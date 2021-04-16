Bounty Hunt
Edit

White House: U.S. intelligence has only 'low to moderate confidence' in Russian bounties reports

12:02 a.m.

President Biden on Thursday announced the expulsion of 10 Russian officials from the U.S. and new sanctions to target various Russian actions against U.S. interests, including interfering it U.S. elections, the SolarWinds hack, Moscow's crackdown on dissidents, and its occupation or Ukraine's Crimea region. Biden did not mention, or sanction Russia over, bounties Russian intelligence allegedly paid Afghan militants to kill U.S. troops.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at Thursday's press briefing that a review Biden ordered of classified reports found that intelligence community has only "low to moderate confidence" in the bounties reports. "The reason that they have low to moderate confidence in this judgment is in part because it relies on detainee reporting, and due to the challenging environment and also due to the challenging operating environment in Afghanistan," Psaki said. "So it's challenging to gather this intelligence and this data." She said there's strong evidence Russia's GRU intelligence service interacts with Afghanistan's criminal networks.

The charge that Russia was paying bounties on U.S. forces since 2019, first reported by The New York Times in June 2020, was used as a cudgel against former President Donald Trump, who claimed he had not been briefed on the intelligence and did not raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden, who was among those attacking Trump over the reported Russian bounties, did bring it up with Putin in their first phone call after he was inaugurated, the White House said. The readout of Biden's call with Putin on Tuesday did not mention the bounties. Peter Weber

About TIME
Edit

Arkansas House votes to abolish Confederate Flag Day

12:10 a.m.
A Confederate flag.
Erik Perel/AFP via Getty Images

Arkansas is one step closer to celebrating Arkansas Day instead of Confederate Flag Day.

On Thursday, the Arkansas House voted 80-7 in favor of legislation that would abolish Confederate Flag Day, established in response to the 1957 desegregation of Little Rock Central High School, The Associated Press reports. Confederate Flag Day is the Saturday before Easter.

The bill's authors wrote that Arkansas Day will honor the state's "rich history, national treasures, diverse cultures, unmatched hospitality, shared spirit spirit, and human resilience." The measure now heads to the state Senate, and if it passes, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said he will sign it. Catherine Garcia

Law And Order
Edit

Controversial 'anti-riot' bill passes in Florida Senate

April 15, 2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Florida Senate voted 23-17 in favor of an "anti-riot" bill that would increase criminal penalties for assault against law enforcement and defacing monuments and public property during riots.

One Republican joined all the Democrats in voting against the measure, which would also penalize local governments that interfere with law enforcement trying to contain riots. Following last summer's Black Lives Matter protests, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pushed for the bill, and critics say it's a way to curtail First Amendment rights and silence political dissent. Supporters of the measure believe it makes police officers safer.

 In a statement, DeSantis, who is expected to sign the bill as soon as next week, said the legislation "strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian's constitutional right to peacefully assemble, while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished." Catherine Garcia

sounds like collusion
Edit

Treasury Department: Manafort associate shared Trump polling data with Russian government

April 15, 2021
Paul Manafort.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a news release issued Thursday announcing new sanctions against Russia, the Treasury Department revealed that Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of former President Donald Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort, passed along campaign polling data to Russian intelligence services in 2016.

"During the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, Kilimnik provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy," the Treasury Department said. "Additionally, Kilimnik sought to promote the narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election."

This establishes for the first time that private meetings between Manafort, former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, and Kilimnik were a "direct pipeline from the campaign to Russian spies at a time when the Kremlin was engaged in a covert effort to sabotage the 2016 presidential election," The New York Times reports. Kilimnik and Manafort first worked together when Manafort was a political consultant in Ukraine.

Kilimnik was identified during earlier government investigations as a Russian intelligence operative, and in 2018 was indicted on charges of obstruction of justice; the FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to Kilimnik's arrest. During former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, investigators attempted to figure out why Manafort provided internal campaign polling data to Kilimnik. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

remembering prince philip
Edit

Prince Philip's Saturday funeral limited to just 30 family members

April 15, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II sits with Prince Philip.
Ray Collins - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released details about Saturday's funeral for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Born Prince Philip of Greece, son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years. Only 30 people will be able to attend his ceremonial royal funeral due to COVID-19 precautions, and the guest list is limited to just family, including the queen; their four children; grandchildren and spouses; and extended family members.

The funeral procession will start at 9:40 ET, with his coffin transported from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. Members of the armed forces will line up along the route, firing guns in salute. Several family members will walk behind Prince Philip's coffin, including his children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — and grandchildren.

The 50-minute service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, and a four-person choir will sing pieces selected by Prince Philip. The funeral will be broadcast in the United States on NBC. Catherine Garcia

health update
Edit

Mike Pence recovering after receiving a pacemaker

April 15, 2021
Mike Pence.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent surgery on Wednesday to have a pacemaker implanted, and is "expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days," his office said Thursday.

Pence, 61, was previously diagnosed with the heart condition asymptomatic left bundle branch block, and the pacemaker was implanted after he experienced symptoms related to a slow heart rate, The Associated Press reports.

Since leaving the White House, Pence has launched a conservative political advocacy group and signed a book deal. Later this month, he is scheduled to make his first public appearance since January at the Palmetto Family organization's annual gala in Columbia, South Carolina. Catherine Garcia

gaetzgate
Edit

Kevin McCarthy says Matt Gaetz is 'the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty.'

April 15, 2021
Kevin McCarthy.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters on Thursday he has spoken with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) about the "accusations" against him involving sex trafficking of a minor, and Gaetz has professed his innocence.

The Department of Justice is investigating whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. McCarthy said that during their private meeting, he "explained to Mr. Gaetz the rules inside our conference. If there was something to come forward, we would take action." Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the No. 2 House Republican leader, made a similar statement Wednesday, saying if "something really formal" happens with the Justice Department investigation, GOP leadership will "of course react and take action."

Gaetz sits on the House Judiciary Committee, which has oversight of the Justice Department. A reporter asked if Gaetz would keep his seat amid the investigation, and McCarthy responded that the congressman is "the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty. There's no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that will be dealt with at that time."

McCarthy was also questioned about a CNN report that said in 2017, staffers from the office of former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) spoke to Gaetz about his conduct and how he needed to act professionally while in the Capitol. McCarthy was House majority leader at the time, and said he wasn't part of this discussion or aware it took place. "If you're wondering if I knew anything about what's being alleged now, no," he added. Catherine Garcia

This just in
Edit

Body camera footage shows Chicago police officer shooting 13-year-old boy with hands raised

April 15, 2021
adam toledo
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

A Chicago police watchdog group released body camera footage on Thursday that showed an officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Last month, a Chicago police officer chased Toledo down an alley after responding to a call of shots fired, and saw what appeared to be a gun in his hand, reports NBC News. After the officer yelled "police, stop," Toledo turned and raised his hands, neither of which appeared to be holding a weapon, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Less than one second later, footage made public by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows, the officer, identified as Eric Stillman, shot Toledo in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen's family, who viewed the video before it was made public, said it was "extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present" to watch. John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said the officer was justified because Toledo "still turned with a gun in his hand."

Before the footage was released, Stillman had reported that Toledo "did not follow verbal commands, fled, posed an imminent threat, used force likely to cause death or great bodily harm, and that he was armed with a semi-automatic pistol," reports BuzzFeed News, writing that some of those claims "do not appear to be borne out by the body worn video."

Prosecutors previously said Toledo turned toward the officer with a gun in his hand, but shortly before the video was released, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said the attorney who asserted that "failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court," per BuzzFeed.

Toledo's death has already sparked protests in Chicago, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday urged calm as COPA completes further investigation. Stillman has been placed on administrative duties for 30 days.

Read more at the Chicago Sun-Times and BuzzFeed News. Summer Meza

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.