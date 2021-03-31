infrastructure week
Why Democrats' infrastructure bill could end up a long way from the plan Biden introduces

11:46 a.m.

The White House on Wednesday rolled out the details of President Biden's major new infrastructure and climate plan, the first part of a two-step proposal. Biden is expected to discuss the roughly $2 trillion American Jobs Plan in a speech later in the day, but what he describes may be a far cry from what Congress eventually tries to pass.

Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman suggests you don't hold your breath until Biden signs anything into law; it may be a while before the House settles on its version, and even longer before the Senate gets to work on it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's target date for passage in the lower chamber — July 4 — is overly optimistic, Sherman wrote on Twitter, before breaking down the reasons why the process will take months.

In the end, Sherman believes Congress will combine items from Biden's two-part plan into one massive bill that will only get through the Senate via reconciliation (since Republicans likely won't co-sign) sometime in September, leaving a lot of time for revisions. Tim O'Donnell

britney on framing britney
Britney Spears 'cried for 2 weeks' after New York Times documentary

11:42 a.m.

Britney Spears has broken her silence.

The pop star in a new Instagram post spoke out about "Framing Britney Spears," the recent documentary about her from The New York Times, writing that while she hasn't actually watched it, "from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in." Spears also said that she "cried for two weeks" over the documentary, and "I still cry sometimes."

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged ... insulted ... and embarrassed by the media ... and I still am till this day," she wrote.

"Framing Britney Spears" examined both Spears' conservatorship court battle and past media coverage of her. It was supportive of Spears and critical of the way she was treated, leading Justin Timberlake to apologize for times when "my actions contributed to the problem." For Spears, though, it sounds like the release of the documentary itself may have ended up being a bit, well, toxic. Brendan Morrow

infrastructure week
Biden's infrastructure plan would replace every lead pipe in America

10:50 a.m.
President Biden
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House has unveiled the details of President Biden's major new infrastructure and climate plan, which includes the elimination of every lead pipe in the United States.

The White House detailed the roughly $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal on Wednesday, and its many components include replacing "100 percent of the nation's lead pipes and service lines," a statement said. The plan calls for an investment of $45 billion toward this goal of reducing lead exposure in homes, schools, and childcare facilities.

"It's just plain wrong that in the United States of America today, millions of children still receive their water through lead service pipes," Biden said on Twitter. "It's long past time we fix that.'"

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates there are between six and 10 million lead service lines in the United States, and "in homes with lead pipes that connect the home to the water main, also known as lead services lines, these pipes are typically the most significant source of lead in the water."

Other notable details from the plan include ensuring every American has access to high-speed broadband Internet, and building, retrofitting, or renovating around 2 million homes and housing units, The Washington Post reports. More broadly, the plan is seeking to rebuild the country's infrastructure including highways and bridges, and the investment would translate "into 20,000 miles of rebuilt roads," according to The New York Times. It also includes $100 billion to "bolster the country's electric grid and phase out fossil fuels," the Post reports.

Biden is expected to discuss the plan in a speech on Wednesday afternoon. Read more details about the proposal at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
House investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

10:45 a.m.
Peter Navarro.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

After former President Donald Trump ignored his advice to ramp up the procurement of coronavirus supplies before the United States was overwhelmed by the pandemic, former White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro reportedly took it upon himself to get the job done. While some government officials, including Dr. Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency, have spoken admirably about how seriously Navarro took the pandemic, the House subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak is concerned by his process, The Washington Post reports.

The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), alleges Navarro and other senior White House officials pursued "a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement in which senior White House officials steered contracts to particular companies without adequate diligence or competition." One of those companies was Phlow, which was incorporated in January 2020 and had never manufactured drugs before. After a push from Navarro, BARDA awarded the firm with a $354 million contract, plus $458 million in options. A letter from the subcommittee explains Navarro was first introduced to Phlow's eventual CEO in November 2019, and the Post reports the company had "won Navarro's favor by making the argument that the United States was too dependent on Chinese manufacturing — a big concern" of his.

House investigators reportedly also obtained documents which reveal retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Trump ally, touted the company AirBoss, for which he was a paid consultant, to Navarro on March 22. That led to an immediate conversation between Airboss' brass and White House officials, the Post reports. The next day, the company reportedly submitted a $96.4 million proposal, and Navarro's team reportedly pressured the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finalize an updated version of the contract within a week. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

survey says
Poll: 54 percent of voters back tax increases to fund Biden infrastructure plan

9:26 a.m.
Joe Biden
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

As President Biden unveils a major infrastructure plan, a new poll has found a majority of voters are on board with tax increases to get it funded.

In a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, 54 percent of registered voters said they would support an infrastructure plan that would be funded by raising taxes for those making over $400,000 a year and increasing the corporate tax rate. This was compared to 27 percent who said they're in favor of infrastructure improvements, but not with these tax increases.

In fact, 57 percent of respondents said that the plan being funded by tax increases for those making over $400,000 would make them "more likely to support" it, while 47 percent said they'd be more likely to support it with corporate tax rate increases. The poll also found support for several components that may be included in the package, including funding climate change research and increased housing options for low-income Americans.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), though, has said "I don't think there's going to be any enthusiasm on our side for a tax increase" to fund the infrastructure bill. Indeed, Politico writes that the bill will "almost certainly need to go through budget reconciliation to pass" seeing as "finding 10 Republicans to support a bill of this size and with this kind of tax hike is all but hopeless."

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was conducted by speaking to 2,043 registered voters from March 26-29. The margin of error was 2 percentage points. See the full results here. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Pfizer says trial showed its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective in adolescents

8:03 a.m.
Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was 100 percent effective in adolescents aged 12 to 15 in a phase 3 study, the companies announced.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that the vaccine, which is currently in use in the United States for adults, demonstrated 100 percent efficacy in the trial. It also demonstrated "robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated."

This study consisted of 2,260 adolescents in the United States between 12 and 15, and there were 18 cases of COVID-19 reported in the placebo group, but no cases in the group that was vaccinated.

"The initial results we have seen in the adolescent studies suggest that children are particularly well protected by vaccination, which is very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.

This was the latest piece of encouraging data surrounding the Pfizer vaccine after the CDC released a study showing both it and the Moderna vaccine were "highly effective" in real-world conditions, preventing about 90 percent of infections two weeks after both doses in adults.

Experts quickly hailed the trial results released Wednesday, with Yale University immunologist Akiko Iwasaki telling The New York Times, "Oh my god, I’m so happy to see this — this is amazing." Iwasaki added that the fact that the study showed the group "getting even better levels" of antibodies than young adults was "really incredible. Pfizer and BioNTech say they will submit this new data to the FDA with "the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year." Brendan Morrow

Marijuana legalization
New York lawmakers pass marijuana bill hailed as national model for socially equitable legalization

7:26 a.m.
New York legalizes marijuana
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York's legislature voted Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana. After Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signs the package, which he said Tuesday will bring "justice for long-marginalized communities," New York will be the 15th state to allow pot use for non-medicinal purposes. The bill passed in the Assembly on a 43-20 vote and cleared the Senate 100 to 49. Democrats control both chambers.

The new law will allow anyone 21 or older to possess, carry, buy, or otherwise obtain up to three ounces of cannabis, probably starting in about a year, and it creates a regulatory framework for dispensaries to sell pot and certain businesses to allow its use. The new industry will be overseen by a new Office of Cannabis Management and a board appointed by the governor and lawmakers. Local municipal governments will be allowed to ban dispensaries and on-site use businesses, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

The expected $350 million in annual tax revenue will be divided between schools (40 percent), drug treatment and education (20 percent), and a social equity fund (40 percent) designed to help New York avoid the situation in other legalization states where Black and brown dealers are excluded from the marketplace and pushed into the black market, NPR reports. That social equity pot will be invested in communities harmed by high rates of drug arrests, and dealers who can show their business would benefit those people and communities will be eligible for "social equity" dispensary licenses.

"I think it's just a real game-changer and sets a new model for what legalization should look like in this country," Melissa Moore, head of the Drug Policy Alliance's New York chapter, told NPR News. Peter Weber

COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy drops, interest in getting inoculated grows in U.S., surveys show

6:08 a.m.

The number of Americans who say they won't or are reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to shrink while the share who say they are excited to get the vaccine is rising, new surveys from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Census Bureau show. In KFF's latest monthly poll, about 61 percent of U.S. adults said they have either gotten their first dose already or are eager to get the shot, up from 47 percent in January. An estimated 70-90 percent of the U.S. population will need to be immune for the pandemic to be under control.

There was an especially sharp rise in the percentage of Black Americans who said they want to get vaccinated, now 55 percent, versus 61 percent of Latinos and 64 percent of white people, KFF found. Overall, 20 percent of respondents said they won't get vaccinated at all or only if required by work or school, and Republicans (29 percent) and white evangelical Christians (28 percent) were still overrepresented in that group. Another 46 percent of Republicans said they have or will get vaccinated, versus 79 percent of Democrats.


(Kaiser Family Foundation)

The large survey from the Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Center for Health Statistics found 17 percent of adults opposed or hesitant to get vaccinated, from 22 percent in January, but the decline was entirely among people formerly on the fence shifting to the pro-vaccination camp, The Wall Street Journal notes. That survey found Black Americans the most likely to say they probably or definitely won't get vaccinated, but the hesitation has shrunk from 13 percentage points more likely than white Americans to eschew vaccinations in January to just 5 points in March.

The Census survey is based responses from 80,000 adults from March 3 and March 15. Kaiser Family Foundation interviewed 1,862 adults from March 15 to March 22 for its survey, and the margin of sampling error for the entire sample is ± 3 percentage points. Peter Weber

