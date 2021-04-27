HHS secretary: 'You get to return to a more normal lifestyle' if vaccinated

During an appearance on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said, quite pointedly, that Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 "get to return to a more normal lifestyle." If you're not vaccinated, he added, you're both "a danger" to others and "in danger" from the virus yourself, so "get vaccinated."
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on what to expect from new CDC mask guidance today:
“You’re vaccinated, guess what? You get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re still a danger. You’re still in danger, as well.” pic.twitter.com/hO2LK1sGjO
Becerra said "the message is quite clear," but some critics felt that hasn't been the case in recent weeks, with public health officials remaining concerned about new variants or whether vaccinated people can still spread the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of course, has already issued guidance allowing vaccinated people to travel and gather indoors and unmasked with each other, but the federal government as still been accused of underselling the vaccines, prompting calls for its messaging to more directly tout — as Becerra put it — a "normal lifestyle" as a reward for getting the shots, so it's possible things are trending in that direction. Tim O'Donnell
The United States' allies seem quite pleased to have President Biden in the White House, or perhaps they're just relieved his predecessor is gone. Either way, the U.S.'s popularity has improved significantly in several countries since Biden's inauguration, a Morning Consultsurvey released Tuesday found.
The most dramatic swing took place in Germany. Back on Jan. 20, only 24 percent of Germans viewed the U.S. favorably. Two months later, that number is up to 46 percent. Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom all saw double digit jumps, as well, while Mexico registered an 8 percent increase. In fact, among the 14 nations surveyed, only China reported a notable downward trend, though it's possible that would have happened regardless of who was in the Oval Office at this point, considering the state of affairs between Washington and Beijing.
Biden has made a point of telling other countries "America is back" after the Trump era, which saw the country take on more of a lone wolf role, so to speak, so it's likely the administration would be happy to hear about the approval numbers. "People in many nations around the world are, I think, hopeful" for "a return to a more collaborative, pro-democracy approach to international affairs," the University of Kansas' Dr. David Farber told Morning Consult.
The Morning Consultsurveys were conducted between Jan. 11-20 and April 16-25 among at least 1,100 adults in each country. The margins of error range between 1 and 3 percentage points. Read the full results at Morning Consult.Tim O'Donnell
Glenn Close may have lost Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, but she still managed to win the night.
The Hillbilly Elegy star delivered one of the most memorable moments of Sunday's Academy Awards after hilariously dancing to "Da Butt" while showing off a surprising amount of knowledge about the song. She instantly went viral for it, and on Instagram, Close explained how this all came together, noting the larger bit was pre-planned — while revealing her dance apparently wasn't.
During the bit, Lil Rel Howery went around the room to quiz Oscar nominees on whether certain songs won Academy Awards, and when he got to Close, she was questioned about "Da Butt" from the soundtrack of Spike Lee's School Daze. Unexpectedly, not only did Close identify the song, she seemed to have an encyclopedic knowledge of it. As you might imagine, this portion of the segment was planned.
"I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about 'Da Butt' and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say," Close wrote on Instagram, referring to her table mates Chris Terrio, Daniel Kaluuya, and Darrell Britt-Gibson.
But in an almost instantly iconic Oscars moment, Close proceeded to get up and dance to "Da Butt" as well, and that glorious part of the bit, according to Close, actually wasn't planned.
"I had googled 'Da Butt' and watched Spike's music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance ... you can actually see me think of the video," Close wrote. "That part was completely spontaneous. Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault."
So there you have it. Can we finally get Close that long-awaited Oscar now? Brendan Morrow
President Biden is set to sign an executive order to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors, the White House has announced.
Biden's order will require that federal contractors be paid a minimum of $15 an hour, an increase from $10.95 an hour, officials said. The order will set a deadline of Jan. 30, 2022 for agencies to incorporate this wage into new contract solicitations, according to the White House, as well as a deadline of March 30, 2022, to implement it into new contracts.
The White House also said the executive order will ensure that "tipped employees working on federal contracts will earn the same minimum wage as other employees on federal contracts," eliminating the "tipped minimum wage" for these federal contractors by 2024. This will affect "hundreds of thousands" of federal contractors, the White House said, although a senior administration official noted to NBC the exact number who will benefit is not "static" because "federal contracts are not static, and it will take time to phase it in into new contracts." Former President Barack Obama previously signed an executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors in 2014.
"As a result of raising the minimum wage, the federal government's work will be done better and faster," the White House said. "At the same time, the executive order ensures that hundreds of thousands of workers no longer have to work full time and still live in poverty."
This comes after an effort by Democrats to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour came to a halt in the Senate, CNN notes. The Senate parliamentarian in February ruled that Democrats could not include a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour in their COVID-19 relief package under budget reconciliation rules. The White House at the time said that Biden was "disappointed in this outcome," but "respects the parliamentarian's decision." Brendan Morrow
Then, on Monday night, "Carlson made a comment that was beyond the pale even for him, and especially strange for a self-styled anti-nanny state libertarian," Politico notes. It's hard to know if his rant about people who wear masks outdoors — and urging viewers to call the cops on parents whose kids are wearing masks outside — "was serious or not." Obviously, siccing child protective services on parents who are merely following CDC guidelines is a bad idea, Politico says. "And we're pretty sure Carlson knows that, even if some of his viewers might not, which makes his appeal to snitch on mask wearers even worse."
On the other hand, Carlson's laugh is getting pretty theatrically hysterical, as The Daily Show captured.
So is Carlson actually losing it or just losing it in a performative manner? "His Trump-like way of distancing himself from the content of his monologues is to always keep you guessing as to whether he's just putting you on," Politico says. So the only thing to do is speculate. Peter Weber
"Last night was the 93rd annual Academy Awards," and "I guess most people thought the show was a little sluggish and at times uncomfortable," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "It was as if the whole ceremony had just gotten its second Pfizer shot."
"The ceremony was watched by a record-low 9.9 million people," Fallon said. "That's like taking everyone who watched Mank and adding 9.8 million." There were some firsts in the awards, though, and "there was also a really funny moment during Daniel Kaluuya's acceptance speech," where he thanked his parents for having sex, he said. "His mom was like, 'This is so embarrassing,' and he was like, 'Relax, no one saw it.'"
The Late Show reimagined past winners also thanking their parents for having sex.
"The ratings for the Oscars plummeted from 23 million last year to less than 10 million this year," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "How can something so woke put so many people to sleep?" Still, "it was an historic evening," he said. "You know, before last night, an Oscar had never been given to a still photo of Anthony Hopkins before." Guillermo, on the red carpet before the Oscars, got Kaluuya to promise to thank him in his acceptance speech, and maybe Kaluuya should have taken him up on the offer.
"Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director, Yuh-Jung Youn was the first Korean actor to win an award, and Daniel Kaluuya, my friend, became the first person to get an Oscar and a beatdown from his mama on the same night," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Forget saying 'My parents had sex,' just to say 'sex' in front of African parents will be instantly rewarded by an ass-whooping of monumental proportions." Still, "I think this is the future of award shows," he said. "Forget agents and managers and the crowd, I want to see parents. Yeah, I want to see Brad Pitt's dad holding up his embarrassing baby photos in the bathtub. ... I want to see The Rock's mom heckling him from the crowd. 'He looks tough now, but he wet the bed until he was 19!'"
Have you heard President Biden wants to cut your meat consumption to four pounds a year? If so, somebody's feeding you a bunch of baloney. "No matter what you're hearing from Fox News or a Twitter swarm of Republican leaders, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Donald Trump Jr., Biden's proposal to cut U.S. carbon emissions says absolutely nothing about banning beef or rationing meat or forcing you to eat Brussels sprouts on July 4," Politico's Michael Grunwald wrote Monday night. "It's malarkey. It's a Whopper. It's USDA Prime bull."
"There is no effort designed to limit people's intake of beef coming out of President Biden's White House or USDA," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack clarified Monday. "Sometimes in the political world, games get played and issues are injected into the conversation knowing full well that there's no factual basis." Fox News anchor John Roberts acknowledged Monday that he and his network had erred Friday in injecting the idea Biden wants to limit your burgers into the conversation.
Fox gently acknowledges that its coverage about Biden supposedly trying to force Americans to eat less red meat wasn't accurate: "A graphic and a script incorrectly implied that it was part of Biden's plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case." pic.twitter.com/iClZSk8P4M
Late Night's Seth Meyers played the retracted clip of John Roberts, plus other iterations of this "insane new lie about Joe Biden." Clearly, "Republicans seem to think Joe Biden's army of antifa super soldiers is gonna come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss books and your hamburgers," he said, "and I'm only slightly exaggerating."
Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former economic adviser, took "this dumb and completely baseless lie" one step dumber, Meyers showed. "That's right, in Biden's America you'll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a 'plant-based beer,' as opposed to, you know, all those meat-based beers. Does he think PBR stands for Pork and Beef Ribs? Does he think Hamm's is made with real ham?"
Yes, "no one was more upset about this made-up news than Fox Business made-up host Larry Kudlow," who warned about "an unthinkable nightmare" where Biden will have us all "drinking 'plant-based beer,'" Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "But some beer companies are fighting back." Namely, "Meat Lager." You can watch that actually terrifying commercial below. Peter Weber
U.S. Census data released Monday will shift political power in Congress, reapportioning two House seats to Texas and one each to Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado, and Montana — and stripping a seat from California (for the first time ever), New York (barely!), Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia. Florida, Texas, and Arizona — each controlled entirely by Republicans — had been expecting to pick up an additional seat.
"On balance, I think this reapportionment offers a small boost for Republicans, but the bigger boost is likely to come from how Republicans draw these seats in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia," the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman tells Axios. "Reapportionment itself means little compared to the redistricting fights to come." It won't exactly be a level playing field.
"Republicans control the redistricting process in far more states than do Democrats, because of GOP dominance in down-ballot elections," The New York Times reports. "Democrats, meanwhile, have shifted redistricting decisions in states where they have controlled the government — such as California, Colorado, and Virginia — to independent commissions intended to create fair maps."
House seats broken down by final redistricting authority (vs. 2011):
"The good news for Democrats: They have more control over the process than they did in 2010, the last time the lines were drawn," Wasserman's colleague Amy Walters tells PBS NewsHour. "The bad news for Democrats, the good news for Republicans, is that Republicans still control more than twice as many congressional district lines." And Oregon, controlled by Democrats, will probably add a GOP seat under a power-sharing deal with the Republican minority.
In Texas, where the population gains came from Hispanic and Asian residents and out-of-staters moving to Houston, Austin, Dallas, and other Democrat-leaning urban centers, the GOP legislature will make both new congressional districts Republican, Wasserman predicts. In fact, Republicans "could conceivably pick up all five seats they need" to take control of the House from drawing favorable districts in just Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, he adds. The estimates will change, "but right now, Republicans might expect to gain between zero and eight House seats via map changes." Peter Weber