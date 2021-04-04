Biden economist acknowledges 'cost' to MLB's decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta, but says that's the point

Cecilia Rouse, the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, appeared to dismiss the idea that President Biden is urging private companies to use their economic power to take political positions, namely in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law.

In an interview that aired on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, CBS News' Margaret Brennan pointed out that a day after Biden, who strongly opposes the Georgia law, said he would like to see the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game move out of Atlanta, the league did just that. Rouse, though, said companies that have spoken out against the state law "have a right to vote with their feet and express their dissatisfaction with the laws."

Council of Economic Adviser Chair @CeciliaERouse says it's a "little early to judge what the economic impact will be" of top corporations condemning Georgia's new voting rights laws, but says "they have a right to...express their dissatisfaction with the laws." pic.twitter.com/j9WAdQXmu8 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 4, 2021

In terms of the fallout from MLB's decision, Rouse acknowledged there "will undoubtedly be a cost" borne in part by workers in Atlanta, but noted the league will move the game to another city, benefiting a different group of workers. "That is exactly the message [MLB] was trying to send," Rouse said. Tim O'Donnell