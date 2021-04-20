Golden Globes group distances itself from former president's email labeling Black Lives Matter a 'racist hate movement'

The group that gives out the Golden Globes is once again under fire.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which each year puts on the Golden Globe Awards, is distancing itself from a controversial email sent by its former president about the Black Lives Matter movement. A report in The Los Angeles Times revealed that Phil Berk, who was the HFPA's president for eight terms, in an email to members of the association on Sunday shared a post that labeled Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement."

Berk, according to the report, didn't link to a source in the email but was apparently quoting from an article titled "BLM Goes Hollywood," which also claimed that Black Lives Matter is "carrying on [Charles] Manson's work" to "start a race war." The email reportedly drew backlash from HFPA members, one of whom wrote back, "Please remove me from any racist email you wish to send to the membership." A board member also reportedly wrote, "The vile rhetoric contained in this screed is simply unacceptable."

The HFPA told the Times that the "views expressed in the article circulated by Mr. Berk are those of the author of the article and do not — in any way shape or form — reflect the views and values of the HFPA." The organization also said it "condemns all forms of racism, discrimination and hate speech and finds such language and content unacceptable."

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced heavy criticism in the lead-up to this year's Golden Globes after a report revealed its voting body doesn't consist of a single Black member. During the February awards show, officials from the organization came on stage to acknowledge they have "work to do." According to The Hollywood Reporter, the HFPA, which has said it will announce changes by May 5, is considering taking action against Berk. Brendan Morrow