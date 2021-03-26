Chrissy Teigen says she and John Legend had sex in a bathroom at the DNC

Chrissy Teigen may have departed Twitter, but Chrissy Teigen TMI stories haven't gone anywhere.

During a segment on James Corden's show, Teigen was asked to name the strangest place she and her husband John Legend have ever been intimate, and her answer didn't disappoint: she revealed they once had sex in a bathroom at the Democratic National Convention.

"It was a while ago," Tiegen said. "I mean, I can fire these off if you want."

Teigen actually did previously reveal years ago that the two had sex at an unspecified "Obama thing," but she clarified to Corden she was talking about the DNC, pointing out it "wasn't, like, with" the Obamas "or near them." Oh, good to know! In case you were dying for even more information, TMZ looked into it and found it seems she's talking about the 2008 DNC, where Legend performed.