What Republican lawmakers think of Biden's first 100 days in office

With the somewhat arbitrary, but oft-discussed 100-day mark nearing for President Biden, several Republicans on Sunday weighed in on his Oval Office performance so far.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News' Chris Wallace that he thinks Biden has been a "very destabilizing president" who has been "a disaster on foreign policy" and has "thrown a wet blanket" on the post-pandemic economic recovery. "[Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)] said his first 100 days exceeded her expectations," Graham said, referring to the progressive lawmaker. "That's all you need to know.:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also expressed his displeasure with Biden in an interview with Wallace, accusing him of sneakily reversing course on his campaign promises. "It's more like a bait and switch," he said. "The bait was he was going to govern as bipartisan, but the switch is, he's governed as a socialist." Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who is not a sitting lawmaker or government official but may be considering a 2024 presidential run, also said Biden has been governing as a "far-left president."

While his colleagues were complaining about Biden, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) saw a silver lining for Republicans — he thinks Biden's policies will lead to a "big win" for the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections. Tim O'Donnell