Fully vaccinated people can travel safely within U.S., CDC says

12:27 p.m.
Rochelle Walensky.
Erin Clark-Pool/Getty Images

The CDC has a remedy for both spring fever and cabin fever in their updated traveling guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control on Friday gave people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 the green light to travel within the U.S. without getting tested or self-quarantining. They should, however, still wear a mask in public areas, avoid crowds, and practice personal hygiene. The rules for those who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated have not changed.

The new guidelines are based on studies of "real-world'' effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.The CDC estimates nearly 17 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks out from their final dose of an FDA-approved vaccine.

Friday's update is a major shift from earlier this week, when Walensky said she had a feeling of "impending doom." Walensky clarified Friday the CDC is "not recommending travel at this time." Taylor Watson

Iran nuclear deal
U.S. and Iran agree to indirect talks on nuclear deal

11:01 a.m.
Joe Biden.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Three years after Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed economic sanctions, the U.S. is set to take part in indirect discussions to revive the accord.

President Joe Biden has made it clear he wants to return to the 2015 deal, and next Tuesday that journey begins. Officials from all participating countries, including the U.S. and Iran, will meet in Vienna, the Wall Street Journal reports. However, U.S. and Iran officials will not meet face-to-face.

Iran is still pushing for the U.S. to lift sanctions. "Iran will suspend its steps (scaling back compliance with the deal's terms) as soon as (U.S.) sanctions are lifted and this is verified," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Friday in Iran's Fars News Agency, Reuters reports.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the talks are a "healthy step forward," AP reports. But Price noted they are in the early stages. "We don't anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead." Taylor Watson

jobs report
U.S. economy adds 916,000 jobs in March, one year after the pandemic took hold

9:35 a.m.
Jobs.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The March jobs report is in, and builds off February's growth.

The U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March, The Labor Department announced Friday, blowing past the 675,000 jobs economists had predicted, CNBC reports. The unemployment rate fell from 6.2 percent to 6 percent.

The trend continues from last month's report, in which 379,000 jobs were added, also exceeding expectations.

"Job growth was widespread in March, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, public and private education, and construction," the Labor Department said.

The news comes as vaccination availability increases, temperatures rise, and states continue to reopen. As these trends continue, economists predict even faster hiring, MarketWatch reports.

The report comes one year after the pandemic took hold — the U.S. economy lost 1.7 million jobs in March 2020, The New York Times reports. Despite growth, the U.S. is still 8.4 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels. But the tide is turning, economist Michelle Meyer told the Times. The March report "reaffirms this idea that the economy is accelerating meaningfully in the spring." Taylor Watson

gaetz investigation
Report: Gaetz investigation focuses on payments to women

8:30 a.m.
Matt Gaetz.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Justice Department investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) now concerns payments he and an indicted Florida politician made to women allegedly recruited online for sex, The New York Times reports.

Investigators suspect the other politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, of initiating contact with the women through websites used to arrange dates in exchange for gifts and allowances, the Times reports, citing people close to the investigation as well as text messages and payment receipts the newspaper reviewed. One of the women said she had sex with both men after Greenberg met her online and introduced her to the Republican congressman.

The investigation of Gaetz is also looking into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Greenberg was indicted last year on several federal charges, including a sex trafficking count involving the same girl, the Times reports.

Gaetz, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, has denied ever paying a woman for sex. Harold Maass

taiwan
At least 48 people killed in Taiwan train accident

7:50 a.m.
Taiwan train crash.
SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

At least 48 people died in Taiwan after a vehicle rolled down a hill and hit a passing train on Friday, causing it to partially derail outside a tunnel. Dozens of people were injured.

The train had partially emerged from the tunnel, with many cars remaining inside. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted that emergency services "have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident."

The accident occurred on the first day of the annual Tomb Sweeping Festival, a four-day religious festival when people return to their hometowns for family gatherings and to pay respects at their ancestors' graves. Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said the Railways Administration would conduct checks on track lines to "prevent this from happening again." Harold Maass

chauvin trial
George Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trial

April 1, 2021
chauvin trial
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Day 4 of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin included testimony from Courteney Ross, who dated George Floyd for nearly three years before his death, and several paramedics who were dispatched to the scene of Floyd’s arrest.

Ross recalled meeting and dating Floyd, and also detailed their shared struggle with opioid addictions, saying they had tried to quit many times but she feared he had relapsed in the weeks before he died in May 2020. "Tens of thousands of Americans struggle with self-medication and opioid abuse and are treated with dignity, respect and support, not brutality," said the prosecution.

One paramedic testified he believed Floyd to be dead upon his arrival at the scene, while another recalled "I had to take the handcuffs off" of Floyd to "begin my resuscitation efforts." Chauvin's lawyer argued Chauvin attempted to follow police protocol and turn Floyd onto his side while he was being restrained.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter after he pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Read more at The Washington Post and The New York Times. The Week Staff

satanic sartorial saga
The Satan Shoe saga ends with the 666th sneaker unsold

April 1, 2021
lil nas x
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

So dawn goes down to day/nothing satanic can stay. Streetwear company MSCHF says it will not ship the 666th pair of Satan Shoes after Nike sought a temporary restraining order against its unauthorized Nike Air Max 97s, which were modified in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X and allegedly contain a drop of real human blood.

But whoops — MSCHF said Wednesday that it has already shipped the other 665 pairs of shoes, which sold for $1,018 when they went on sale earlier this week. So sad! Sorry Nike! Meanwhile, the most satanic pair of all, the 666th, which was going to be used in a giveaway on April 2, will no longer be up for grabs due to Nike's lawsuit. Read more at The Verge. Jeva Lange

cha ching
Knives Out murders all of Netflix's other movie acquisitions with a massive $450 million sale

April 1, 2021
knives out
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Knives Out said a million dollars isn't cool. What's cool is the nearly half a billion dollars Netflix just paid for the rights to Knives Out 2 and 3.

For $450 million — a number Vulture called "astronomical," and Entertainment Weekly called "eye-popping" — the streamer will own the follow-ups to Rian Johnson's 2019 murder-mystery starring Daniel Craig as "the Last of the Gentleman Sleuths," Benoit Blanc.

Previously, Netflix's biggest movie splurge was $130 million for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, so needless to say, Knives Out has set a new record. Johnson has reportedly already written the sequels — which, Agatha Christie-style, are expected to only feature the detective as a recurring character — and the first follow-up is set to begin filming in Greece in June. Read more at Vulture. Jeva Lange

