Manhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, wheeled three boxes of financial records and a laptop from her Manhattan apartment building to a black Jeep, sending them to Manhattan prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump and his family business. Weisselberg was married to Barry Weisselberg, also a Trump Organization employee, from 2004 to 2018. She obtained their documents, subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., in the divorce proceedings.
Vance's prosecutors have sought information on whether the Weisselbergs got untaxed benefits from the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reports, and Jennifer Weisselberg says the family used Trump Organization apartments in Manhattan without paying for them or reporting them for tax purposes.
Allen Weisselberg is the senior-most Trump Organization employee who isn't a Trump. "In complex investigations such as those into Trump's business activities, prosecutors routinely seek evidence of wrongdoing by subordinates as a means to elicit their cooperation and expose damaging information about their bosses," the Post reports, adding that a person with knowledge of Vance's investigation said he is indeed trying to "flip" Weisselberg.
Vance's office also has hired a special prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, and the forensic accounting firm FTI Consulting to help with the Trump investigation. FTI is helping sift through millions of pages of Trump financial and accounting records. One of FTI's accountants is Morgan Magionos, a former FBI fraud examiner and accountant who was key to securing the conviction of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, CNN reports. "At Manafort's trial, Magionos testified that she uncovered several foreign bank accounts linked to Manafort and traced $15 million in transfers that Manafort used to fund his personal lifestyle, including an ostrich-skin jacket and landscaping services for his home in the Hamptons." Peter Weber
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at 99.
Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday, which came after he was hospitalized for a month beginning in February.
"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
Further information about the prince's death was not disclosed. In February, Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh had been hospitalized as a "precautionary measure" after "feeling unwell." He was treated for an infection and underwent a "procedure for a pre-existing heart condition," officials said, and he was released on March 16.
Sectarian violence not seen in nearly a decade has broken out in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with gangs of young British unionists and Irish nationalists throwing rocks, fireworks, and petrol bombs at each other over a "peace fence" for a second night Thursday. Earlier Thursday, leaders of the five-party Northern Ireland unity government jointly called for calm, as did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and U.S. President Biden.
Northern Ireland police used water cannons and riot gear to try and break up Thursday's riots, following a violent Wednesday night, when rival unionist and nationalist gangs briefly smashed open the peace wall dividing the Catholic and Protestant neighborhoods, and the unionists hijacked a bus and set it aflame. Since the unrest started March 29, 74 police officers have been injured, including 19 hurt in Thursday night's melee. It isn't clear how many rioters have been injured, as they "often avoid hospitals for fear of arrest," Politico reports.
"Northern Ireland leaders unanimously condemned rising street violence," Politico's Shawn Pogatchnik reports from Belfast. "But even at critical moments of conflict, the two sides cannot agree on what people are rioting about." Irish nationalist say unionist politicians are inciting violence with their charged rhetoric around the post-Brexit Irish Sea border, or European Union custom checks on British goods coming into Northern Ireland. Unionists accuse the police of giving special treatment to the nationalists. The violence started when prosecutors decided last week against prosecuting 24 Sinn Féin leaders who broke COVID-19 protocols to attend an Irish Republican Army funeral in June.
"Locally, much blame is heaped on Johnson for choosing a 'hard' Brexit that left Northern Ireland in the EU single market," Pogatchnik explains. "That move shocked unionists who had backed Brexit on the assumption that the entire U.K. would leave together. Reflecting its disengagement to date, the British government announced Thursday it would seek to defuse tensions by dispatching its Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, to ... Northern Ireland."
Jimmy Kimmel introduced Hunter Biden as "probably the most famous board member of a Ukrainian energy company of all time," but they spent most of their conversation on Thursday's Kimmel Live discussing addiction, as described in Biden's new book, Beautiful Things. "I have to tell you, after reading the book, I'm impressed that you're alive," Kimmel said. "I feel like I learned a lot about crack."
"I wrote about it in vivid detail because, you know, I think the question that most addicts have a really hard time answering, and what everybody that's a non-addict wants the answer to, is why?" Biden said "There's a simple answer, and that's because it works — at first, until it doesn't." With every drug, you're always trying to chase that first high, he explained. Alcohol is actually "the most insidious drug for me," but "crack brought me to place that I'd never been to before," both high and low, Biden said. "It was an absolutely awful experience at the end, and it was an awful experience throughout. After that first time, all you do is live in a lot of guilt and a lot of shame."
Biden said he wrote the book "to humanize people suffering from addiction," but "more than anything it's a love letter to the people that are loving someone that's struggling with addiction. Because it's so hard for them to understand why it is that their love just can't get through. ... I hope that this provides some people some real hope that if they're just persistent, and they continue, that when that person's ready to reach for that love, maybe they'll be able to find their way out of that deep, dark hole." "Yeah, boy was your dad persistent," Kimmel said.
Biden said he was well-qualified for the Burisma board position, bad optics notwithstanding. "Does it make you crazy when you hear someone like Donald Trump Jr. saying that the only reason he does is because he's a Biden, and because of his last name? And how just wildly comical that is?" Kimmel asked. "It is wildly comical, that's putting it lightly," Biden laughed. But "what I've learned is this, is that I don't spend too much time thinking about them." "I do, I think about it all the time," Kimmel said. Watch the full interview, including Biden's thoughts on "sad" Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), below. Peter Weber
Former Vice President Mike Pence has signed a book deal, though "of course the book will be written by a ghostwriter, Mike Pence," Jimmy Fallon joked on Thursday's Tonight Show. "The book is a little different, though: There's a blank white page in the middle with the caption 'Selfie.' I'm sure there'll be a lot of talk about religion, his hopes and dreams, and then maybe a chapter about how his boss tried to murder him." Fallon suggested some titles and produced some audiobook excerpts.
Pence "signed a two-book deal with Simon & Schuster — I wonder if he knows they're a gay couple, Simon and Schuster," Jimmy Kimmel joked at Kimmel Live, offering his own title for Pence's memoir. "This will be the only time pages got whiter after words were printed on them. Speaking of wild and crazy guys," he deadpanned, "there's a new wrinkle in the ongoing drama surrounding Florida congressman Matt Gaetz," this one involving a trip he took to the Bahamas with a hand surgeon-marijuana entrepreneur and, allegedly, female escorts.
"If your hand surgeon is also a marijuana entrepreneur, probably a good idea to learn to write with your feet," Kimmel said. Joel Greenberg, another Gaetz pal who "seems to know a lot about Gaetz's sextracurricular activities, he's in hot water too," and there's now speculation he'll flip and testify against Gaetz. "Well, good luck to Matt Gaetz," he said. "Maybe he just loves Trump so much he wants to go to jail with him."
"Sex sells, so let's start with the too-hot-for-TV story that's making everyone temperature rise," Ron Paul's short jean shorts, Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "It all goes back to Ayn Rand's classic work of rational self-interest, Atlas Twerked." He touched on President Biden's gun control orders and surprisingly popular infrastructure bill, then landed on "the most wonderful terrible story in the news," GaetzGate.
"I know Gaetz is from Florida, but Bahama sex trafficking with weed-peddling hand surgeon is almost too Florida even for him," Colbert said. "At this point, it feels like we're just generating his crimes at random." He joked about the gangapreneur-hand surgeon — "he can cure your carpal tunnel and turn your thumb into a bong" — and said allegations that Gaetz shared girlfriends with "wingman" Greenberg won't "win Gaetz any fans on the right. Prostitution is one thing, but that is socialism!" Peter Weber
Don Muchow ran the roughly 2,800 miles from Disneyland to Disney World not because he really wanted to see Mickey Mouse or ride Splash Mountain — the Texan says he did it to show other people with Type 1 diabetes "there are safe ways to do even epic things."
Muchow, 59, of Plano was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1972. At the time, he told WKMG, there were no glucose meters and his doctor told him "not to exercise, and I followed those instructions for 42 years." More recently, he started experiencing health issues linked to his diabetes, and found that it was necessary to become active. He jumped into a running regiment, and was soon completing 5Ks, 10Ks, marathons, and Iron Man triathlons.
Pre-pandemic, Muchow planned a run from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic, and a friend remarked that it would be like going from Disneyland to Disney World. Muchow liked this idea, and in February 2020, he went to Newport Beach, California, dipped his toe in the Pacific, and then ran 14 miles to Disneyland. The run didn't go as originally planned: he paused after a month when his father died, and then at the 1,260-mile mark, he had to take a break for safety reasons because of the pandemic.
This March, Muchow was ready to finish, and he logged 32 miles a day, stopping every 10 days, WKMG reports. On Tuesday, he made it to Disney World, where he was greeted with cheers, and on Wednesday, he went to a Melbourne, Florida, beach so he could dip his toe in the Atlantic. On Facebook, Muchow wrote that Disney's slogan "If you can dream it, you can do it" is a motto that "goes double for everyone like me, with serious lifelong medical conditions. The diagnosis is the beginning, not the end." Catherine Garcia
Jerry Falwell Jr., the former head of Virginia's Liberty University and among the most prominent white evangelical Christian supporters of former President Donald Trump, got his first shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, and like many of the newly inoculated, he posted a vaccine selfie to Instagram. He urged his followers to get vaccinated as well, portraying it as a way to keep Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) from enacting "mindless restrictions."
Jerry Falwell Jr. posts a vaccination selfie. "Please get vaccinated so our nutcase of a Governor will have less reasons for mindless restrictions!" pic.twitter.com/YoxrzUT0Ej
With polls showing white evangelicals among the least likely to get vaccinated, prominent evangelicals like Falwell are working to decrease vaccine hesitancy among their followers, The Associated Press reports. The response so far has been ... mixed. Rev. J.D. Greear, head of the Southern Baptist Convention, the nation's largest evangelical denomination, posted a photo of himself getting vaccinated last week, as did Franklin Graham. Dallas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress has spoken in support of vaccinations, as has Rev. Russell Moore, head of the SBC's public policy arm.
The vaccine skepticism among white evangelicals "doesn't have anything to do with religious beliefs," Moore told PBSNewsHour on Thursday. "It's instead about the mistrust and distrust that's evident in American society right now," combined with "the fact that we have been isolated from one another in lots of ways for over a year," allowing misinformation to spread. "And that's why lots of us are doing what we can to say, vaccination is not only something that's acceptable for Christians," he said, "it's something we ought to thank God that we have the technology for."
Many evangelicals hesitant now, "I think, will eventually come around," especially if everyone focuses on "what's possible if we get vaccinated in large numbers," Moore said. "We want to be able to get as close back to normal as we can. And that's probably especially true for people who are religious communities, because we believe we ought to be congregated together."
And if that isn't persuasive, Thursday's Late Show had a similar message, wrapped in a Beach Boys homage. Peter Weber
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday compared his country's economic struggles to the devastating 1990s famine that left hundreds of thousands of people dead.
The Korean Central News Agency reports that while speaking to lower-level Workers' Party of Korea members, Kim said there are "many obstacles and difficulties ahead of us," and it's up to everyone in the WPK to "wage another ... arduous march in order to relieve our people of the difficulty, even a little." Earlier in the week, he told party members the country is facing its "worst-ever situation."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and sanctions over North Korea's nuclear program, Kim is facing his most difficult test as leader, foreign experts told The Associated Press. China is North Korea's biggest trading partner, but with the border closed because of the pandemic, that partnership has been crippled. In January, Kim told party officials the country needed to rely more on domestic manufacturing and less on imports.
Food is needed in North Korea, but monitoring groups told AP there are no signs of mass starvation taking place. There were several driving forces behind the 1990s famine, including natural disasters, mismanagement, and the loss of aid from the Soviet Union, and experts told AP it's unlikely there would be another famine today, because China would first offer assistance in order to keep North Korean refugees from entering the country. Catherine Garcia