Factory mix-up ruins millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

6:59 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

About 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine were spoiled when workers at a Baltimore plant accidentally mixed up ingredients, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, delaying future shipments of the vaccine.

The error took place several weeks ago, the Times said, at a plant run by Emergent BioSolutions, which is a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. The Food and Drug Administration is now investigating the matter.

The Johnson & Johnson doses that are now being used to vaccinate Americans were manufactured in the Netherlands, but all future doses were slated to come from Baltimore, the Times reports. People with knowledge of the matter said those shipments are now in question, but with Pfizer and Moderna still delivering their vaccines, federal officials think there will be enough doses available to vaccinate every American adult by the end of May. Catherine Garcia

Biden touts his infrastructure plan as 'a once in a generation investment'

5:49 p.m.

President Biden's infrastructure proposal is a "once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the Space Race decades ago," he said Wednesday during a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, introducing the White House plan. "In fact," he continued, "it's the largest American jobs investment since World War II."

Analysts noted that some progressive Democrats believe the proposal is too small, so it's no surprise to hear Biden bolster his speech with striking historical comparisons and powerful adjectives. He even appeared to reference a specific criticism made by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) all the way back in the 2020 Democratic primaries. As Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein notes, Warren once suggested Biden spent too much time "tinkering around the edges" on policy, but on Wednesday, Biden said the infrastructural proposal will do no such thing. Tim O'Donnell

Michael Strahan allegedly closed his tooth gap

5:01 p.m.

Michael Strahan is many things: a Hall of Fame football player, talk show host, and father, but a member of the gap-tooth community he is no more.

Strahan seemingly closed the gap between his front teeth, BET reports. He posted a video on Twitter documenting the process, writing "I did it. #GoodbyeGap."

He explained if he had told others he was closing the gap they'd try to talk him out of it, but "I got to do what I want to do for myself," he said. "This is a moment 50 years in the making." He beamed at the end of the video, showing off his fuller grin, sans the iconic gap.

However, skeptics find the timing suspicious, so come April 2, that gap may reappear. Taylor Watson

Democrats narrowly avoid the Iowa election challenge they reportedly dreaded

4:59 p.m.

Rita Hart, the Democratic candidate in the 2020 race to represent Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, announced Wednesday she was dropping her election challenge, meaning Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) will retain the seat after winning an incredibly tight contest by just six votes.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) already tweeted out a celebratory photo, but the GOP may not be the only happy party. There was reportedly quite a bit of concern about the challenge on the other side of the aisle, as well. Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman tweeted that Hart's announcement was what "many, many, many in [Democratic] leadership were privately hoping for," explaining that there was a belief the challenge would be "expensive and time consuming" and "was already dividing Democrats."

Politico's Melanie Zanona expanded on that last point, noting that "moderate" and "vulnerable" House Democrats were concerned about the "optics" of tossing out a state-certified victory. Tim O'Donnell

Nickelodeon pulls SpongeBob episode over pandemic 'sensitivities'

4:58 p.m.
SpongeBob Squarepants
Nickelodeon

Are you ready kids? Not for these episodes.

Nickelodeon has pulled an episode of SpongeBob Squarepants "due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," a spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly. The episode, called "Kwarantined Crab," features a quarantine at the Krusty Krab over a "clam flu" virus.

"The 'Kwarantined Crab' centers on a virus storyline, so we have decided to not air it due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," a Nick spokesperson said. The episode was "never put on the schedule to be sensitive to the pandemic outbreak last year," a spokesperson also said.

Meanwhile, though, Nick also confirmed it pulled the classic season 3 episode "Mid-Life Crustacean" back in 2018. The episode involves SpongeBob, Patrick, and Mr. Krabs conducting a "panty raid" at Mr. Krab's mom's house — something SpongeBob specifically says he and Patrick do "all the time." The network has now realized it had a few "story elements were not kid-appropriate," the spokesperson told EW. Yes, Nick may have gone for that back when this aired, but apparently, they're not feeling it now, Mr. Krabs. Brendan Morrow

Grimes is ready to die on Mars

4:48 p.m.
grimes
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maybe Grimes and Elon Musk really were made for each other.

The musician revealed on Instagram she is "Ready to die with the red dirt of mars beneath my feet," as she posed in baby-daddy Musk's "Starbase, Texas," the Daily Mail reported. Musk has made his desire to colonize mars well known, claiming his company, SpaceX, will land humans there by 2026.

Grimes previously said traveling to Mars is one of her main goals, and judging by this new statement, she wants to stay there. But she isn't expecting a peaceful retirement home on the red planet. In a YouTube Live Chat, she revealed she wants to move to Mars after age 50, and thinks she would most likely do manual labor until she dies. "But hopefully that can change," she added.

Both parents are on board, but no word yet on how little X Æ A-12 feels about the big move. Taylor Watson

The Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'

4:04 p.m.
Coronavirus testing.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Officials inside the White House and federal health agencies haven't been able to forge a consensus about whether the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the United States is worth panicking about, Politico reports.

Three senior administration officials told Politico the Biden administration is working hard to not call the increase a "surge" because they want to instill confidence in the national vaccine drive, which has been picking up steam. And there is optimism that vaccinations are indeed preventing a much more severe spike — President Biden's chief science officer, David Kessler, said his "educated guess is without vaccines, we would be in a surge right now."

But that doesn't mean the trajectory isn't worrying. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said she's experiencing a feeling of "impending doom" on Tuesday, after all.

For his part, Kessler settled on a middle ground. "You're seeing a slight increase in cases, but you're certainly not seeing a continued drop in cases," he told Politico. "That's the issue. You're plateauing at a high level of crisis." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

COVID-19 was 3rd leading cause of death in 2020, early CDC data shows

3:01 p.m.
CDC
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

New early data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States last year.

The CDC released provisional data on Wednesday that showed COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2020 behind heart disease and cancer, CNN reports. The death rate increased by 15.9 percent from 2019 to 2020, rising to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 people, with a total of 3.36 million deaths during the year.

COVID-19 was either the underlying cause or a contributing cause of 377,883 deaths in 2020, the CDC said. After COVID-19, the other top causes of death were unintentional injury, stroke, chronic lower respiratory disease, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, and kidney disease. The highest number of COVID-19 deaths occurred during April and December, the CDC also said.

A final report is expected to be released later in the year, but CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the early data "should serve, again, as a catalyst for each of us [to] continue to do our part to drive down cases and reduce the spread of COVID-19 and get people vaccinated as quickly as possible." Brendan Morrow

