutes, and 2,300 dams with "high hazard potential."
3. How will Biden pay for this? There are lots of potential funding mechanisms under discussion, but the biggest "source of money would be higher taxes on the affluent — people making at least $400,000 a year — and on corporations," David Leonhard reports at the Times. That would effectively undo the 2017 GOP tax cuts. "Some Republicans have expressed interest in infrastructure projects," but raising taxes would drain GOP support, The Wall Street Journal predicts. Even without tax hikes on the rich, getting any GOP support will be a heavy lift, Leonhardt says. "Congressional Republicans have almost uniformly opposed the top legislative priorities of each new Democratic president over the past three decades." Peter Weber
Facebook "did not live up to its promises to protect the U.S. elections" in 2020 and could have prevented pages that shared misinformation from amassing about 10 billion views, a new report found.
The advocacy group Avaaz in a report found that 267 pages and groups with a combined following of 32 million users spread "violence-glorifying content in the heat of the 2020 election," with 68.7 percent of these groups having "Boogaloo, QAnon or militia-aligned names" and posting content related to the extremist movements. "Despite clear violations of Facebook's policies," Avaaz said, 118 of those groups remain active on the platform, and they have almost 27 million followers.
Avaaz also found that the 100 most popular false or misleading stories related to the 2020 presidential election drew around 162 million views on Facebook, and 24 percent of these stories didn't come with a warning label from Facebook. Additionally, Avaaz said that "if the platform had acted earlier," it "could have stopped 10.1 billion estimated views of content from top-performing pages that repeatedly shared misinformation over the eight months" prior to the election.
"This report shows clearly how Facebook did not live up to its promises to protect the U.S. elections," Avaaz wrote, alleging the data points to Facebook's "role in providing fertile ground for and incentivizing a larger ecosystem of misinformation and toxicity, that we argue contributed to radicalizing millions and helped in creating the conditions in which the storming of the Capitol building became a reality."
Facebook is pushing back on Avaaz's report, with spokesperson Andy Stone telling Time it "distorts the serious work we've been doing to fight violent extremism and misinformation on our platform" and uses "flawed methodology to make people think that just because a Page shares a piece of fact-checked content, all the content on that Page is problematic." Stone added that Facebook's enforcement of its policies "isn't perfect" but that "we're always improving it while also working with outside experts to make sure that our policies remain in the right place." Brendan Morrow
"Not only is it March Madness, it's also Spring Break seasons, but over the weekend Miami declared a state of emergency and mandated a curfew due to COVID concerns," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "You know things are out of control when Florida is worried about COVID." Also in Florida, "former President Trump is creating his own social media platform — if it goes according to plan, it's be the first thing he'll help go viral since the coronavirus," he deadpanned. "Meanwhile, not to be outdone, last week Joe Biden joined Tumblr on the stairs of Air Force One."
Biden is "facing a lot of challenges in his first 100 days," but staying upright was "his biggest challenge yet," Trevor Noah quipped at The Daily Show. And the White House made things worse. 'Why couldn't they just say that he tripped? Tripping on stairs is a normal thing," he said, showing former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence also tripping on Air Force One's stairs. "Saying you got blown over by the wind, that is so much weirder."
This is the second Spring Break of the pandemic, "but things are a little different now," Noah said. "At this time last year, many people hadn't started taking the pandemic seriously yet. But this year, they've stopped taking the pandemic seriously too soon."
The Late Show's Stephen Colbert's advised Miami Beach to skip the Spring Break curfews and "just invite a few dads — that party will be over quicker than you can say Sherwin Williams rewards points." Meanwhile, with Biden's 100 million vaccine promise delivered in just 58 days, "our new president is on a roll, baby! Nothing can stop him now — except stairs," he sighed. "He's fine. Can we blame it on the dog? ... No toilet paper on his shoe, though."
Seth Meyers played the clip of Biden tripping upstairs on Late Night — then, "in the interest of equal time," the clip of Trump walking up Air Force One's stairs with toilet paper on his show, ditching the umbrella, and other Trump foibles. "It's interesting, I feel like they're the opposite with stairs and COVID," he mused. "Like with COVID, Trump took no precautions, Biden took every precaution. But on stairs or ramps, Trump's super careful, always holding the railing, going real slow, whereas Biden throws caution to the wind, trips up stairs three times." Peter Weber
Iceland's Mount Fagradalsfjall started erupting on Friday evening for the first time in about 800 years, and lots of people traveled the roughly 20 miles from Reykjavik, the capital, to enjoy the view. The site was shut down to visitors on Monday due to high levels of noxious gas, but drone operator Bjorn Steinbekk captured some stunning footage of a lava river on Sunday.
"The eruption is considered to be small and due to its location, there is no threat to any populated areas or critical infrastructure," Iceland's government said in a statement. In fact, scientists used the heat from the molten rock to cook hot dogs.
"It's absolutely breath-taking," Ulvar Kari Johannsson, a 21-year-old engineer, told AFP. "It smells pretty bad. For me what was surprising was the colors of the orange — much, much deeper than what one would expect." The eruption is expected to last a few weeks at most. Peter Weber