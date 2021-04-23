ahh
Megan Thee Stallion is recharging ahead of 'Hot Girl Summer part 2'

4:11 p.m.
Megan Thee Stallion.
The solstice doesn't decide when it's summer — Megan Thee Stallion does.

The rapper is currently "recharging" in preparation for what she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic will be "Hot Girl Summer part two." Three futuristic posts on her Instagram showed the rapper attached to ventilation machines while floating in a tube behind a computer screen that reads, "Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, [Meg] has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next."

After performing at the Grammys and taking home three awards, it's safe to say her rest is well-earned. In the meantime, her management will take over her socials, and fans have been instructed to "lead a brave resistance in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain."

As for Megan, she'll "be back when it's time." Taylor Watson

you know I'd walk a thousand miles
Is Vanessa Carlton's 'A Thousand Miles' about Adam Driver?

4:11 p.m.
Vanessa Carlton.
It's been 20 years since Vanessa Carlton made her way downtown, walking fast, in her hit song, "A Thousand Miles."

But who exactly was she willing to walk a thousand miles for? "The song is about a crush I had on a Juilliard student," Carlton told Entertainment Tonight. "I can't say the person's name because they are a famous actor." This revelation obviously piqued the public's interest, but her gender-neutral language and lyrics make for a broad pool: famous actors who graduated from Julliard include Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, the list goes on. But whomever it is doesn't even know the song is about them, Carlton said.

The singer grew to hate performing the Grammy-nominated song, but has since made peace with it. She figured out "how to honor people's connection with that song and realize that song does not belong to me anymore," she said.

While we may never find out what would happen if Carlton could fall into the sky, at least we have an iconic hit and a Terry Crews scene to remember it by. Taylor Watson

earth's loosest lips
Russell Crowe declares 'I shall be Zeus' in Thor: Love and Thunder

3:59 p.m.
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe apparently hasn't taken a blood oath swearing him to absolute secrecy like the rest of the Marvel cast, as he just casually dropped some juicy Thor information.

The actor revealed during a radio appearance that he's playing Zeus in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, offhandedly mentioning as the interview ended, "Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios ... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus," per Entertainment Weekly.

We already knew Crowe would be popping up in the next Thor outing set for a 2022 release, though there hadn't been confirmation on the exact role. When reporting on his addition to the cast last month, Deadline wrote that "the hope was to surprise fans with this fun cameo when the film was released." Welp, so much for that!

Crowe also noted in his interview that he was getting ready for his "last day of Zeus-ing about." Wait, is it too late to make that the name of the movie? Brendan Morrow

my bad
Joy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'

3:01 p.m.

Joy Behar is apologizing "if anybody was upset" that she repeatedly misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View, blaming it on not getting "enough sleep."

Behar drew criticism on Friday after she incorrectly referred to Jenner using "he" or "his" multiple times during a segment about the former athlete's California gubernatorial run, per Mediaite. While Behar did also use the right pronouns throughout the segment, she had to correct her wrong pronoun usage more than once. She subsequently apologized on the air.

"Let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up," Behar said. "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever. It just came out. So I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that."

Behar's misgendering of Jenner had been called out on Twitter while The View aired, with journalist Yashar Ali taking note of it and writing, "I don't know why Joy misgendered her but it's an important reminder that we don't misgender people even if we don't like their politics." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson criticized for 'dangerous' comments calling COVID-19 vaccine push 'suspicious'

1:27 p.m.
Ron Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) is facing criticism after suggesting there's something "suspicious" about there being a "big push" to ensure Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Republican senator spoke about COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative radio host Vicki McKenna, seeming to float the idea of a nefarious motivation behind the urging of all adults to get vaccinated in order to put an end to the pandemic, per Forbes.

"The science tells us that vaccines are 95 percent effective, so if you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?" Johnson said. "I mean, what is it to you? ... Why is [there] this big push to make sure everybody gets a vaccine?"

Health experts would likely tell Johnson that Americans should care because a certain percentage of the population must receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to achieve herd immunity in the United States. But the Republican senator went on to criticize the idea of Americans needing to "carry a card to prove that they've been vaccinated so they can participate in society" and then added, without elaborating, "I'm getting highly suspicious of what's happening here." Johnson also suggested the vaccine's distribution should have been "limited" to vulnerable populations.

Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding criticized Johnson's "dangerous words," while Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) slammed "this anti-vax rhetoric" and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin dubbed the senator a "dangerous conspiracy theorist." Amid this criticism, Johnson in a new statement on Friday said Americans should "decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated" and reiterated his belief that it's a "legitimate question as to whether people at very low risk" for COVID-19 "should be encouraged to take" the vaccine.

Johnson's comments came during an interview that opened with him saying it "blows me away" that he's "accused of being anti-science." Brendan Morrow

She's Running
Caitlyn Jenner announces she's running for governor of California

10:50 a.m.
Caitlyn Jenner
It's official: she's running.

Caitlyn Jenner, the reality TV star and former athlete, on Friday announced she has filed paperwork to run for governor of California. Her announcement confirmed an earlier report from Axios, and a Caitlyn for California campaign website was also unveiled.

"I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality," Jenner said, going on to describe herself as "a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

In her effort to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a recall election, Jenner is looking to follow in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who successfully replaced California's then-governor, Gray Davis (D), in a recall election in 2003. In Jenner's announcement, she criticized the state's "over-restrictive" COVID-19 lockdown and taxes that are "too high."

According to Axios, Jenner's team includes Tony Fabrizio, a pollster who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, as well as former Trump White House staffer Steven Cheung, who also worked on Schwarzenegger's 2003 recall campaign. A Jenner campaign adviser told Axios she'll be running as "someone that's socially liberal and fiscally conservative."

Jenner is a Republican and in the past expressed support for Trump, but she later said in a critical 2018 op-ed she was wrong to think he would help transgender people in office, writing, "The trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president." The Jenner adviser told Axios, "Certainly she has not seen eye-to-eye with [Trump] on a lot of things." Brad Parscale, Trump's former campaign manager, reportedly gave Jenner advice on setting up her campaign.

A formal campaign announcement, Jenner's Friday statement said, will "follow in the coming weeks." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Tucker Carlson is uncancelable

10:14 a.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

Fox News host Tucker Carlson isn't going anywhere.

You might expect him to, given his sudden, strange laughs mid-broadcast — the sort of thing that could have taken him off air for a while in the "Dean scream" era. Or you might think he'd resign over a college yearbook image circulating in which a much younger Carlson appears to make an inside joke about the assassinations of San Francisco Mayor George Macone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, the latter of whom was California's first openly gay elected official.

You'd be wrong. We're in a weird space, culturally, with public shaming and what used to be called "gaffes." I think there's something real to the charge of "cancel culture," though the concept is much abused. Yet, as New York Times columnist Ross Douthat observed in 10 theses on the subject, its threat "is most effective against people who are still rising in their fields." For those who have reached the top, particularly in politics, the threat is increasingly empty.

Indeed, in that elite realm — which obviously includes Carlson, for all his railing against the elite — we're rapidly approaching a point where anything short of tattooing Nazi symbols on your face on live television is not disqualifying for anyone willing and able to ignore the haters for a few weeks or months. Memories are short. Forced resignations aren't what they once were. Now, you can just refuse to be embarrassed and keep on trucking. Former President Donald Trump was a big part of this shift, but so are Democratic Govs. Ralph Northam (Va.) and Andrew Cuomo (N.Y.), who have steadfastly refused to resign after major public scandals.

Carlson, who last year had the highest-rated program in cable news history and is a rumored 2024 GOP contender (he denies interest), will do the same. The playbook is very simple. He's already using it, just as he has with scandals past. When his show's lead writer resigned after getting caught writing pseudonymous, racist posts online, Carlson took a vacation he said was "long-planned," then simply moved on from the subject. This month, he walked up to the line of advocating "replacement theory," then doubled down, with network support.

This is just opposition research, he'll tell his fans of the yearbook. Our shared enemies are attacking me because I'm telling the truth, and because they hate you. It's all tribal. It's all dishonest. It's all games. It's all irrelevant. And it will be. Bonnie Kristian

Navalny vs. Putin
Putin critic Navalny ends hunger strike after over 3 weeks

9:41 a.m.

Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will end his three-week hunger strike following recent warnings that his health is deteriorating and he could be near death.

Navalny announced Friday he will end his hunger strike, which he began on March 31 in protest of not being allowed to see private doctors in prison to be treated for medical issues, Axios reports.

"I do not withdraw the requirement to admit the necessary doctor to me — I am losing sensitivity in parts of my arms and legs, and I want to understand what it is and how to treat it, but taking into account the progress and all the circumstances, I am starting to get out of the hunger strike," Navalny wrote on Instagram, per CNN.

Navalny, who has blamed his poisoning last year on Putin, was recently moved to a prison hospital after physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin warned of Navalny's elevated levels of potassium, saying "our patient could die at any moment." Five doctors for Navalny urged him in a letter this week to "immediately" end the hunger strike "to preserve his life and health," per The Washington Post.

On Friday, Navalny wrote that he now been examined by civilian doctors, according to The Associated Press. "Thanks to the huge support of good people across the country and around the world, we have made huge progress," he said. Brendan Morrow

