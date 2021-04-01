What we fight about when we fight about infrastructure

President Biden unveiled his American Jobs Plan on Wednesday, describing the $2.3 trillion infrastructure initiative as a big, bold, "once-in-a-generation investment in America." Many Republicans immediately opposed the proposal.
"Infrastructure is often described as the ultimate bipartisan policy," but the GOP opposition to Biden's plan is "really just the latest proof that infrastructure has become the ultimate partisan battleground," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico.
"There's widespread support across the political aisle to upgrade the nation's infrastructure," The Washington Post reports. But Republicans, who lowered the corporate tax rate to 21 percent three years ago from 35 percent, oppose Biden's (broadly popular) plan to raise it to 28 percent, and point out he's paying for eight years of infrastructure-adjacent spending with 15 years of those higher corporate taxes. Many progressives want Biden to spend more and question the need to pay for the plan at all, arguing that infrastructure spending more than pays for itself.
But the bigger, irreconcilable difference Biden faces, Grunwald writes, is that "Democrats and Republicans now have very different ideas of what counts as infrastructure, not only because of their very different political philosophies and policy goals, but because they now live in very different places with very different needs." Republicans favor infrastructure like "new highways that connect rural communities and promote exurban sprawl," where GOP voters live, he argues, and they "see most of what Biden proposed as 'Democratic infrastructure,'" targeting "Democratic voters who overwhelmingly live close together in racially diverse cities and transit-friendly inner-ring suburbs."
In that sense, "infrastructure has really become a fight over how Americans will live in the future," Grunwald writes.
Vibrant cities aren't just full of Democrats; vibrant cities create Democrats by drawing newcomers into the urban way of life that seems to make Americans feel more positive about diversity and government and other Democratic values. Similarly, propping up rural areas makes it more likely for rural children to become rural adults who seem much more likely to vote Republican.
When Republicans fight the Biden bill, they won't just be fighting investments in blue areas of the country. They'll be fighting to prevent the blue areas of the country from getting ahead, getting more attractive, and converting their kids. [Michael Grunwald, Politico]
To sell tens of thousands of Girl Scout cookies in just two months is an incredible feat — and one made even more special when it's done during a pandemic.
Lilly Bumpus, 8, made it her mission to sell as many cookies as she could this season, within the restrictions. She wasn't able to go door-to-door or set up a table outside of a grocery store, but she could sell online — either dropping off or mailing boxes to customers — and Bumpus was also able to have a booth in the front yard of her San Bernardino, California, home.
"She sold her freaking heart out til the last day of Girl Scout cookie season," Bumpus' mom, Trish Bauer, told the San Bernardino Sun. "We boothed 11 hours straight outside our house and sold 500 boxes in one day. It's Lilly being Lilly. She does not like somebody telling her something is not possible."
Bumpus is a cancer survivor, and her troop is mostly comprised of other kids who have either battled cancer, are still fighting it, or lost a loved one to the disease. Last week, her fellow scouts showed up at her house to surprise Bumpus, and share some good news: She sold 32,484 boxes of cookies, breaking the record for most boxes sold in a season. About 5,000 of the boxes are being donated to pediatric cancer patients, homeless individuals, and soldiers serving overseas.
"It feels like the world believes in me and it feels really good," Bumpus told the Sun. "It means so much to me that people are coming to support me by buying cookies." Catherine Garcia
Four people, including a child, were shot and killed on Wednesday evening at an office complex in Orange, California. A fifth person was injured and their condition is unknown.
When police officers arrived at the scene, they exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who was hit, the Los Angeles Times reports. The shooter is at a local hospital in unknown condition. Law enforcement is not aware of any motive for the attack.
This is the third mass shooting to take place in the United States in two weeks, the Times reports, after the attacks at three Asian spas in the metro Atlanta area and a supermarket in Boulder. Orange is "usually quiet," Orange Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Amat said, and the city hasn't experienced a situation of this kind "since the 1997 Caltrans shooting," when a former employee shot and killed four people at a state maintenance yard. The gunman was killed in a shootout with police.
Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), whose district includes parts of Orange, tweeted that she is "deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I'm continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more." Catherine Garcia
It was "another major news day — and when I say 'Major,' I am again talking about President Biden's dog," Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday's Kimmel Live. Just days after nipping at a Park Service employee, Major — or his brother, Champ — pooped in a White House hallway, he said, citing an Associated Press report. "What a scoop that is. I like that the White House dog making a bowel movement is a news story. A year ago we were out of ventilators, okay?"
"Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week, after a bombshell report by The New York Times last night," Kimmel said. "Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch. He is not well-liked by anyone, and he's reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice, they're looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking."
"Not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him," Kimmel said. "You can really tell he's speaking from the heart and not from a statement his lawyer wrote on the screen." Gaetz also tried repeatedly to drag Carlson into his case. "This interview was so all-over-the-place you'd think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company," he laughed. "This is like when your college roommate shows up and meets your new wife and starts saying things like, 'Remember the time we had that threesome with a goat?'"
"Gaetz went on to say he suspects he's being targeted because his father is rich and he's a prominent Republican," Kimmel said. "But this isn't a partisan investigation. In fact it was opened by Trump's attorney general Bill Barr, who reportedly didn't want to be seen with Matt Gaetz in public." Carlson called it "one of the weirdest interviews" he's ever conducted, Kimmel added, "and this is a man who interviewed someone who claimed Hillary Clinton was running a Satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place, so there's always a twist."
The Gaetz allegations just barely made it into The Daily Show's dispiriting recap of Women's History Month. Peter Weber
Evan Harris has always been a sharp dresser, and he's hoping that his new men's store will help others embrace wearing their Sunday best all week long.
Harris, 21, started working in retail when he was 16. Because of the pandemic, the Trenton, New Jersey, native lost his job at a clothing store, and he took that as a sign to strike out on his own. His mother is a real estate agent, and she found him the perfect space in downtown Trenton to open up shop: the old location of Byers Men's Shop, founded in 1924.
"I just want to basically get people my own taste of suit wearing and kind of bring back the suit wearing," Harris told NJ Advance Media. "With COVID ... it's constantly bringing people inside and limiting people dressing up in general and going out."
His store is called BeSuited, and clients can choose their fabrics, patterns, styles, and accessories for a totally customized suit. BeSuited opened on Monday, just in time for Harris' 21st birthday, and his sister Ebony and cousin Rodney, who "knows his way around a suit," are helping Harris run the shop. He's excited about helping people improve their wardrobes and opening a space where they can "also sit down and enjoy" the atmosphere. Catherine Garcia
If Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, can get COVID-19, "anyone can catch this," Palin told People on Wednesday. Palin said she and several of her five children tested positive for the coronavirus at some unspecified time, and she experienced some of the "bizarre" symptoms like loss of taste and smell. COVID-19 can "really knock you down," Palin said.
"Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it's better than doing nothing to slow the spread," Palin said, throwing in a joke about The Masked Singer, a TV show she was on, and being "masked before being masked was cool." She added that people should be "vigilant" but not "frightened" of the virus. "I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there," Palin said. Peter Weber
New York state prosecutors in Manhattan investigating former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization's finances have subpoenaed the bank records of Allen Weisselberg, the company's chief financial officer, The New York Times reports.
Several people with knowledge of the matter told the Times that prosecutors are also looking into gifts Weisselberg and his family received from Trump, including an apartment in New York City, and it appears this extra scrutiny may be part of an effort to get Weisselberg to cooperate with investigators. Weisselberg, 73, has worked at the Trump Organization for several decades, starting when Trump's late father, Fred Trump, ran the company. He has not been charged with any wrongdoing.
The investigation began with prosecutors looking into the Trump Organization's role in making hush money payments to two women who said they had extramarital affairs with Trump. Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, made a $130,000 payment to one of the women, porn actress Stormy Daniels, and said Weisselberg helped come up with the plan to have the Trump Organization reimburse Cohen.
The probe now has several facets, with investigators also looking into whether the Trump Organization has falsely reported property values in order to get loans and tax breaks. Several banks that work with Trump and the Trump Organization, including Capitol One and JPMorgan Chase, have reportedly turned their records over to prosecutors, who also obtained Trump's tax information in February. Catherine Garcia
When Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) father received a message that referred to a Justice Department investigation into his son and asked for help funding the search for Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who went missing in Iran 14 years ago, he thought the request was suspicious and went to the FBI, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Wednesday.
On Tuesday night, The New York Timesreported that in the waning months of the Trump administration, the DOJ launched an investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz, who denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes, released a statement saying his family had been targeted by extortionists, and his father wore a wire at the insistence of the FBI.
People familiar with the matter told the Post that Gaetz's wealthy father, Don Gaetz, received a text message and document from two men who said if he gave them money to help with the search for Levinson, Matt Gaetz would be seen as a hero and his legal troubles would likely go away. Levinson disappeared from Iran's Kish Island in 2007 while trying to get information on the country's nuclear program, and was last seen alive in a 2010 hostage video. His family has said the U.S. government told them they believe Levinson is dead.
When Don Gaetz received these messages, the DOJ investigation into his son was not known publicly. It isn't clear how the men learned about the investigation, and they do not appear to have any direct connection with the investigation. People with knowledge of the matter told the Post it will be hard to prove this was an extortion attempt because the men did not threaten to expose Gaetz's DOJ investigation if the family did not give them money.
Matt Gaetz appeared on Fox News Tuesday night and accused a lawyer named David McGee of being involved in this effort. McGee has represented the Levinson family for years, and on Tuesday night he said Don Gaetz called him and they had a "pleasant conversation" about "the trouble his son was in." McGee denied being involved in any extortion attempt, and his law firm on Wednesday called the allegation "false and defamatory." Catherine Garcia