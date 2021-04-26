Arizona Republicans are once again recounting 2020 ballots in the county that lost Trump Arizona

Arizona's Republican-led Senate in December subpoenaed all 2.1 million ballots from the state's most populous, plus its voting machines and computer hard drives, for yet another review of November's presidential and U.S. Senate elections. The Maricopa Board of Supervisors, with four Republicans and one Democrat, refused to hand over the materials without a court order, citing privacy concerns, multiple voting machine audits already conducted, and a hand recount of significant ballot samples that affirmed President Biden's victory in the state. A county court upheld the Senate's subpoena Feb. 27.
State Senate Republicans took control of the ballots, voting machines, and hard drives, then "handed the materials over to Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based consultancy with no election experience run by a man who has shared unfounded conspiracy theories claiming the official 2020 presidential election results are illegitimate," The Associated Press reports. The audit, which got off to a shaky start on Friday, "has become a snipe hunt for skulduggery that has spanned a court battle, death threats, and calls to arrest the elected leadership of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix," The New York Times reports.
GOP senators acknowledge that the audit, covering two-thirds of votes cast in Arizona, won't change the election outcome. "Critics in both parties charge that an effort that began as a way to placate angry Trump voters has become a political embarrassment and another blow to the once-inviolable democratic norm that losers and winners alike honor the results of elections," the Times says.
The Arizona Democratic Party and Maricopa County's lone Democratic supervisor sued to stop the audit, arguing it violates state election laws. A judge on Friday ordered Cyber Ninjas to tell the court how it plans to conduct its audit and train volunteer ballot counters. Cyber Ninjas on Sunday asked the judge to keep its recount process secret, citing trade secrets.
Republicans aren't allowing the media to observe the recount, and Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan won't disclose who's funding it, conceding only that it will cost more than the $150,000 allocated by the Senate. One American News Network, a far-right cable network openly supportive of former President Donald Trump and his baseless vote-fraud conspiracies, "has raised money from unknown contributors for the project, and the money goes directly to Cyber Ninjas," AP reports. OAN, the Times adds, has also "been named one of the nonpartisan observers that will keep the audit on the straight and narrow." Peter Weber
India on Monday reported 352,991 new COVID-19 infections, its fifth consecutive day of setting a new global record for infections over a 24-hour period. India has now recorded more than 17 million cases and, with Sunday's 2,812 new COVID-19 deaths, 195,123 official fatalities from the pandemic. Based partly on the nonstop fires at overwhelmed crematoriums, India's actual death toll is believed to be several times higher than the official count. Hospitals are full and supplies, notably oxygen, are dangerously low.
On Sunday, the U.S. became the latest country to offer help to India as it struggles to tame its devastating second wave of infections. The National Security Council said the U.S. will provide key materials for India to produce vaccines, plus drugs, test kits, ventilators, and personal protective equipment; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon will help deliver supplies, including "oxygen-related equipment," to India in coming days. "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," President Biden tweeted Sunday.
Britain, the European Union, China, Russia, and Pakistan were among the other countries that offered oxygen, medicine, and other supplies to India, and Singapore and Germany have already sent oxygen and mobile oxygen generation plants. In his monthly radio address Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to get vaccinated and said everyone 18 and older will be eligible starting May 1. In Delhi, the capital, 1 in 3 people tested for COVID-19 is positive, and that rate rises to 1 in 2 in Kolkata. Every death is a blow to India's self-assurance, BBC News reports.
Meanwhile, Modi's government "has moved to silence critics on social media, according to documents published by the Lumen Database, a transparency initiative run by Harvard University," The Washington Post reports. Among the tweets no longer visible in India, after officials filed complaints with Twitter, is one from West Bengal State Minister Moloy Ghatak. "When death bodies were burning, Nero was busy doing election rallies," he tweeted over twin images of a mass cremation and a Modi rally. This tweet, however, is still live. Peter Weber
Two months ago India’s ruling party took a victory lap for having “defeated Covid” under the “glorious leadership” of Narendra Modi. The tweet is still up. https://t.co/4vnqqMkrQn
On Brett Wittwer's last day at work before retiring, the tables were turned.
Wittwer, 69, spent 35 years as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, and was used to handing people packages. But on March 26, residents along his mail route were giving him gift bags and boxes filled with goodies. "It was crazy," Wittwer told Good Morning America. "It kind of brings a tear to your eye."
Most of his career was spent delivering mail in the Cincinnati area, and when word spread he was going to retire, people along his route used a neighborhood Facebook page to plan a surprise sendoff. They decorated their mailboxes with balloons, and filled them with presents and notes of appreciation. Waiting for him at the end of his route were several neighbors, standing under a "Happy Retirement" banner.
One person there was Glenna Weber Stricklett, who told GMA she appreciated Wittwer's work ethic and how he was "always friendly." He was careful with packages, she said, making sure they were safely placed on front porches during all weather conditions. That's why when it was time to say goodbye to Wittwer, so many residents wanted to be involved. "It just kind of came together," Stricklett said. "And it's a nice thing to do for people." Catherine Garcia
Even after a year when a global pandemic sent audiences flocking to streaming, Netflix has again come up short for Best Picture at the Oscars. But that's not to say the streamer walked away empty-handed.
At Sunday's Academy Awards, Netflix scored seven Oscars, more than any other studio, according to Variety. Among its wins were for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which took home the Oscars for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Costume Design, and for Mank, which won Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.
Netflix's haul was a big improvement on its showing last year, when it won only two Oscars. Still, the streamer's Best Picture contenders, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank, lost to Nomadland, which was released by Disney's Searchlight Pictures. Disney had the second-highest haul with five wins, per Variety.
This was the third Oscars in a row in which Netflix had at least one major film in contention for Best Picture — this year, The Trial of the Chicago 7 was thought to have some slight chance at an upset over Nomadland — only to fail to win the top prize. Famously, Netflix's Roma was the frontrunner to win Best Picture in 2019 but shockingly lost to Green Book. A streaming service could potentially have more of an advantage in an awards season where some major films were postponed as theaters closed due to COVID-19, but in the end, Best Picture went to a movie released by a traditional studio.
Netflix's head of original films, Scott Stuber, acknowledged in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journalthat Oscar nominations are "hugely beneficial" partially because they help with "recruiting artists" to work for the streamer. On that front, Netflix is surely satisfied as it adds another seven trophies to its pile. But when it comes to actually taking home Best Picture, well, there's always next year. Brendan Morrow
The COVID-19 pandemic has been tamed in much of the U.S., but not in Michigan. Hospitals are full or filling up across the state, and "unlike previous surges, it now is younger and middle-aged adults — not their parents and grandparents — who are taking up many of Michigan's hospital beds," The New York Times reports. "Michigan hospitals are now admitting about twice as many coronavirus patients in their 30s and 40s as they were during the fall peak, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association."
Michigan has recorded 91,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, more than California and Texas combined, The Associated Press reports. "Doctors, medical professionals, and public health officials point to a number of factors that explain how the situation has gotten so bad in Michigan," from the high prevalence of the more contagious and deadly B.1.1.7 variant first found in Britain, to widespread abandonment of masks and social distancing — especially in the rural, northern part of the state — after extended lockdowns.
A majority of Michigan residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, "but the vaccinations of older people do not explain rising hospitalizations among people younger than 60, including those in their 20s and 30s," or the worrisome trend of younger patients "coming in more often with serious cases of COVID-19," the Times reports. "Younger people are among those most likely to be out and about socializing and in the work force," for one thing, and they are just now getting access to the vaccine.
The new influx of younger patients is taking a toll on hospital workers after a year of brief ebbs and tragic flows. "This third wave has just been very overwhelming, a lot of sick people and a lot of younger sick people," Andrew Chandler, an emergency room tech, tells the Port Huron Times Herald. "We're getting to the point where we're just so beat down," Alexandra Budnik, an intensive care nurse in Royal Oaks, tells The New York Times. "Every time we get a call or every time we hear that there's another 40-year-old that we don't have a circuit for — it's just like, you know, we can't save them all." Peter Weber
It wasn't long into the 2021 Oscars before a major criticism began to emerge: Where were all the clips of the movies?
Producers of Sunday's Academy Awards made some fairly surprising presentation decisions during a show already altered by COVID-19, not least of which was the shock move not to give out Best Picture as the last award and instead end with Chadwick Boseman's posthumous loss to Anthony Hopkins.
But the lack of clips at the show was one of the top criticisms of the Oscars all throughout. Indeed, with numerous major categories including acting awards, the broadcast didn't actually cut to footage of the work that was in contention, with presenters in some cases instead praising the nominees' work or telling viewers more about them. Clips were used in certain cases, including for the nominees for Best Picture, but they were far more sparse than in past broadcasts.
In "a year where awareness of the movies is so low, it's tough not to have clips around for context," wrote critic Scott Tobias. NPR said in its Oscars wrap-up that "walking away with no idea what any of a lot of the honored work even looks like seems like a failure."
The general public: it's been a long year and we literally don't know what these movies are. Oscars, what can you tell me about the movies of 2020 The Oscars: No host! No clips! Not a single montage! These presenters will read a bunch of facts at you until you pass out!
Steven Soderbergh & #Oscars producers: "Under no circumstances do we want to play clips for any of these acting performances or movies, but get me a pointless and super awkward game in there right around the time people really want to go to sleep."
Perhaps producers simply felt that the frequent use of clips would detract from their effort to create a more intimate and personal feeling experience this year. Regardless, those who came into the show knowing little about the nominated films and not understanding why the winning performances were so impressive may have left it with roughly the same level of unawareness. Brendan Morrow
Alber Elbaz, the designer who elevated the fashion house Lanvin during his tenure as creative director, died Saturday in Paris of COVID-19. He was 59.
His death was confirmed on Sunday by Johann Rupert, chairman of the luxury goods company Richemont, who said Elbaz "had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry's brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity, and unbridled creativity."
Elbaz got his start working with Geoffrey Beene in 1985, and served as the creative director at Lanvin from 2001 to 2015. In 2019, he co-founded with Richemont a company called AZ Factory, which makes "smart women's fashion by blending traditional craftsmanship with technology," Reuters says.
Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, and Kate Moss were among Elbaz's fans, and Meryl Streep donned one of his original designs to the 2012 Academy Awards, where she won the Best Actress Oscar for The Iron Lady. Catherine Garcia
Glenn Close is this close to being an EGOT, but has to wait another year for that elusive Oscar.
The celebrated actress has won three Emmys, three Golden Globes, and three Tony Awards, and has been nominated for eight Oscars. This year, she snagged a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance in Hillbilly Elegy, but the award went to Minari's Youn Yuh-jung.
The Los Angeles Timesnotes that with eight Oscar nominations and zero awards, Close is now tied with the late Peter O'Toole for having the most acting nominations without a win — although in 2003, O'Toole did receive a non-competitive honorary Academy Award. Close has been nominated four times for Best Actress (Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, and The Wife) and four times for Best Supporting Actress (Hillbilly Elegy, The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, and The Natural). Catherine Garcia