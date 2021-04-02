Fully vaccinated people can travel safely within U.S., CDC says

The CDC has a remedy for both spring fever and cabin fever in their updated traveling guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control on Friday gave people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 the green light to travel within the U.S. without getting tested or self-quarantining. They should, however, still wear a mask in public areas, avoid crowds, and practice personal hygiene. The rules for those who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated have not changed.

The new guidelines are based on studies of "real-world'' effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.The CDC estimates nearly 17 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks out from their final dose of an FDA-approved vaccine.

Friday's update is a major shift from earlier this week, when Walensky said she had a feeling of "impending doom." Walensky clarified Friday the CDC is "not recommending travel at this time." Taylor Watson