the coronavirus crisis
Republican doctors in Congress join forces in ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations

2:34 p.m.

Physicians, assemble.

A group of Republican doctors serving in Congress — including Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.), as well as several House Republicans — joined forces to film a new video ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations.

Polls have suggested GOP voters are, on average, more hesitant about getting vaccinated, so the lawmakers decided to get proactive. In the video, they discuss the vaccines' safety and efficacy, but Marshall adds that getting a shot means "we can throw away our mask and live life as free as we did before." Operation Warp Speed, the initiative launched under the Trump administration, also got a shout for speeding up the Food and Drug Administration's approval process without cutting corners.

All told, the video was generally warmly received, especially for its ability to combine scientific and medical advice with an appreciation for conservative values.

Still, some viewers joked, in reference to the polarized political climate in the United States, that Republican voters would have been persuaded more easily if the ad featured Democratic lawmakers recommending they don't get vaccinated. Tim O'Donnell

you gotta do what you gotta do
Josh Hawley uses Big Tech tools to promote his anti-Big Tech book

3:21 p.m.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Tuesday promoted his upcoming book, The Tyranny of Big Tech, which he claims "the corporate media and the woke mob don't want you to read" after an unsuccessful cancellation attempt.

In doing so, some eagle-eyed observers noticed that Hawley posted the message to Twitter from his iPhone and linked to a pre-sale on Amazon, which means the senator utilized three of the Big Tech companies he so often takes aim at to get the word out about his anti-Big Tech book. Whatever it takes to make the sale. Tim O'Donnell

the reviews are in
Trump angrily reviews the 2021 Oscars

3:06 p.m.
Former President Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is once again mad about the Oscars — and not just for the reasons you might think.

On Tuesday, Trump released a statement complaining about Sunday's Academy Awards, and he seemed surprisingly hung up on the show being referred to as the Oscars. "What used to be called The Academy Awards" now is "called the 'Oscars' — a far less important and elegant name," he wrote.

While producers in 2013 re-branded the awards ceremony as just the Oscars in advertising, the two terms are still used interchangeably, and the Academy's official website referenced this year's show as the "93rd Academy Awards." The ceremony is also often called the Academy Awards during the telecast, and the "Oscar" nickname itself dates back to the 1930s.

Trump, who has long offered his negative reviews of the Oscars including while in office, also gleefully pointed out the show's ratings plummeted to an all-time low this year while demanding the Academy "go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don't be so politically correct and boring, and do it right." Fifteen years ago would be the 2006 Oscars, so perhaps he's just a big fan of Crash.

Either way, after an Oscars that did draw heavy criticism all around for its disastrous ending, one of Trump's top complaints apparently being the actual name of the ceremony was certainly an unexpected take. Still, he certainly wasn't the first person to slam this year's show as being a bit "boring," and he offered at least one reasonably popular take: "ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST." Trump, though, may have a particular person in mind.

"The Academy Awards last night were absolutely terrible — boring, ugly sets, everything," Trump said back in 2015. "I have the perfect host for next year: me." Brendan Morrow

SNL
SNL draws criticism for picking Elon Musk as host. That may be the point.

2:47 p.m.
Elon Musk.
Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk is scheduled to host Saturday Night Live on May 8 alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus, though apparently some SNL fans and even cast members aren't ready to welcome the SpaceX and Tesla CEO with open arms.

"Elon Musk hosting SNL is huge for guys still making 'that's what she said' jokes who think they'd be great at hosting SNL," tweeted comedian Josh Gondelman. "Inspiring: Elon Musk is the first SNL host to directly profit from the apartheid," tweeted comedian Skyler Higley, jokingly referencing 2018 reporting that linked Musk's father to an emerald mine during the mid 1980s.

SNL cast members also reacted negatively. "Only CEO I wanna do sketch with is Cher-E-Oteri," Andrew Dismukes joked on Instagram. Aidy Bryant shared a screenshot of a Bernie Sanders tweet criticizing the fact that the 50 wealthiest people in the U.S., Musk included, own more wealth than some 165 million Americans. Musk has also faced criticism in recent years for allegedly sabotaging unionizing efforts and downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, why has SNL invited Musk to host? Probably because controversy draws views, The Washington Post argues. SNL has long relied on unusual and polarizing guests and hosts to boost viewership. Former President Donald Trump hosted the show in 2015, when he was a presidential candidate, and drew in more than 9 million views. Three years later Kanye West hosted the show, donning a MAGA hat and giving a pro-Trump speech (which went unaired).

For now, pop star Grimes, Musk's girlfriend, has taken to TikTok to defend her billionaire husband. Jessica Beebe

the coronavirus crisis
CDC says fully vaccinated people generally don't need to wear masks outdoors

1:32 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on wearing masks outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC's new guidance on Tuesday said that it's generally safe for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to not wear a mask outdoors when not in crowded settings, The Washington Post reports.

A graphic released by the CDC outlined various specific situations in which fully vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask, including walking, running, or biking outdoors with members of their household or attending small outdoor gatherings. Fully vaccinated people can also safely dine outdoors with friends from multiple households without a mask, according to the guidelines.

"Generally, for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing. "However, we continue to recommend masking in crowded outdoor settings and venues, such as packed stadiums and concerts."

The guidance said that unvaccinated people also don't need to wear a mask while walking, running, or biking outdoors with household members and while attending small, outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends. But it still recommended unvaccinated people wear a mask at outdoor gatherings with unvaccinated people.

Aerosol scientist Linsey Marr told The New York Times she welcomes these new "less restrictive" guidelines, while also raising concerns that they may be too complex.

"I can't remember this," Marr said. "I would have to carry around a sheet of paper — a cheat sheet with all these different stipulations. I worry that this is not as helpful as it could be." Brendan Morrow

intra-GOP war
Liz Cheney's relationship with GOP leadership may be at a 'breaking point'

1:03 p.m.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and House GOP leadership do not appear to have mended fences as the party tries to put on a unified front. In fact, the relationship is "very near a breaking point," Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman writes, adding that in all his years covering the House "this is about as bad as it's gotten."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appeared to suggest in a recent Politico interview that Cheney, the GOP conference chair who has remained vocal in her criticism of former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, should try to be more of a team player, and he also said he's approached her about toning down some of her remarks. When asked whether he believes she's followed his advice, he said only: "You be the judge."

On Monday, the two publicly split on the scope of a commission investigating the Capitol riot, with Cheney advocating for a narrowly focused probe and McCarthy favoring a broader one that "explores all kinds of political violence, including the protests that erupted last summer in response to police brutality," Politico reports.

Sherman reached his conclusion about the state of things after asking McCarthy if he thought Cheney was still a good fit for his leadership team, a question the congressman dodged twice, rarely an encouraging sign. Tim O'Donnell

Sharing Economy
What Lyft's latest deal means for the future of ride sharing

12:51 p.m.
A Lyft driver.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ride share drivers won't be losing their jobs to self-driving cars anytime soon. Lyft is selling its autonomous vehicle (AV) division to Toyota subsidiary Woven Planet for $550 million, The Verge reported Monday. Experts say the move doesn't reflect Lyft giving up on self-driving vehicles entirely, but instead illustrates the company's hopes of profiting off other automakers' efforts.

The deal brings Lyft's expensive progress toward deploying its own self-driving fleet to a halt. It follows in the footsteps of rival company Uber, which last year sold its AV project to startup Aurora. The reason ride sharing apps are turning away from autonomous vehicles? First, safety challenges: a self-driving Uber car killed a pedestrian in 2018, and experts have acknowledged developing the safety technology has been more time consuming than expected. Second, money: Lyft would likely struggle to afford its planned AV armada, reports Reuters. Most notably, AV technology is not where companies thought it would be today. "Despite some technical successes, autonomous vehicles remain very far away from any kind of mass adoption," writes The Verge. Lyft previously projected that the majority of its trips would be in self-driving cars by 2021.

The Drive calls the Lyft-Toyota deal "shrewd," noting Lyft will focus on partnerships in which the automakers develop AV technology, rather than taking on that costly burden itself. And later, Lyft could reap the rewards.

"The big promises of automating drivers was never going to happen; it was always about stringing investors along with the next big plan," tweeted Paris Marx, host of the podcast Tech Won't Save Us. For now, ride sharing will continue to rely on human drivers — until technology catches up, they will remain crucial for services like driving during peak hours, through poor weather conditions, and in hard-to-navigate locations. Jessica Beebe

royal rumors
Netflix denies rumors that nobody wants to play Prince Andrew on The Crown

11:30 a.m.
Prince Andrew
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

A recent rumor suggested finding someone to play Prince Andrew on The Crown has been a royal headache — but Netflix is shooting it down.

The British tabloid The Sun claimed the hit Netflix series about Queen Elizabeth II is "struggling to find an actor to play unpopular Prince Andrew," who stepped back from public duties in 2019 after coming under fire for his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. An Epstein accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has also alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, which Andrew denies.

"Prince Andrew is one of the most unpopular members of the royal family and wannabe stars aren't exactly queing up to play him," a casting source claimed to The Sun. "It's not the sexiest role and is unlikely to set a Hollywood career alight."

The report also cited the fact that producers had "resorted to advertising the role on" Spotlight, "a job website for out-of-work actors." But a representative for the show told Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter there's been no such difficulty finding someone for the part.

"There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight," the spokesperson said.

Prince Andrew appeared in the fourth season of The Crown and was played by Tom Byrne, the Reporter notes, although season 5 will see the show recast key roles including the queen herself. The next season is expected to pick up in the 1990s — though if the show ever does go all the way up to 2019, an episode featuring Andrew's disastrous Epstein interview would be quite a doozy. Brendan Morrow

