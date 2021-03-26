Voting Rights
Georgia police arrest Black lawmaker for knocking as Gov. Brian Kemp signed new voting restrictions

12:05 a.m.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into law a new law to restrict voting access in the state, shortly after the Republican-led legislature passed it along party lines. Georgia voted for President Biden in November, then elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in a January runoff election. "After the November election last year, I knew, like so many of you, that significant reforms to our state elections were needed," Kemp said. The Atlantic's Adam Serwer had an alternate explanation.

The new law makes it harder to request and drop off absentee ballots, changes early voting hours, replaces the elected secretary of state as head of the state election board with an appointee of the legislature, and gives that board the power to remove and replace county election officials. "That provision is widely seen as something that could be used to target Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold covering most of Atlanta," The Associated Press reports. The law also "bars outside groups from handing out food or water to people in line to vote."

"As always, the burden of these changes falls most heavily on voters of color — those the Voting Rights Act was designed to protect,” Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement.

As Kemp was signing the law behind closed doors, state Rep. Park Cannon (D) was arrested by Capitol police for knocking. Cannon, a Black woman who represents Atlanta, was charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and disrupting a session of the General Assembly. She faces 1 to 5 years in prison if convicted, AP reports.

Cannon "was advised that she was disturbing what was going on inside and if she did not stop, she would be placed under arrest," George State Police spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley said. "Rep. Cannon refused to stop knocking on the door."

Tamara Stevens, an activist who was with Cannon, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Cannon was not being disruptive or disrespectful. "She knew he was signing a bill that would affect all Georgians — why would he hide behind closed doors?" Stevens said. "This isn't a monarchy." Peter Weber

REVISIONIST HISTORY
Trump says his supporters were 'hugging and kissing the police' during the 'zero threat' Jan. 6 Capitol siege

12:54 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday night presented a sunny view of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, an event that left five people dead and led to Trump's second impeachment trial for fomenting an insurrection.

"It was zero threat, right from the start, it was zero threat," Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. "Look, they went in. They shouldn’t have done it. Some of them went in and they're hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out. ... They're persecuting a lot of those people. And some of them should be — some things should happen to them," he conceded, adding that, in his opinion, far-left anti-fascists are getting off easy in comparison.

Some Capitol Police officers did appear to have at least cordial relations with the rioters — they are under internal investigation — but most officers on the scene were engaged in brutal hand-to-hand combat with a violent pro-Trump mob.

The "fortress" around the Capitol, incidentally, started coming down days ago. Peter Weber

Voting Rights
Georgia passes voting restrictions hours after Biden calls such bills 'un-American'

March 25, 2021

Georgia's state legislature on Thursday passed a new Republican-sponsored bill that restricts voting by mail and reforms elections in several ways in response to the 2020 elections, reports The Associated Press.

President Biden had sharp criticism for bills like these earlier on Thursday during his first press conference. Asked about a Democratic voting rights bill that would overhaul federal election laws and make it easier for more people to vote, Biden expressed worry that state-level voting restriction bills in Republican legislatures could deepen voter suppression in "despicable" ways.

"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It's sick," he said. "Deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote? Deciding that you're going to end voting at 5:00 when working people are just getting off work? Deciding that there will be no absentee ballots under the most rigid circumstances? ... The Republican voters I know find this despicable."

Georgia's legislation is part of a larger "Republican war on voting," The New Yorker says, outlining the 253 restrictive bills under consideration in 43 states this year, and noting that Arizona and Georgia are two of the states with the largest number of vote-limiting bills. Georgia's new law will require a photo ID to vote absentee by mail, cut the time period voters have to request an absentee ballot and limit where ballot drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed, AP reports.

Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp (R) took issue with Biden's "un-American" comment after the press conference, and argued Biden must simply not fully understand Georgia's voting bill. Kemp is expected to sign the newly passed bill into law shortly. Summer Meza

2024
Biden says he'll seek re-election in 2024 — but also leaves himself an out

March 25, 2021

A betting man would put their money on President Biden — but don't be surprised if they end up cashing out.

In his first press conference since taking office, Biden on Thursday announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024. Biden was asked whether he'd run again by CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, who pointed out that Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, had already set up a re-election campaign by this point in his tenure.

Biden, who said Trump "needed to" set up a campaign, went on to clarify it is his "expectation" that he'll run again in 2024, but acknowledged: "I'm a great respecter of fate. I've never been able to plan three and a half, four years ahead, for certain."

Biden may have a few reasons for being purposefully vague about a 2024 bid. For one, NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes that Biden could run afoul of campaign finance laws should he formally launch.

There's also speculation over the political future of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is considered to be a major contender for the 2024 Democratic nomination if Biden forgoes re-election. Biden, who is 78 years old, said Thursday his expectation would be for Harris to remain on the ticket alongside him if he seeks re-election.

It's also possible Biden just wants to further distinguish himself from Trump, who famously filed for re-election just five hours after his own inauguration in 2017. Rest assured, Biden won't come close to breaking that record. Marianne Dodson

R.I.P.
Jessica Walter, Arrested Development's Lucille Bluth, dies at 80

March 25, 2021
Jessica Walter
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Walter, the Emmy-winning actress best known for her work as Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development, has died at 80.

Walter died at her New York City home on Wednesday, her daughter Brooke Bowman confirmed in a statement to Deadline.

"A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off," Bowman said. "While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

Walter starred as the matriarch of the Bluth family on Arrested Development, earning Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and she also voiced Malory Archer on the animated series Archer. Her wide variety of other work included Clint Eastwood's 1971 film Play Misty for Me, and she won an Emmy in 1975 for Amy Prentiss. Walter also performed on stage, such as in a Broadway revival of Anything Goes.

Tributes immediately poured in for Walter on Thursday, with her Arrested Development co-star star Tony Hale writing, "She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth." Brendan Morrow

Edit

The glaring omission in Biden's first press conference

March 25, 2021

Thursday's press conference was President Biden's first since taking office, so there was a lot of ground to cover. Even so, there were some surprising themes in which topics were addressed, and which were glaringly left out of the conversation.

Biden started his White House press conference by announcing a new goal of reaching 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses within his first 100 days as president. Aside from that, there were no questions and no discussion directly related to the still-ongoing pandemic and the nation's vaccine rollout.

As CBC News' Alexander Panetta pointed out, "sometimes this stuff just happens by accident. Every reporter assumes someone else will ask something about it — and nobody does."

The lack of discussion on vaccine eligibility, vaccine hesitancy, or the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that was just passed stood in contrast to the amount of time spent talking about immigration.

Biden fielded questions on unaccompanied minors arriving at the border, and crowded facilities holding migrants seeking asylum. He also answered questions about whether he'll run for re-election in 2024, and whether Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate. He forcefully commented on Republican-led efforts to restrict voting access. He "dodged" on eliminating the Senate filibuster, but there were no questions to dodge regarding unemployment, climate change, or gun reform.

Of course, an hour-long appearance can only pack in so many questions, but Biden's first presser is likely to lead to calls for another one very soon. Summer Meza

biden press conference
Biden: People aren't coming to the border because 'I'm a nice guy'

March 25, 2021

President Biden during his first solo White House news conference faced questions about the current surge of migrants at the southern border, denying the notion that it's partially due to perceptions of him as a "decent" person.

Biden during the White House news conference responded dismissively when PBS NewsHour's White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said that "the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country" right now is because there's a "perception" of him as "a moral, decent man." The president argued against this idea.

"Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because he was a nice guy, and he was doing good things at the border?" Biden asked. "That's not the reason they're coming. ... I'd like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not. It's because of what's happened every year."

Instead, Biden suggested the "significant" increase is because "it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert," and because of "the circumstances in country." Later, though, another reporter quoted the mother of migrant child she recently spoke with who said she sent him to the border "because she believes that you are not deporting unaccompanied minors like her son," prompting the question of whether the president's messaging is encouraging families to come.

"The idea that I'm going to say, which I would never do, if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we're just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side ... no previous administration did that either, except Trump," Biden said in response. "I'm not going to do it."

When Biden was subsequently asked if images of a crowded facility at the border are "acceptable" to him, he shot back, "That's a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on." He promised his administration is taking steps to resolve these "totally unacceptable" conditions. Brendan Morrow

puff puff pass the legislation
Edit

New York's recreational marijuana deal includes licenses for 'club-like' consumption sites

March 25, 2021
marijuana
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York state legislators have reached a deal to legalize recreational marijuana, and it goes beyond what other states allow.

The New York Times reports the deal involves "club-like lounges or 'consumption sites' where marijuana, but not alcohol, could be consumed."

Officials haven't given many details on the consumption sites, but the news drew immediate comparisons to "Amsterdam-style coffee shops." (This may be good timing, considering the Times also reports Amsterdam is moving to slow down its marijuana sales to foreign customers.)

The deal in New York would provide different licenses for cannabis farmers, distributors, product makers, dispensaries, and retail consumption sites, reports the Democrat & Chronicle.

One of the biggest sticking points in reaching a recreational marijuana deal has been how the revenue would be split up. New York's cannabis market is estimated to be around $4.6 billion and is expected to grow to $5.8 billion by 2027, reports the Times. Under the new agreement, lawmakers have agreed to divvy up tax revenue (coming from a 9 percent state and 4 percent local tax) between public education, communities affected by the war on drugs, and drug treatment, prevention, and education programs. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) office has estimated recreational marijuana could generate about $350 million in yearly tax revenue.

Read more about the deal at The New York Times. Summer Meza

