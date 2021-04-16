Madison LeCroy wishes Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez 'the best'

Best wishes were flying in the brouhaha that followed Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez changing their relationship status to "just friends." First, the pair put out a statement saying they "wish the best for each other," which is basically couplese for we are never, ever getting back together. Then someone (Page Six, of course) thought to ask Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy — who was rumored to be FaceTiming A-Rod, and rather specifically claimed "he's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me" — what she thinks.

"I wish them the best," LeCroy said. Civil!

In fact, maybe the only one not actively wishing J-Rod the best is Anthony Edwards — whose NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, was just co-purchased by the former slugger — simply because he didn't know to. "Who is he?" Edwards inquired when asked about the ownership change, adding: "I don't know nothing about baseball." Jeva Lange