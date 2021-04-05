tokyo olympics
North Korea says it won't send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics

11:35 p.m.
North Korea's cheerleaders at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

North Korea on Monday said it will not participate in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made via a website run by North Korea's sports ministry, The Associated Press reports, with officials saying the decision not to send athletes to the games was made during a meeting in late March. Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa told reporters she is still working on confirming details on the matter.

In 2018, 22 North Korean athletes competed in the Winter Olympics, held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and were supported by a 230-member cheer squad. North and South Korean athletes marched together under a flag that symbolized a unified Korean peninsula, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, attended the games and made an overture on behalf of her brother, letting South Korea know he wanted to have a summit with President Moon Jae-in.

South Korea's Unification Ministry on Tuesday said it had been hoping this year's Olympics could be used to improve relations between the two countries. Catherine Garcia

COVID-19
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte tests positive for COVID-19

10:24 p.m.
Greg Gianforte.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Monday.

Gianforte, who received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose last week, is exhibiting mild symptoms, and is in isolation. His wife, who is not showing any symptoms, was also tested, and is waiting for her results.

Gianforte's office said the governor held his last public event on Thursday, and he is not sure how he contracted the virus. Gianforte attended Easter services at his church on Sunday, his office shared, but was not showing any symptoms at the time and did not get in close contact with any other parishioners. Gianforte has recently closely interacted with family members, friends he had dinner with, a member of his security details, and a staff member. Catherine Garcia

procedural tools
Senate parliamentarian ruling could clear the way for Democrats to use reconciliation to pass more legislation

9:42 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images

The Senate parliamentarian issued an opinion on Monday that could give Democrats more opportunities this year to pass major pieces of legislation without any Republican support, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

"The parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions," the spokesperson said, adding that this confirms Schumer's "interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues."

Budget reconciliation is a procedural tool that Democrats used last month to avoid Republican filibusters and pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with a simple majority. Schumer's spokesperson said no decisions have been made yet on whether the tool will be used to pass legislation like Biden's massive infrastructure plan, and "some parameters still need to be worked out," but the parliamentarian's opinion "is an important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed." Catherine Garcia

COVID cleaning
CDC updates guidance on cleaning surfaces to protect against COVID-19

8:27 p.m.
A person sprays a counter with cleaning solution.
iStock

In updated guidance published Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is "possible" for a person to become infected with COVID-19 through "contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low."

The primary way people become infected with the virus is through exposure to respiratory droplets, the CDC said, and the risk of infection through fomites "is generally less than 1 in 10,000." Because of this, the CDC said it is fine to regularly use water and soap or detergent to clean surfaces, as there is "little scientific support for routine use of disinfectants in community settings, whether indoor or outdoor, to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fomites."

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the risk of surface transmission can also be reduced "by wearing masks consistently and correctly, washing your hands, and by following CDC ... guidance to maintain healthy facilities."

In homes, stores, and other indoor spaces where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, people should use disinfectants to clean surfaces, the CDC said. Catherine Garcia

gaetz investigation
Former Gaetz aide says FBI questioned him as part of inquiry

7:27 p.m.
Matt Gaetz.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Nathan Nelson, a former aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), told reporters on Monday that he was questioned by the FBI last week as part of an investigation into the lawmaker, with agents wanting to know why Nelson resigned last fall.

Gaetz's office arranged for Nelson to speak, and publicized the fact that he would be making remarks from outside his home in Santa Rosa, Florida, The New York Times reports. Last week, the Times reported that the Department of Justice began investigating Gaetz, 38, during the Trump administration, and is said to be looking into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid women he recruited to have sex.

Nelson, a retired Air Force captain, began advising Gaetz on military issues in 2017, and stepped down in 2020. He told reporters FBI agents showed up to interview him without warning last Wednesday because they believed he may have resigned after learning that Gaetz was involved in "illegal activities." Nelson denied this, and although he said he doesn't have "specific knowledge" of the investigation, he feels the allegations are "baseless" and "an attempt to discredit a very vocal conservative."

In a Washington Examiner op-ed published Monday, Gaetz echoed Nelson, writing that he is being targeted by "partisan crooks." People with knowledge of the investigation told the Times Gaetz's case is part of a larger investigation into Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and former tax collector of Seminole County, Florida. Greenberg has been charged with child sex trafficking, stalking, and identity theft. Catherine Garcia

March Madness
Gonzaga-Baylor may be the most anticipated college basketball title game since 2005

5:35 p.m.

There have been some thrilling championship games in men's college basketball this century. The Kansas-Memphis clash in 2008, Duke-Butler in 2010, and Villanova-North Carolina in 2016 are all classics. But they didn't necessarily have a season's worth of anticipation behind them like Monday night's title game between Gonzaga and Baylor does. The last time two teams were on such an obvious collision course was in 2005 when Illinois met North Carolina in the final.

Pretty much from the get-go, college basketball analysts pegged Baylor and Gonzaga as the two best teams in the country, and for a good chunk of the season both teams were undefeated. Gonzaga, the tournament's top overall seed, remains that way and is looking to become the first Division I men's team to cap a perfect season since 1976. Baylor wound up losing twice while getting back into gear after a long COVID-19-related pause, but the Bears still wound up the tournament's second No. 1 seed, and they've looked every bit the part so far.

Gonzaga has also lived up to expectations, blitzing through their first four tournament games before UCLA gave them a real scare in their Final Four matchup on Saturday night. Their fans would probably have preferred another blowout, but it's not unfair to wonder whether the Bulldogs, who had played in only one game decided by single digits all year (in early December), needed a true test before meeting Baylor.

Gonzaga and Baylor were actually supposed to play earlier in the season, only for the game to be canceled because of COVID-19. It felt like a letdown at the time, but things have a funny way of working out in the end. Tim O'Donnell

'absolute malarkey'
Democratic mayor accuses 60 Minutes of airing 'intentionally false' story on Florida's vaccine rollout

4:52 p.m.
Ron DeSantis
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Democratic mayor in Florida is coming to the governor's defense following a 60 Minutes story on the state's vaccine rollout, alleging the show's reporting was "intentionally false."

60 Minutes on Sunday aired a story in which correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi reported on allegations that Florida's "vaccination rollout has favored the wealthy." It was critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for partnering with Publix to distribute vaccines, suggesting the move may have been influenced by the governor having received donations from the supermarket chain.

On Monday, Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner (D) defended DeSantis and slammed 60 Minutes over this story.

"The reporting was not just based on bad information — it was intentionally false," Kerner alleged, per Fox News. "I know this because I offered to provide my insight into Palm Beach County's vaccination efforts and 60 Minutes declined."

Kerner went on to say that he and the county administrator asked DeSantis "to expand the state's partnership with Publix to Palm Beach County," and he accused 60 Minutes of leaving this fact out of its story "because it kneecaps their narrative," adding that the show "should be ashamed." Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, who served as a Democrat in the Florida House, also called the story "absolute malarkey," saying "no one from the governors office suggested Publix," per Mediaite.

Alfonsi clashed with the governor at a press conference, as seen in the segment, with DeSantis accusing the 60 Minutes correspondent of pushing a "fake narrative" as she grilled him by asking how the state's partnership with Publix was "not pay-to-play." Video later showed DeSantis' full response that wasn't included on 60 Minutes.

Following Kerner's statement on Monday, The Atlantic's Derek Thompson argued that "a lot of media figures have been out over their skis trying to put DeSantis on blast when Florida's pandemic behavior/performance has been fairly average." Brendan Morrow

chauvin trial
Minneapolis police chief testifies Derek Chauvin 'absolutely' violated department policies during George Floyd arrest

4:47 p.m.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the witness stand on Monday as the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continued.

Arradondo testified that Chauvin's actions during the arrest of George Floyd, including kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes, "absolutely" violated department policy. "That is not what we teach," Arradondo said.

Chauvin may have had reason to restrain Floyd forcefully in the "first few seconds" of the arrest, Arradondo clarified, but he said once Floyd "stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped."

Arradondo, the city's first Black police chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest within a day of Floyd's death. He has publicly referred to the incident as a "murder," The New York Times notes. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

