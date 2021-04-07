Late night hosts roll their eyes at the GOP's feint to cancel Coke, Mitch McConnell's corporate cash hypocrisy

"I read that 40 percent of adults in the U.S. have been vaccinated, so now when you see someone without a mask it's a fun game of vaccinated or idiot?" Jimmy Fallon joked on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The Texas Rangers had 38,000 fans at their season opener, he added. "When they walked in, all the fans got a Dr. Fauci bobblehead that only shook its head no. It was a strange game, it was the first time umpires were trying to get themselves thrown out."
Meanwhile, "in response to Coca-Cola opposing Georgia's news restrictive voting law, President Trump has told his supporters to boycott the company — but check out this picture taken in his office yesterday," Fallon said. "Yeah, see it? He has a bottle of Coke on his desk. But don't worry, Trump fixed it by taking out a Sharpie and writing 'Pepsi.'"
The Late Show offered up Shasta's cola as the laissez-faire "protest beverage of choice."
Republicans have "dubbed Coca-Cola 'Woke-a-Cola,' and they say they'll drink Pepsi instead," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "They were gonna go with RC Cola, until they discovered it stands for Radical Communism: The Flavor Belongs to the Proletariat." The Republican "leading the charge against these businesses" isn't really Trump but rather Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who "threatened punitive legislative action against the protesting corporations," Colbert said. "Yes, corporations, Mitch McConnell wants you to 'stay out of politics.' Which is why I'm sure, any day now, he's gonna return the $4.3 million he's accepted from corporations in the last five years."
McConnell later clarified he's "not talking about political contributions." But "cash isn't the only way McConnell's being a hypocrite here," Colbert said, playing a 2013 clip of McConnell saying "every corporation in America should be free to participate in the political process." "I'd call that a self-own," he said, "but he's already 100 percent owned by corporations."
"Our former president popped up on Newsmax today, where he encouraged his MAGA-heads to boycott baseball and warned against woke-ness," said Jimmy Kimmel, who pointed out Trump's hidden Coke bottle on Monday's Kimmel Live. "This is the move: Now that things are going well, they can't possibly credit Joe Biden for turning the country around, so Trump and Co. like to say someone else must be running the country." You can watch that, plus a new Ken Burns mockumentary, below. Peter Weber
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), when he was a state representative in Florida, killed a bill in 2014 that would have banned nonconsensual pornography, or "revenge porn," in the state. That bill, passed unanimously in the state Senate and with 17 House co-sponsors, died when a House committee Gaetz chaired never gave it a hearing. When a version of the same Senate bill, watered down in the House, did pass in 2015, only Gaetz and one of his roommates, state Rep. John Tobia (R), voted against it, the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Former state Rep. Tom Goodson (R), the main House sponsor of the nonconsensual porn ban, told the Sentinel on Monday that Gaetz was the main opponent of the legislation, which makes it illegal to share intimate images of a romantic partner without their consent. When Goodson met with Gaetz to discuss his opposition, he told the Sentinel, "Matt was absolutely against it. He thought the picture was his to do with what he wanted. ... He thought that any picture was his to use as he wanted to, as an expression of his rights."
After reports emerged that the Justice Department is investigating Gaetz for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl and paying for sex with other women, multiple people in Congress told The Washington Post and CNN that Gaetz had taken out his phone and shown them nude photos and videos of women he said he'd slept with. If Gaetz did that, it would be "a twist of irony," former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) wrote in Vanity Fair on Monday, because when that "happened to me" in 2019, "Matt was the first member of Congress who publicly and unapologetically defended me, saying that while I might have made mistakes, I was a victim in this circumstance."
"Sharing intimate images or videos of someone without their consent should be illegal," even if it was "to brag about your sexual conquests, like Matt has been accused of doing," Hill wrote. "I've spent the last few months advocating for a bill called the SHIELD Act to be included as part of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, which just passed the House and is headed to the Senate." Gaetz, she added, "voted against that bill." Peter Weber
"As more and more people get vaccinated, it's going to get safer for all sorts of places to open up again," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "But the question is, how will businesses know which of their customers have actually been vaccinated?" One idea is gaining traction and making talking heads explode. "Yes, welcome to the world of 'vaccine passports,' which I think are a great and simple way to show that you're immune from corona," Noah said. "I mean, I've just been going around yelling that I've been shot, and you'd think people would relax knowing that I've been vaccinated, but they always seem to freak out. People are weird."
Vaccine passports "can help give businesses peace of mind," Noah said. "American businesses want to know that the customers legally carrying assault rifles into their store aren't going to sneeze on anyone." Carrying around proof of vaccination "may sound like a novel idea, but it's really nothing new," he added. "People already have to prove that they've been vaccinated for a ton of reasons," but "just like most things in America, vaccine passports aren't without controversy. In fact, Republican governors in Texas and Florida have already banned businesses in their state from requiring one. And the very idea of vaccine passports has Fox News so freaked out, they've started standing up for the undocumented."
Noah showed some Fox News clips and tried to inject some calming humor. "First of all, this is not 'the end of human liberty in the West' — that happened in 2001, when they shut down Napster," he joked. "And look, they can say that this is Nazi Germany, but nobody's forcing you to get a vaccine passport. Like, if you don't want one, don't get one. You'll just have to pay a coyote to sneak you into Dunkin Donuts."
"Just because Fox News is being dramatic doesn't mean that there aren't some legitimate concerns around a vaccine passport — especially if that passport ends up being a smartphone app," Noah noted. "Not everybody has a smartphone ... but paper vaccine passports could have all kinds of issues, too. They can be forged, they can get lost, a girl could trick you into writing your phone number on it, and now she's vaccinated." Watch his suggested solutions below. Peter Weber
Peter and Veronica Fuchs know how to put on a show, and "Stump the Maestro" is their runaway hit.
Peter, 91, is a former composer and conductor, while Veronica, 87, is a retired Broadway singer. They live in a senior community near Miami, and at the beginning of the pandemic, the couple started a Facebook Live show called "Stump the Maestro," streamed daily from their apartment. It began as a way to entertain neighbors they could no longer visit with, but word soon spread, and viewers began tuning in from all over.
Each show begins with Peter playing some show tunes and Veronica asking viewers if they can name the songs. Veronica then fields requests — typically jazz standards, Frank Sinatra, more show tunes — and while Peter knows most of them, if he does get stumped, he researches the song and plays it the next day. To close out the show, Peter performs his latest original composition: "Wear a Mask."
Peter told The Associated Press the couple enjoys interacting with their diverse audience. It's "nice to be able to make people happy," he said. One regular viewer, Toddi Jacobson, told AP that "Stump the Maestro" has "provided so many of us with beautiful music, laughter, friendship, and a feeling that we are connected." Catherine Garcia
When bars and restaurants closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many state and local governments suspended alcohol regulations to allow customers to order takeout premixed cocktails and drink in newly expanded outdoor dining areas. Now that the end of the pandemic is in sight, hopefully, there's a battle brewing over whether to make those changes permanent, The Wall Street Journal reports.
"Before the pandemic, just a few places allowed bars and restaurants to sell to-go cocktails, including a handful of local areas such as New Orleans," the Journal reports. "Thirty-three states and the District of Columbia passed emergency orders greenlighting it during the pandemic," and Washington, D.C., "Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio, and Iowa have already made such allowances permanent, while other states extended permission into next year."
Opposition to such moves is coming from beer distributors, liquor and convenience stores, and grocers' associations, as well as some city governments who argue that takeout cocktails could encourage underage drinking and drunk driving. Some municipalities and neighborhoods are also wary about ceding street parking and sidewalks to newly expanded outdoor dining.
In California, state Sen. Scott Wiener (D) is collaborating with a GOP lawmaker to permanently suspend liquor laws that prohibited drinking in outdoor food parks and sidewalk extensions. Modernizing liquor laws, some of which date back 100 years, is a longterm interest for Wiener. "The pandemic is a terrible thing in all respects, but it made us try out new things at a very rapid pace. And the sky didn't fall," he told the Journal. "There are more open minds among lawmakers than there otherwise would be."
Last Thursday, a Border Patrol agent driving in the Rio Grande Valley found a migrant child in distress, with the distraught boy telling the official that the group he'd been traveling with had abandoned him.
Their interaction was recorded, and in the video, the 10-year-old is seen crying as he explains that he hadn't been with his parents. Customs and Border Protection told NBC News the boy was found on a rural road near La Grulla, Texas, and he told the agent that he fell asleep and when he woke up, the rest of the group was gone. The boy, a migrant from Nicaragua, is safe, Customs and Border Protection said, and will soon be transferred from a Border Patrol facility to a shelter run by the Department of Health and Human Services.
NBC News reports that as of Monday, there are roughly 19,000 unaccompanied migrant children in Health and Human Services and Customs and Border Protection custody, with many having to stay in overcrowded Border Patrol facilities for longer than the 72 hours mandated by law. There has been an overall rise in Central American migrants arriving at the southern border, fleeing poverty, crime, violence, and extreme weather.
President Biden said his administration's policy is to turn away most migrants at the border, with the exception of minors, stating last month that the "only people we are not going to let sit there on the other side of the Rio Grande by themselves with no help are children." Recently, there have been several small children rescued along the southern border, including a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl discovered Monday in a rugged area near Jacumba, California. Their mother's name and phone number was written on their arms and they carried a note with her contact information as well.
In a statement, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said it is "unconscionable that anyone would abandon these small children, and those responsible for smuggling events like this will be aggressively prosecuted." Catherine Garcia
Supporters of former President Donald Trump stick together, as demonstrated by the Women for America First organization inviting embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to speak at their upcoming summit.
Women for America First is ardently pro-Trump, and hasn't wavered in its support since the group organized the March for Trump rally in D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. On Tuesday evening, Women for America First championed Gaetz as one of the "few members of Congress" who will "stand up and fight on behalf of President Trump and his America First agenda," and that's why he's been invited to speak Friday at the group's "Save America Summit."
Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state, but Politico reports that Women for America First doesn't seem to find this troubling — the group states on its website that it "won't be pushed around by bullies who tell us who we are 'supposed' to like."
Gaetz, who has denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl, tweeted that he was thankful for the invitation, and looked forward to sharing his "vision for our great nation" at the Save America Summit, held at — where else? — Trump's Doral resort in Miami. Catherine Garcia
In order to attend the Republican National Committee's spring donor retreat in Florida this week, which will include remarks from former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, guests must first "take a COVID-19 PCR or Rapid Antigen test and receive a negative result," The Washington Examiner reports.
An email sent to wealthy contributors invited to the event states that even those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must get tested and submit negative test results to the RNC in order to receive their credentials, the Examiner reports. "If you or members in your party fail to fulfill this requirement, you will be denied entry to the 2021 RNC Spring Retreat," the email said. A Republican National Committee official confirmed the email's authenticity.
This is a sharp contrast with Republicans who are publicly speaking out against the idea of a "vaccine passport," which offers verified proof of vaccination. People with that kind of document would likely be able to travel without quarantining and go to concerts and other large events.
Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) prohibited state government agencies from issuing any "standardized documentation for the purpose of certifying an individual's COVID-19 vaccination status to a third party," and on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed his own executive order banning any government-mandated vaccine passports. Catherine Garcia