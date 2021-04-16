Biden administration will increase refugee cap after Democratic criticism

The Biden administration said Friday afternoon it would set numbers for an increased refugee cap, lifting the cap from a historic low set by the Trump administration.

The announcement came after officials had walked back a pledge to welcome more than 60,000 refugees, rather than the 15,000 maximum set by Biden's predecessor, which drew swift criticism from Democrats and advocates.

Saying the apparent reversal on his pledge had been "the subject of some confusion," the White House said Biden would set a "final, increased refugee cap" by May 15, though it said "given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited," Biden's "initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely."

NEWS: Looks like White House might be reconsidering refugee decision. Now promising a new cap by May 15: pic.twitter.com/YWdksFeyon — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 16, 2021

Many of Biden's allies in Congress and progressives had blasted news of the lowered cap, calling it "unacceptable." The Week Staff