UK soccer club becomes world's 1st vegan, carbon-neutral pro sports team

With uniforms made of bamboo and all the players turning down meat, the Forest Green Rovers are not your average soccer team.

In fact, the Rovers, a minor league club in England, are the world's first vegan, carbon-neutral professional sports team. Owner Dale Vince told CBS News when he bought the team, it wasn't because he was looking to make it green — he was stepping in because the team was losing money, not winning, and about to fold.

Vince is vegan, and when the team stopped eating meat, too, the players found that their games were improving. "Just faster recovery times, before games pre-match, you feel like you got way more energy," player Dan Sweeney told CBS News.