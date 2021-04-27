Fox News admits Biden doesn't actually want to cancel meat. Late night hosts pounce anyway.

Have you heard President Biden wants to cut your meat consumption to four pounds a year? If so, somebody's feeding you a bunch of baloney. "No matter what you're hearing from Fox News or a Twitter swarm of Republican leaders, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr., Biden's proposal to cut U.S. carbon emissions says absolutely nothing about banning beef or rationing meat or forcing you to eat Brussels sprouts on July 4," Politico's Michael Grunwald wrote Monday night. "It's malarkey. It's a Whopper. It's USDA Prime bull."
"There is no effort designed to limit people's intake of beef coming out of President Biden's White House or USDA," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack clarified Monday. "Sometimes in the political world, games get played and issues are injected into the conversation knowing full well that there's no factual basis." Fox News anchor John Roberts acknowledged Monday that he and his network had erred Friday in injecting the idea Biden wants to limit your burgers into the conversation.
Fox gently acknowledges that its coverage about Biden supposedly trying to force Americans to eat less red meat wasn't accurate: "A graphic and a script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden's plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case." pic.twitter.com/iClZSk8P4M
Late Night's Seth Meyers played the retracted clip of John Roberts, plus other iterations of this "insane new lie about Joe Biden." Clearly, "Republicans seem to think Joe Biden's army of antifa super soldiers is gonna come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss books and your hamburgers," he said, "and I'm only slightly exaggerating."
Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former economic adviser, took "this dumb and completely baseless lie" one step dumber, Meyers showed. "That's right, in Biden's America you'll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a 'plant-based beer,' as opposed to, you know, all those meat-based beers. Does he think PBR stands for Pork and Beef Ribs? Does he think Hamm's is made with real ham?"
Yes, "no one was more upset about this made-up news than Fox Business made-up host Larry Kudlow," who warned about "an unthinkable nightmare" where Biden will have us all "drinking 'plant-based beer,'" Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "But some beer companies are fighting back." Namely, "Meat Lager." You can watch that actually terrifying commercial below. Peter Weber
U.S. Census data released Monday will shift political power in Congress, reapportioning two House seats to Texas and one each to Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado, and Montana — and stripping a seat from California (for the first time ever), New York (barely!), Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia. Florida, Texas, and Arizona — each controlled entirely by Republicans — had been expecting to pick up an additional seat.
"On balance, I think this reapportionment offers a small boost for Republicans, but the bigger boost is likely to come from how Republicans draw these seats in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia," the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman tells Axios. "Reapportionment itself means little compared to the redistricting fights to come." It won't exactly be a level playing field.
"Republicans control the redistricting process in far more states than do Democrats, because of GOP dominance in down-ballot elections," The New York Times reports. "Democrats, meanwhile, have shifted redistricting decisions in states where they have controlled the government — such as California, Colorado, and Virginia — to independent commissions intended to create fair maps."
House seats broken down by final redistricting authority (vs. 2011):
"The good news for Democrats: They have more control over the process than they did in 2010, the last time the lines were drawn," Wasserman's colleague Amy Walters tells PBS NewsHour. "The bad news for Democrats, the good news for Republicans, is that Republicans still control more than twice as many congressional district lines." And Oregon, controlled by Democrats, will probably add a GOP seat under a power-sharing deal with the Republican minority.
In Texas, where the population gains came from Hispanic and Asian residents and out-of-staters moving to Houston, Austin, Dallas, and other Democrat-leaning urban centers, the GOP legislature will make both new congressional districts Republican, Wasserman predicts. In fact, Republicans "could conceivably pick up all five seats they need" to take control of the House from drawing favorable districts in just Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, he adds. The estimates will change, "but right now, Republicans might expect to gain between zero and eight House seats via map changes." Peter Weber
In Gaza, one of the most crowded areas in the world, there has been a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths, and hospitals are at risk of soon becoming overwhelmed.
There have been more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 848 deaths in Gaza, and in the last week, the daily case rate has routinely surpassed 1,000. The death toll is also at its highest, with more than 20 deaths reported most days, The Associated Press reports. In the main COVID-19 treatment center in Gaza, oxygen supplies are very low, and at another hospital, there are so many coronavirus patients that three are crammed to a room.
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 was slow to spread in Gaza due to border closures enforced by Egypt and Israel, AP says. Gaza is governed by Hamas, and after the first community spread case was reported in August, Hamas closed down the mosques, schools, and markets and imposed a nighttime curfew. By February, the infection rate plummeted, and the curfew and other restrictions were lifted, in an attempt to try to revive the economy that was already floundering pre-pandemic.
There are several reasons why there's a surge now happening in Gaza, home to two million people. It is densely populated, making it difficult to practice social distancing, and there are now new variants that are quicker to spread. Many people also don't properly wear their masks, AP says, and the markets and mosques are crowded due to Ramadan.
Gaza has received enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to fully inoculate 55,000 people, but because there is widespread skepticism about the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been linked to rare blood clots, there are thousands of doses available but no one willing to accept them. Read more about the situation in Gaza at The Associated Press.Catherine Garcia
Armed with foam pool noodles, Joshes from across the United States flocked to Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday to determine who is the country's top Josh.
It all started last spring, when Josh Swain, an engineering student at the University of Arizona, was bored in quarantine and sent a joking message out to every other Josh Swain he could find on Facebook. He invited them to meet on April 24, 2021, at a random location in Nebraska to decide who is the ultimate Josh Swain. "We fight, whoever wins gets to keep the name, everyone else has to change their name, you have a year to prepare, good luck," Swain wrote.
His message quickly went viral, and soon, the invitation was extended to anyone named Josh. When Swain realized how many people were actually interested in participating, he began finalizing the details — Swain settled on pool noodles for the fight, picked a new location (the original site was private farmland), and asked participants to donate to the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation in Omaha and bring a nonperishable item to give to a Lincoln food bank.
When Swain arrived at the spot of the event — dubbed the JoshFight — he found about 1,000 people (hundreds of Joshes, plus their fans), with some driving more than 20 hours to get there. "I can't describe it," Swain told The Wall Street Journal. "It's so heartwarming, so incredible. It was a beautiful day."
About 70 Joshes duked it out in the pool noodle fight, and the title of The Josh – as well as a trophy and crown — went to Josh Vinson Jr., 4, of Lincoln. His dad, Josh Vinson Sr., told the Journal his son had "the time of his life. Everyone was a really good sport." He wasn't the only winner — Swain said more than $10,000 has been donated to The Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation and four car loads worth of items were collected for the food drive. Catherine Garcia
No one enjoys wearing a face mask, and some medical experts are now saying people — especially vaccinated people — mostly don't need to wear them for non-intimate outdoor activities. The coronavirus does not spread as easily outdoors — though it could jump from human to human if, say, infected Tucker Carlson fans get in your face to scream (politely) about how you are making them uncomfortable by wearing a mask outdoor.
And if one of these triggered people also calls the cops or child protective services because your child is wearing a mask, well, that may be on Carlson, too, after his Monday night show on Fox News.
Tucker Carlson is now telling his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside.
If they see children wearing masks, Tucker says the response should be no different than when you see a kid being abused -- "call the police immediately, contact child protective services" pic.twitter.com/4svVH0JY3s
The COVID-19 pandemic has not gone away, new variants seem to be hitting younger people, children are not immune, and people under 16 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Also, per science, masks work, even outdoors. An average of about 715 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19, a sharp drop from February but not nothing, and very few of them are children, but not zero. Presumably, Carlson is just trying to make a point about snooty mask wearers scowling at mask scofflaws, but it's unlikely 911 operators will see it that way if his viewers take him seriously. Peter Weber
An Alaska state senator is learning the hard way what happens when you get banned from the only quick mode of transportation between your home and work.
State Sen. Lora Reinbold (R) is a coronavirus vaccine skeptic and critic of COVID-19 public health policy, CNN reports, and often argued with Alaska Airlines employees over mask requirements. She has called flight attendants who asked her to wear a face covering "mask bullies," and had a cake made that read, "AK Airlines flight attendants, I'm sorry if I offended you."
Alaska Airlines announced over the weekend that because of Reinbold's "continued refusal to comply" with its mask requirements, she is now banned from the carrier. The problem for Reinbold is, Alaska is the only airline that operates regular flights between her home north of Anchorage and Juneau, the state capital.
On Sunday, Reinbold had a lot of time to reflect on what happened, as she started the 14-hour drive from her house to Juneau. Part of the trek included driving through Canada and having to take a ferry, with Reinbold racing to make it in time to vote in opposition of extending Gov. Mike Dunleavy's (R) emergency powers during the pandemic. Reinbold tried to spin this in her favor, declaring on Facebook that she is going to "new heights" to serve the people of Alaska.
In a statement, Alaska Airlines spokesman Tim Thompson told CNN that federal law "requires all guests to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times during travel, including throughout the flight, during boarding and deplaning, and while traveling through an airport." Reinbold released her own statement, saying she had been "reasonable" while dealing with "uptight employees at the counter," and she wished Alaska Airlines had kept the matter private. Catherine Garcia
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is hoping to make the leap to the other chamber, announcing on Monday that he has launched his 2022 Senate campaign.
In January, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced he is retiring, and while Federal Election Commission data shows nine Republican candidates have filed paperwork to run in the next Senate race, Ryan is the first well-known Democrat to do so, ABC News reports.
Ryan, a 10-term congressman who also ran for president during the 2020 cycle, has said he wants to give a "voice to the forgotten people of our country." In a video released Monday, Ryan promised to "work with anyone to rebuild our economy, but I'll never sell out our workers." He will launch a "Workers First Tour" Tuesday in Cuyahoga County, with the goal of hearing from "workers in every corner of Ohio about the challenges they are facing."
In the first quarter of 2021, Ryan raised more than $1.2 million for his House campaign, and he will be able to use they money for his Senate run, ABC News reports. Catherine Garcia
A Republican-led effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, state officials announced Monday.
Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D) said more than 1,495,709 verified voter signatures have been submitted, enough to trigger a special recall election, the Los Angeles Times reports. Voters who signed petitions have a window of time to withdraw their signatures, and then state officials will determine the cost of an election, which may take three months; experts have said the recall election could cost up to $400 million. Once that's finished, Weber can certify the recall and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis (D) will call an election within 60 to 80 days.
If the courts don't block the election, voters will decide whether Newsom should be recalled, and if he is removed, who should replace him. Already, several Republicans have said they will run against him, including former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner and adult film star Mary Carey.
Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor and lieutenant governor, was elected governor in 2018 by the largest margin in modern history, the Times reports. The most recent polls show that 40 percent of California voters support recalling Newsom, 56 percent are against it, and 4 percent are undecided.
This is the sixth recall effort against Newsom, a target of ire by Republicans who don't like his progressive agenda or stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus. In November, he was criticized for attending a birthday dinner at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley at the same time he asked people to stay home; he later apologized.
Newsom's team believes he will stay in office. Longtime adviser Juan Rodriguez told the Times the "Republican recall — backed by partisan, pro-Trump, and far-right — threatens our values as Californians and seeks to undo the important progress we've made under Gov. Newsom: Fighting COVID, supporting families who are struggling, protecting our environment, [and] common-sense gun safety laws."
One of the organizers trying to get rid of Newsom, GOP political consultant Dave Gililiard, told the Times he is "very confident" voters want to "change direction in California and remove Gavin Newsom and go with someone else." In 2003, the only other time California has had a gubernatorial recall election, Gov. Gray Davis (D) was ousted from office and replaced by Republican action star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Catherine Garcia