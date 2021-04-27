Play ball
Republican boycotts don't seem to have hurt national MLB ratings

Republican politicians, including former President Donald Trump, have called on their supporters to boycott Major League Baseball after it moved the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law. So far, at least, the strategy doesn't seem to be working.

Ratings for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, the sport's flagship weekly national broadcast, are actually up 38 percent compared to last season's average, Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina reports. That's not surprising now that fans are back in the stands after a season-long, pandemic-related absence, giving the games a more exciting feel, but the ratings have also improved 7 percent from the 2019 season average.

It's only been a few weeks so it remains to be seen if this is a trend, or the result of a few marquee games — this past Sunday's star-studded clash between the rival San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers drew particularly strong numbers, for instance — hitting the airwaves, but, either way, the All-Star Game controversy has not yet proven to be an issue. Tim O'Donnell

Lorde is rating onion rings again

Big news for the onion ring world: New Zealand singer Lorde has updated her foodstagram account, @onionringsworldwide, for the first time in 2021.

"Yoosh lads back with another ring post …" she wrote in her latest review, adding: "these were from the Hotel Ponsonby establishment, we're talking PICKLED onion rings which is a first for this reviewer." Lorde said that while she vibed with the concept, "I think if you're gonna go there, go there, and let acidity rather than sweetness dominate."

True enough. But according to Lorde, the rings had "absolutely sensational batter, perhaps the best I've tried," so she gave it a "4/5 overall ringsperience." Not everything can be a Tennessee tempura onion ring, after all. Jeva Lange

Crocs sales soared 64 percent as shoppers prioritized comfort amid pandemic

COVID-19 shutdowns have shoppers pivoting from fashion to comfort, and Crocs has continued to reap the benefit.

The foam clog company reported Tuesday that sales surged 64 percent in its first quarter to $460 million, reports CNN Business. It expects revenue for the year to increase between 40 and 50 percent, up from its previous forecast of a 20-25 percent increase. The company's shares are now up over 16 percent to $98.98 on the Nasdaq, writes CNN.

Ever since their release in the early aughts, Crocs have been derided as "famously ugly," and they're often mocked by the fashion-forward. But over the years, shoppers have come around to the shoe, both for practical comfort and for the novelty clip-on charms made by partner company Jibbitz.

Today, Crocs are undeniably trendy. Questlove wore a gold pair to the Academy Awards on Sunday, and earlier Tuesday the new Lightning McQueen-themed Crocs sold out in minutes. Crocs has recently collaborated with celebrities like Post Malone, Drew Barrymore, and Priyanka Chopra Jones.

It's not just comfort in the pandemic that has Crocs trending now. Another reason is nostalgia — Gen Z in particular is reportedly eager to revive early aughts trends (you can check TikTok), also including low rise jeans and mini skirts. You've been warned. Jessica Beebe

Christian Pulisic makes American soccer history by scoring in Champion's League semi-final

Christian Pulisic keeps giving fans of the United States' men's national soccer team reasons to be hopeful about the future.

The 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder made history on Tuesday, when he found the back of the net in the UEFA Champions' League semi-final to put his side up 1-0 on Real Madrid (who has since come back to tie). The stellar goal was the first an American has ever scored at this stage or later in the Champions' League, inspiring Men in Blazers' Roger Bennett to proudly declare that the U.S. is "becoming [a] normalized football nation" in the men's game.

Despite his youth, the goal also solidifies Pulisic as the all-time leading Champions' League scorer among American men. Watch the clip below. Tim O'Donnell

Joe Rogan tells his massive audience that healthy young people shouldn't get vaccinated

Joe Rogan, the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is facing criticism after claiming that healthy young people shouldn't "worry about" getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Joe Rogan Experience host made his comments encouraging young listeners not to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they're "healthy" during a recent episode of his show, as Media Matters for America reported.

"If you're like 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated,' I go, 'No,'" Rogan said. "Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? ... If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this."

Health experts, in fact, have been urging adults of all ages to get vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of whether they're in a high-risk group so that the United States can achieve herd immunity and end the pandemic. The CDC has noted that data suggests fully vaccinated people largely "do not carry the virus," meaning those at lower risk would be helping protect others from COVID-19 by getting a vaccine.

With that in mind, Rogan drew heavy criticism for his comments, with some directing their anger at Spotify, where his show is an exclusive. In 2020, The Joe Rogan Experience was the service's most popular podcast. These weren't Rogan's first comments about the pandemic to stir up controversy, though, as he previously said that wearing masks "is for bitches." Rogan's guest at the time, comedian Bill Burr, pushed back.

"I'm not gonna sit here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar, acting like we know what's up better than the CDC," Burr shot back. Brendan Morrow

Josh Hawley uses Big Tech tools to promote his anti-Big Tech book

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Tuesday promoted his upcoming book, The Tyranny of Big Tech, which he claims "the corporate media and the woke mob don't want you to read" after an unsuccessful cancellation attempt.

In doing so, some eagle-eyed observers noticed that Hawley posted the message to Twitter from his iPhone and linked to a pre-sale on Amazon, which means the senator utilized three of the Big Tech companies he so often takes aim at to get the word out about his anti-Big Tech book. Whatever it takes to make the sale. Tim O'Donnell

Trump angrily reviews the 2021 Oscars

Former President Donald Trump is once again mad about the Oscars — and not just for the reasons you might think.

On Tuesday, Trump released a statement complaining about Sunday's Academy Awards, and he seemed surprisingly hung up on the show being referred to as the Oscars. "What used to be called The Academy Awards" now is "called the 'Oscars' — a far less important and elegant name," he wrote.

While producers in 2013 re-branded the awards ceremony as just the Oscars in advertising, the two terms are still used interchangeably, and the Academy's official website referenced this year's show as the "93rd Academy Awards." The ceremony is also often called the Academy Awards during the telecast, and the "Oscar" nickname itself dates back to the 1930s.

Trump, who has long offered his negative reviews of the Oscars including while in office, also gleefully pointed out the show's ratings plummeted to an all-time low this year while demanding the Academy "go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don't be so politically correct and boring, and do it right." Fifteen years ago would be the 2006 Oscars, so perhaps he's just a big fan of Crash.

Either way, after an Oscars that did draw heavy criticism all around for its disastrous ending, one of Trump's top complaints apparently being the actual name of the ceremony was certainly an unexpected take. Still, he certainly wasn't the first person to slam this year's show as being a bit "boring," and he offered at least one reasonably popular take: "ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST." Trump, though, may have a particular person in mind.

"The Academy Awards last night were absolutely terrible — boring, ugly sets, everything," Trump said back in 2015. "I have the perfect host for next year: me." Brendan Morrow

SNL draws criticism for picking Elon Musk as host. That may be the point.

Elon Musk is scheduled to host Saturday Night Live on May 8 alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus, though apparently some SNL fans and even cast members aren't ready to welcome the SpaceX and Tesla CEO with open arms.

"Elon Musk hosting SNL is huge for guys still making 'that's what she said' jokes who think they'd be great at hosting SNL," tweeted comedian Josh Gondelman. "Inspiring: Elon Musk is the first SNL host to directly profit from the apartheid," tweeted comedian Skyler Higley, jokingly referencing 2018 reporting that linked Musk's father to an emerald mine during the mid 1980s.

SNL cast members also reacted negatively. "Only CEO I wanna do sketch with is Cher-E-Oteri," Andrew Dismukes joked on Instagram. Aidy Bryant shared a screenshot of a Bernie Sanders tweet criticizing the fact that the 50 wealthiest people in the U.S., Musk included, own more wealth than some 165 million Americans. Musk has also faced criticism in recent years for allegedly sabotaging unionizing efforts and downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, why has SNL invited Musk to host? Probably because controversy draws views, The Washington Post argues. SNL has long relied on unusual and polarizing guests and hosts to boost viewership. Former President Donald Trump hosted the show in 2015, when he was a presidential candidate, and drew in more than 9 million views. Three years later Kanye West hosted the show, donning a MAGA hat and giving a pro-Trump speech (which went unaired).

For now, pop star Grimes, Musk's girlfriend, has taken to TikTok to defend her billionaire husband. Jessica Beebe

