Rapper DMX has died at 50, his family has confirmed.
"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family said Friday, per Pitchfork.
The Grammy-nominated rapper last week had been "rushed to the hospital after collapsing" at his home in White Plains, New York, his representative previously confirmed. TMZreported that he suffered a drug overdose, which triggered a heart attack.
DMX's lawyer has not confirmed the reports of a drug overdose, but the White Plains hospital where he died said he suffered "catastrophic cardiac arrest," according The Associated Press. The rapper's work included the albums It's Dark and Hell is Hot and ...And Then There Was X, and his first five albums all debuted at No. 1 on Billboard charts, CNN noted. He also starred in films like Romeo Must Die and Cradle 2 the Grave.
"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," his family said. "He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever." Brendan Morrow
Prince Philip died on Friday at 99 after recently spending a month in the hospital and dealing with numerous health issues. But it didn't take long for pundits to start suggesting Meghan Markle was to blame.
After Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip's death on Friday, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade in a Fox & Friends segment brought up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired while he was in the hospital. Although Kilmeade didn't explicitly blame the two for his death, he quoted Piers Morgan's previous objections to the timing of the interview and added, "Evidently, it definitely added to his stress."
"There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey," Kilmeade also said. "So here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that."
Philip was hospitalized "after feeling unwell" in February and ended up being treated for an infection and undergoing a procedure for a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. He was released from the hospital about a week after the interview aired. Brendan Morrow
Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system.
The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider.
"Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads.
Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Brendan Morrow
Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at 99, prompting a collective look back at his fascinating life.
Obituaries for the late Duke of Edinburgh walked through the late royal's life from his birth in 1921 to his service in World War II and his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II. He was born on the Greek island of Corfu on a dining room table, according to The Washington Post, and as an infant was "smuggled out of Greece in a fruit crate" while his father fled execution, The New York Times reports.
The obituaries were also filled with interesting little nuggets about him, including that he "carried British passport No. 1 (the queen did not require one)," as the Times wrote.
Philip instituted "efficiencies" at Buckingham Palace, including installing intercoms, and while loved sailing, he "was said to have so little patience with horse racing that he had his top hat fitted with a radio so that he could listen to cricket matches when he escorted the queen to her favorite spectator sport," the Times said. He was also the "first member of the royal family to do a televised interview," according to NBC News.
His large personal library was "particularly illuminating" of him and his interests, the Post wrote, as it reportedly included "560 books on birds, 456 on religion, 373 on horses and 352 on the navy and ships." Speaking of which, a report in The Sun once claimed Philip was an "avid reader of books about UFOs and aliens."
Of course, obituaries for Philip also took note of his reputation for offensive sexist and racist comments, with BBC News writing, "That he could be rude, startlingly so at times, there is no doubt." Historian Sarah Gristwood told NBC, though, "He helped create the model of the British royal family that has enabled it to continue forward into the 21st century. We may have lost sight of that now, but I hope we'll remember him for it." Brendan Morrow
Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, wheeled three boxes of financial records and a laptop from her Manhattan apartment building to a black Jeep, sending them to Manhattan prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump and his family business. Weisselberg was married to Barry Weisselberg, also a Trump Organization employee, from 2004 to 2018. She obtained their documents, subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., in the divorce proceedings.
Vance's prosecutors have sought information on whether the Weisselbergs got untaxed benefits from the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reports, and Jennifer Weisselberg says the family used Trump Organization apartments in Manhattan without paying for them or reporting them for tax purposes.
Allen Weisselberg is the senior-most Trump Organization employee who isn't a Trump. "In complex investigations such as those into Trump's business activities, prosecutors routinely seek evidence of wrongdoing by subordinates as a means to elicit their cooperation and expose damaging information about their bosses," the Post reports, adding that a person with knowledge of Vance's investigation said he is indeed trying to "flip" Weisselberg.
Vance's office also has hired a special prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, and the forensic accounting firm FTI Consulting to help with the Trump investigation. FTI is helping sift through millions of pages of Trump financial and accounting records. One of FTI's accountants is Morgan Magionos, a former FBI fraud examiner and accountant who was key to securing the conviction of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, CNN reports. "At Manafort's trial, Magionos testified that she uncovered several foreign bank accounts linked to Manafort and traced $15 million in transfers that Manafort used to fund his personal lifestyle, including an ostrich-skin jacket and landscaping services for his home in the Hamptons." Peter Weber
Sectarian violence not seen in nearly a decade has broken out in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with gangs of young British unionists and Irish nationalists throwing rocks, fireworks, and petrol bombs at each other over a "peace fence" for a second night Thursday. Earlier Thursday, leaders of the five-party Northern Ireland unity government jointly called for calm, as did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and U.S. President Biden.
Northern Ireland police used water cannons and riot gear to try and break up Thursday's riots, following a violent Wednesday night, when rival unionist and nationalist gangs briefly smashed open the peace wall dividing the Catholic and Protestant neighborhoods, and the unionists hijacked a bus and set it aflame. Since the unrest started March 29, 74 police officers have been injured, including 19 hurt in Thursday night's melee. It isn't clear how many rioters have been injured, as they "often avoid hospitals for fear of arrest," Politico reports.
"Northern Ireland leaders unanimously condemned rising street violence," Politico's Shawn Pogatchnik reports from Belfast. "But even at critical moments of conflict, the two sides cannot agree on what people are rioting about." Irish nationalist say unionist politicians are inciting violence with their charged rhetoric around the post-Brexit Irish Sea border, or European Union custom checks on British goods coming into Northern Ireland. Unionists accuse the police of giving special treatment to the nationalists. The violence started when prosecutors decided last week against prosecuting 24 Sinn Féin leaders who broke COVID-19 protocols to attend an Irish Republican Army funeral in June.
"Locally, much blame is heaped on Johnson for choosing a 'hard' Brexit that left Northern Ireland in the EU single market," Pogatchnik explains. "That move shocked unionists who had backed Brexit on the assumption that the entire U.K. would leave together. Reflecting its disengagement to date, the British government announced Thursday it would seek to defuse tensions by dispatching its Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, to ... Northern Ireland."
Jimmy Kimmel introduced Hunter Biden as "probably the most famous board member of a Ukrainian energy company of all time," but they spent most of their conversation on Thursday's Kimmel Live discussing addiction, as described in Biden's new book, Beautiful Things. "I have to tell you, after reading the book, I'm impressed that you're alive," Kimmel said. "I feel like I learned a lot about crack."
"I wrote about it in vivid detail because, you know, I think the question that most addicts have a really hard time answering, and what everybody that's a non-addict wants the answer to, is why?" Biden said "There's a simple answer, and that's because it works — at first, until it doesn't." With every drug, you're always trying to chase that first high, he explained. Alcohol is actually "the most insidious drug for me," but "crack brought me to place that I'd never been to before," both high and low, Biden said. "It was an absolutely awful experience at the end, and it was an awful experience throughout. After that first time, all you do is live in a lot of guilt and a lot of shame."
Biden said he wrote the book "to humanize people suffering from addiction," but "more than anything it's a love letter to the people that are loving someone that's struggling with addiction. Because it's so hard for them to understand why it is that their love just can't get through. ... I hope that this provides some people some real hope that if they're just persistent, and they continue, that when that person's ready to reach for that love, maybe they'll be able to find their way out of that deep, dark hole." "Yeah, boy was your dad persistent," Kimmel said.
Biden said he was well-qualified for the Burisma board position, bad optics notwithstanding. "Does it make you crazy when you hear someone like Donald Trump Jr. saying that the only reason he does is because he's a Biden, and because of his last name? And how just wildly comical that is?" Kimmel asked. "It is wildly comical, that's putting it lightly," Biden laughed. But "what I've learned is this, is that I don't spend too much time thinking about them." "I do, I think about it all the time," Kimmel said. Watch the full interview, including Biden's thoughts on "sad" Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), below. Peter Weber