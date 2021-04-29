Late night hosts find the lighter side of Rudy Giuliani's FBI raid

"Earlier today, federal investigators raided Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan and office because of his dealings in Ukraine," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "When the agents walked in, Rudy got so nervous he started sweating hair dye and tucking all the evidence down his pants. ... Yep, Rudy panicked and called his lawyer, and then when his own phone started ringing, he panicked even more."
In their raid of Giuliani's apartment and office, the FBI "reportedly confiscated laptops, cellphones, and a bunch of jars labeled 'Definitely Not Blood,'" Trevor Noah joked at The Daily Show. "Now, we don't know exactly what Rudy Giuliani's being investigated for — I mean, take your pick really," he added, but "he'd better hope the feds didn't find any overdue Blockbuster rentals."
"The FBI showed up with search warrants at 6:00 this morning, they made sure to show up at daylight, when Rudy was still asleep in his coffin," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned on Kimmel Live. "Investigators are reportedly conducting a criminal investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine to try to dig up dirt on the Bidens on behalf of Donald Trump. And if you think he was sweating Grecian Formula before, you should see him now. He looks like a chocolate sundae. So it looks like Recount Dracula might be getting a ticket to Cancelvania. President Biden tonight gave his first address to Congress since taking office. Biden speaking before Congress while the feds are busting down Giuliani's door, this is turning into the baptism scene from The Godfather."
"Thankfully for Rudy, he strategically keeps all of his incriminating documents at various random landscaping shops," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. "I love that Rudy Giuliani's had like three months to destroy all of his evidence, and you know there's just no way he did any of that. Now I know Rudy Giuliani was a high-powered lawyer, mayor of New York City, and adviser to the president of the United States, but I still picture his office above a repair shop, right next to a palm reader's. You know they walked in and they said to the rookie FBI agent, 'All right, Johnson, we'll handle the computers, you get the empty bottles of Just For Men.'" Peter Weber
President Biden gave his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, and Stephen Colbert had some thoughts on a special live Late Show. "Now, because of the pandemic, the night was a bit odd," he said. "First, Biden didn't mention low-flow toilets once. Second, everything else. Biden was the first president to deliver the speech in front of a mask-wearing audience — if you don't count Bill Clinton's last State of the Union, whose theme was 'Eyes Wide Shut.'"
"President Biden went into the speech with most Americans on his side," and when he got to the podium, "it was truly moving to finally see two women presiding over the joint session, and the president immediately noted the moment," Colbert said. "Biden struck an optimistic note," he added, but he didn't like the president's optimism metaphor. "No, not a takeoff, you're the train man! We're not taking off, we're leaving the station! 'All aboard! Toot toot!' Joe Biden can't talk about planes, you can't you plane analogies, that's like the Colonel breathing about his fried beef!"
"Now, if you were watching on Fox News, first, what are you doing here?" Colbert joked. "And second, you may have noticed that there were moments when Fox showed two different times in different corners of the screen. Well, you know the old saying: 'Even a stopped clock is right two times a day, and that's better than Fox News.'" Inside the room, it might have been a little chilly, because "at at one point, far-right congresswoman Lauren Boebert unfurled a space blanket — which is weird, because usually she wears the tinfoil on her head," he quipped. And "Ted Cruz started nodding off — although Cruz said he was only escorting his daughters to dreamland, and he was planning on coming right back."
"So, what did we see tonight?" Colbert concluded. "The oldest president of all time, no handshakes just fist-bumping, 200 people in the room, and everybody in masks. It hasn't felt that normal in five years." Watch his recap of Biden's speech and jokes about Rudy Giuliani below. Peter Weber
Biden was either cognizant of his speech's record length or just being polite when he ended his speech, closing with the words: "Thank you for your patience."
Biden has already modified the ubiquitous modern ending to presidential speeches — some variation of "Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America" — by swapping out God blessing America with the prayer: "May God protect our troops." Thanking Congress — and viewers at home — for their patience is a new one. Not everyone loved it, but there was a general agreement he earned points for honesty. Peter Weber
"Thank you for your patience" is the most honest closing line of any presidential speech to a joint session of Congress I've ever heard.
Sen. Tim Scott's (R-S.C.) response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday was met with high praise from conservatives, including those who fall under the "never-Trump" label.
Scott began his speech by saying Biden "seems like a good man," then promised not to "waste your time tonight with finger-pointing or partisan bickering. You can get that on TV any time you want." Instead, Scott said, he wanted "to have an honest conversation. About common sense and common ground. About this feeling that our nation is sliding off its shared foundation, and how we move forward together."
That's not to say Scott, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, highlighted any aspects of Biden's speech with which he agreed. On the contrary, he was quite critical of the remarks. But proponents of the speech noted that he tended to focus on policy differences on issues like police reform, infrastructure, and school re-openings rather than the so-called "culture wars."
The Dispatch's Jonah Goldberg tweeted that Scott delivered a "very, very good speech," especially "given that responding to presidents in these situations is almost always a political crap sandwich." His colleague David French agreed, also noting that he found the ending — in which Scott emphasized an American narrative defined by "redemption" — to be "powerful and true."
Totally agree. It’s far more effective than most responses, and his closing was powerful and true. https://t.co/85VqLXn2CH
French and Goldberg also probably didn't mind the absence of former President Donald Trump from the speech. While Scott certainly touted accomplishments of the previous administration, Trump himself didn't get a direct shout-out. Read a full transcript of Scott's speech at CNN. Tim O'Donnell
In his Republican response to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate, spoke personally about the racism he has encountered from all directions. "I have experienced the pain of discrimination," he said. "I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I'm shopping."
Scott said he has "also experienced a different kind of intolerance," from "liberals." "I get called 'Uncle Tom' and the N-word — by 'progressives'!" he said, throwing in some criticism of a Washington Post fact check contextualizing his "cotton to Congress" family origin story. "Believe me, I know our healing is not finished."
Less than a minute later, Scott suggested that while Black kids were once told the color of their skin made them "inferior," white kids are now told the color of their skin makes them "an oppressor." "You know this stuff is wrong," he said. "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country."
"I get called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives...I know firsthand, our healing is not finished," Sen. Tim Scott says in GOP rebuttal of President Biden's address to Congress, adding later, "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country." pic.twitter.com/SzCLNmRAil
Maybe, in Scott's theory of America, people do racist things but the country that enslaved Black people and quashed their rights for centuries has progressed to a point of post-racism (or even overly aggressive anti-racism). "Original sin is never the end of the story," he said. "Not in our souls, and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption." The story he's referring to did not end with redemption. Peter Weber
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace expects President Biden's address to a joint session of Congress will be well-received by the American people.
"I think this is gonna be a popular speech with the American public," Wallace said after Biden concluded his remarks. "He offered a lot of stuff ... and the other thing that's pretty popular is he said 'you're not gonna have to pay for it.'"
In his analysis, Wallace surmised that Biden and his advisers "made a calculation" that Americans have "come to have a different feeling about government" during the coronavirus pandemic, that they're now "more trusting" and aware of the "need of government." So while some of Biden's themes "might have turned a lot of people off, and probably still will," Wallace said, the White House believes "the majority of people are gonna say 'the government's here and they're here to help you'" in response to the speech. Tim O'Donnell
Chris Wallace on Fox News says of Biden's address: "I think this is gonna be a popular speech with the American people." pic.twitter.com/4EAyKql66z
President Biden ended his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday night on an upbeat note, predicting the United States will "win the future."
"I have never been more confident or optimistic about America," Biden said. "Not because I'm president. Because what's happening with the American people. We've stared into the abyss of insurrection and autocracy, pandemic and pain. And we the people did not flinch."
He went on to say that "as I told every world leader I ever met with over the years, it's never, ever, ever been a good bet to bet against America, and it still isn't," drawing applause from the members of Congress in attendance. Tim O'Donnell
President Biden concludes: "We're the United States of America. There's not a single thing, nothing – nothing – beyond our capacity – we can do whatever we set out minds to – if we do it together.
In what The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein called a "repudiation" of generations of conservative tax policy, President Biden pointedly asserted Wednesday night that "trickle-down economics has never worked." Biden's critique of supply-side economics, delivered in his first address to a joint session of Congress, was "an attempt to put a dagger in the Reagan era," NBC News' Sahil Kapur writes.
The trickle-down theory, heavily associated with former President Ronald Reagan's economic policies, posits that tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy will help stimulate the economy and eventually lead to prosperity for the rest of society.
Biden, who voted for Reagan's tax cuts when he was in the Senate, made the comment after noting that many billionaires in America saw their net worth shoot up during the coronavirus pandemic, while 20 million "working and middle class" Americans lost their jobs. Tim O'Donnell