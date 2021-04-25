2021 Oscars
Ma Rainey's Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson make Oscars history with makeup and hairstyling win

10:37 p.m.
Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson, and Sergio Lopez-Rivera.
Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson on Sunday night became the first Black women to win the Oscar award for best makeup and hairstyling.

Neal, Wilson, and Sergio Lopez-Rivera took home statuettes for their work on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the Netflix adaptation of the August Wilson play. The trio transformed Viola Davis into Ma Rainey, styling her hair and makeup to give her a 1920s look. Neal was the hair department head and hair and wig designer, while Wilson is Davis' personal hairstylist and Lopez-Rivera is her personal makeup artist.

"Thank you to our ancestors who put the work in, who were denied, and never gave up," Neal said during her acceptance speech. "I stand here as Jamika and I break this glass ceiling with so much excitement for the future — because I can picture Black trans women standing up here, and Asian sisters, our Latina sisters and Indigenous women. I know one day it won't be unusual or groundbreaking. It will just be normal." Catherine Garcia

2021 Oscars
Oscars end on a bizarre note after Best Picture isn't presented last

11:55 p.m.
Academy Awards
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The 2021 Oscars did turn out to have a shocking conclusion — but not because of what film won Best Picture.

At Sunday's Academy Awards, Nomadland took the Oscar for Best Picture, as had been widely predicted. But there was still a shocker involved with this category. Despite the fact that Best Picture has in the past been presented at the very end of the show seeing as it's, you know, the top prize of the night, it was actually presented third to last, being handed out prior to Best Actress and Best Actor.

Viewers were fairly baffled by the decision, though there was immediately some speculation that producers may have decided to change up the order in hopes of ending on the note of Chadwick Boseman posthumously winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. But if that was the plan, it didn't exactly work out, seeing as Boseman ended up losing to Anthony Hopkins in a shock upset.

The result was the Academy Awards not ending on the triumphant note of Chloé Zhao going on stage to accept Best Picture for Nomadland, but of Boseman losing an Oscar for his final role and the person who won the award, Hopkins, not even being there to accept the trophy. Needless to say, whoever came up with the idea to shuffle the order of the categories must be seriously regretting that decision. Brendan Morrow

2021 Oscars
Chuck Schumer aims to mock Larry Kudlow with 'plant-based beer' Oscars tweet, confuses everybody

11:34 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wants everyone to know he watched the Oscars, with alcohol in hand, like a normal person. The photo he posted on social media, did not, however, reflect how most people watch the Academy Awards — in a hardback chair, about 18 inches from the screen — and unless you spent a lovely spring weekend obsessing about politics (which, to be fair, would include many people on Twitter), you probably have no idea what he meant by "plant-based beer."

Yes, beer is plant-based — typically, malted grain, hops, yeast, water, and whatever other plant-based (non-meat, usually) ingredients a brewer dreams up to add. But Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former White House economic adviser, used the phrase on his show Friday, when trying to paint President Biden's proposed emissions cut as the ultimate July 4th spoiler.

As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale points out, Biden has not proposed any modification to the American diet, and the University of Michigan researchers who published the study linking less meat consumption with lower carbon emissions are reportedly just as confused about how this happened as everyone else.

So, that's what the "plant-based beer" comment was about. Schumer's TV viewing posture remains an enduring mystery. Peter Weber

2021 Oscars
Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest actor to win an Oscar in shock upset

11:18 p.m.
Anthony Hopkins
Getty Images/Getty Images for AFI

Anthony Hopkins just scored a shock Best Actor win at the Oscars, and he made some history in the process.

Hopkins on Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Father. At 83, he becomes the oldest actor to ever win a competitive Oscar. He was also the oldest person to ever be nominated for Best Actor.

Prior to Sunday's ceremony, the late Christopher Plummer had the distinction of being the oldest winner of a competitive acting Oscar, having won Best Supporting Actor for Beginners when he was 82. In the Best Actor category specifically, Henry Fonda was previously the oldest winner, as he was 76 when he took the award for On Golden Pond.

Hopkins' win was also notable for another reason, though, as it was also a huge upset. Chadwick Boseman was widely expected to posthumously win Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the final film he completed prior to his death, after being previously honored at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Along with Olivia Colman's shock 2019 Best Actress victory for The Favourite, Hopkins' win will surely be cited as among the Oscars' biggest surprises for years to come. Brendan Morrow

2021 Oscars
Nomadland's Frances McDormand wins a rare third Oscar for acting

11:14 p.m.
Frances McDormand
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Frances McDormand has joined a prestigious Hollywood club with her latest Academy Award win.

McDormand on Sunday won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Nomadland, the third Academy Award of her career. She previously won in this category in 1997 for Fargo and again for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2018.

McDormand now joins the short list of actors who have won three competitive Oscars. According to Gold Derby, the only other performers with three Oscar wins for acting are Walter Brennan, Ingrid Bergman, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, and Daniel Day-Lewis, while Katharine Hepburn is the only actor with four competitive wins.

This win by McDormand was far from a lock, as Best Actress was the most competitive category at the 2021 Oscars. McDormand's fellow nominees Andra Day, Viola Davis, and Carey Mulligan were all very much in the mix after each won major prizes at previous awards shows, and some pundits thought McDormand would come up short for the award if only because she won it so recently.

But that wasn't enough to hold McDormand back from another victory — putting her just one Oscar shy of tying Hepburn's record. Talk about good company to be in, right? Brendan Morrow

2021 Oscars
Nomadland becomes the Oscars' 1st Best Picture winner directed by a woman of color

11:09 p.m.
Nomadland
Searchlight Pictures

Nomadland just swept its way through awards season all the way to a historic win at the Oscars.

The film from Chloé Zhao on Sunday won the Oscar for Best Picture, becoming the first movie directed by a woman of color ever to do so.

Prior to Sunday's Oscars, the only other film directed by a woman to win Best Picture was Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker. Zhao on Sunday also became only the second woman to win Best Director after Bigelow, as well as the first woman of color to win. Previously, Nomadland became the first movie directed by a woman to win the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Nomadland was considered the Best Picture frontrunner going into Sunday's Oscars after previous wins at the Golden Globes, the British Academy Film Awards, the Directors Guild of America Awards, the Critics' Choice Awards, and the Producers Guild of America Awards. Given that numerous recent Oscars ceremonies including last year's ended in shocking upsets, though, pundits were bracing for the possibility of another big surprise finish, possibly by Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7. But as it turned out, Nomadland remained unstoppable to the very end. Brendan Morrow

2021 Oscars
Youn Yuh-jung becomes the 1st South Korean woman to win an acting Oscar

10:02 p.m.
Youn Yuh-jung
Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Minari's Youn Yuh-jung has emerged victorious in the Oscars' Best Supporting Actress category, a first for a South Korean performer.

Youn on Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, becoming the first South Korean woman to ever win an Oscar for acting. In fact, she was the first South Korean woman to ever even be nominated for an acting Oscar, according to NPR.

"I cannot believe I'm here," Youn said in an acceptance speech.

Youn drew acclaim for her performance as grandmother Soon-ja in Minari, which follows a Korean family making their way in the United States, and she emerged as the favorite in the Oscars' supporting actress category in recent weeks. Prior to the Academy Awards, she also won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the British Academy Film Awards. Her historic win came a year after Parasite, a South Korean film, became the first film not in English to win Best Picture, although no member of its cast was nominated.

"This has never happened in Korea," Youn told NPR prior to the Oscars, "and I feel like I'm an Olympian competing for my country." Brendan Morrow

