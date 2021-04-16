sending best wishes
Madison LeCroy wishes Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez 'the best'

4:24 p.m.
May these people have the best.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Best wishes were flying in the brouhaha that followed Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez changing their relationship status to "just friends." First, the pair put out a statement saying they "wish the best for each other," which is basically couplese for we are never, ever getting back together. Then someone (Page Six, of course) thought to ask Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy — who was rumored to be FaceTiming A-Rod, and rather specifically claimed "he's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me" — what she thinks.

"I wish them the best," LeCroy said. Civil!

In fact, maybe the only one not actively wishing J-Rod the best is Anthony Edwards — whose NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, was just co-purchased by the former slugger — simply because he didn't know to. "Who is he?" Edwards inquired when asked about the ownership change, adding: "I don't know nothing about baseball." Jeva Lange

Democrats condemn Biden's reversal on refugee cap as 'cruel' and 'unacceptable'

4:57 p.m.

The Biden administration faced swift criticism on Friday after it was reported that it would no longer raise the United States' refugee cap from the historic low set by the Trump administration.

Rather than stick to its pledge to welcome more than 60,000 refugees, rather than the 15,000 maximum set by former President Donald Trump, the White House will instead keep the target of refugee admissions at the lower level. Democrats and advocacy groups condemned the news as "cruel" and "unacceptable," and noted that the Biden administration was using the same justification that Trump did.

Reuters reports the decision "appears to have been tied to concerns over the optics of admitting more refugees at a time of rising numbers of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months." An official reportedly told Reuters the administration doesn't want to look too "soft" or "too open." Though officials are reportedly arguing that migrants seeking asylum have overwhelmed the system, "refugees are processed differently in the U.S. immigration system than asylum seekers," writes Reuters.

While the administration took heat from many angles, it found support from former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who was the architect of many of the Trump administration's harshest immigration policies, including the all-time-lowest refugee cap. Miller argued it made sense and said the refugee cap should actually "be reduced to ZERO." Summer Meza

The woman who does hair for The View swears she isn't secretly sabotaging Meghan McCain

4:29 p.m.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix

The View co-host Meghan McCain is notorious both for sharing her "oppressive conservative beliefs on daytime TV" and for her, uh, interesting hairstyles, which has resulted in some onlookers wondering if those two things might be related.

"Everyone's convinced Meghan McCain's hair and makeup stylist secretly hates her," Queerty wrote last month, while someone else tweeted that "The View's hair and makeup team expressing their contempt for Meghan McCain every day is hilarious."

The Cut at last spoke to said hairstylist, whose name is Carmen Currie and who swears the looks aren't intentional sabotage. "I'm not slapping something on her and being like, 'Take THAT!,'" Currie said. "I'm not telling her what to do all the time, it's not like that at all." McCain recently defended her looks as "just having fun."

Read more at The Cut and Vice. Jeva Lange

Indianapolis FedEx shooter was former employee, previously investigated by FBI

4:25 p.m.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The man suspected of fatally shooting eight people at a FedEx facility on the grounds of the Indianapolis International Airport late Thursday was formerly an employee at the location, a FedEx spokesperson told The Associated Press on Friday.

The suspected mass shooter, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, was also reportedly known to federal and local authorities prior to the attack. CNN reports that before the gunman allegedly opened fire at the facility, a family member reached out to authorities to warn about his potential for violence. The FBI reportedly launched a preliminary investigation, but dropped it after concluding there wasn't sufficient evidence.

The shooter killed eight people, and at least four other victims have been hospitalized, police said, also reporting the gunman shot and killed himself after officers arrived at the FedEx facility.

Officials with the coroner's office began the process of identifying victims Friday afternoon. Law enforcement has not yet identified a motive, but is reportedly considering bias as a factor, since a "significant" number of employees at the FedEx facility are members of the Sikh community, said Police Chief Randal Taylor.

Read more at The Associated Press and CNN. The Week Staff

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leading an 'America First Caucus' that wants to uphold 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions'

3:43 p.m.

In an effort to "follow in President Trump's footsteps," a new America First Caucus led by far-right lawmakers is seeking to protect "Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

The new caucus is recruiting members, reports Punchbowl News, and is appealing to a "common respect for Anglo-Saxon political traditions," including pushing for infrastructure that "befits the progeny of European architecture." Punchbowl described the materials being distributed as "some of the most nakedly nativist rhetoric we've ever seen."

The new caucus is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.). Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas) and Barry Moore (Ala.) are also reportedly going to join the group.

The group calls for "intellectual boldness" as it continues to push the baseless notion of widespread voter fraud being a major issue in national elections, and predicts it will "step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation."

Gohmert told CBS News "it's not supposed to be about race at all" when asked about the caucus platform, and said he'd review the language. On the other hand, as if he weren't already scandal-ridden enough, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted that he's "proud" to join the caucus, saying critics were merely a part of the "America Last crowd." Summer Meza

Amazon's Lord of the Rings show will reportedly cost a jaw-dropping $465 million — for 1 season

3:06 p.m.
Warner Bros. Entertainment

Amazon is hoping its new Lord of the Rings show will be a precious commodity in the streaming wars — but it won't come cheap.

Amazon Studios' The Lord of the Rings TV series is set to have an insanely large budget of about $465 million just for its first season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. New Zealand Minister for Economic Development and Tourism Stuart Nash revealed that price tag to Morning Report, and the Reporter confirmed it.

"This will be the largest television series ever made," Nash said.

To put that in perspective, the Reporter notes that Game of Thrones cost about $100 million a season. The $465 million budget would also make the Lord of the Rings show's first season almost $90 million more expensive than the most expensive movie ever made, not adjusted for inflation. The series will be filming in New Zealand, and "Amazon's spending will trigger a tax rebate" of $114 million, the Reporter says.

The monumental price tag was quite surprising especially considering it had previously been reported that Amazon was expected to spend $500 million on the show across multiple seasons, rather than close to that amount just on season one. This is one of a number of upcoming shows clearly hoping to be the next Game of Thrones, but we'll have to see whether it can truly become the one streaming series to rule them all. Brendan Morrow

Biden reverses on pledge to increase refugee cap from Trump's historic low

1:58 p.m.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden administration will not raise the U.S. refugee cap from its historically low level set by the Trump administration, a senior administration official told The New York Times.

While President Biden previously pledged to welcome more than 60,000 refugees, rather than the 15,000 maximum set by his predecessor, the White House will instead keep the target of refugee admissions at the lower level. The reversal "signals the president's hesitant approach to rebuilding an immigration system gutted by his successor," writes the Times, noting hundreds of refugees fleeing war and religious persecution have already been left in limbo by the delayed decision on the cap.

The decision reportedly comes as a result of a surge of migrants at the southern border, which has "already overwhelmed the refugee branch of the Department of Health and Human Services," though asylum seekers go through a different process than refugees seeking protections.

Read more at The New York Times. The Week Staff

1st Capitol riot defendant pleads guilty and will 'cooperate fully with the United States'

1:54 p.m.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

More than three months after the Capitol riot, the first defendant in the case has pleaded guilty and is set to cooperate with prosecutors.

Jon Schaffer, a founding member of the far-right group the Oath Keepers, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges stemming from his participation in the riot at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, The Washington Post and Politico reported. He is the first Capitol riot suspect to plead guilty, and under the deal, he will "cooperate fully with the United States," per Politico.

Schaffer pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and entering and remaining in a restricted building while armed with a weapon. Prosecutors said he was armed with bear repellent and was wearing a tactical vest.

"Schaffer admits that his belief that the electoral college results were fraudulent is not a legal justification for unlawfully entering the Capitol building and using intimidation to influence, stop, or delay the Congressional proceeding," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said that Schaffer admitted he was "among the first individuals to push past" a set of damaged doors into the Capitol building. Schaffer was one of over 400 people to face charges over the riot, according to the Post, and Politico reports a dozen members of the Oath Keepers have been charged.

Former federal prosecutor Peter Skinner explained to the Post this was a "huge" development in the case, as cooperation deals of this kind are "what the government needs to investigate and possibly prosecute the leaders of the organization." Skinner added, "Clearly, they're trying to send a strong signal to other Oath Keepers and leaders that there's somebody in the organization that is going to be telling them everything they know about the organization." Brendan Morrow

