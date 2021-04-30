100 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, White House says

The United States has reached a significant milestone in the pandemic, according to the White House.
White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said during a briefing on Friday that 100 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, "nearly double" the 55 million Americans who had been fully vaccinated as of the end of March. He later clarified this is the number of Americans who have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine. A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving this dose, according to the CDC.
"That's 100 million Americans with a sense of relief and peace of mind, knowing that after a long and hard year, they're protected from the virus," Zients said.
This comes after the CDC updated its guidelines earlier this week to say that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 generally no longer need to wear masks outside except when in crowded settings. The 100 million milestone, Zients said, "represents significant progress and cause for hope." Brendan Morrow
"Today, 100 million Americans are fully vaccinated," White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients announces. "Nearly double the 55 million who were fully vaccinated at the end of March." pic.twitter.com/F8ST62DIOc
You'd think the ethics of paying an underage girl for sex are cut-and-dry, but as Joel Greenberg tells it, he and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) are actually victims in the alleged situation.
The Daily Beast dropped a bombshell report in the case against Gaetz on Thursday, revealing a letter reportedly written to Trump ally Roger Stone in which Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, apparently confesses that he and Gaetz had sex with an underage girl.
But according to Greenberg, the situation is largely the fault of the then 17-year-old — not of the two adult men allegedly paying her for sex. Greenberg reportedly wrote in the letter that they both thought the girl was 19, and upon finding out she was underage, Greenberg "confronted" the girl to stress "how serious of a situation this was, how many people she put in danger." The girl then "apologized and recognized that by lying about her age, she endangered many people."
As The Guardian's Moira Donegan pointed out, Greenberg reportedly "coerced a teenager into sleeping with them" and then "guilted" her over the situation.
Greenberg also emphasized that he and Gaetz "immediately" ended contact with the girl after finding out her real age — but that apparently didn't stop him from reportedly hitting her up again once she turned 18. Marianne Dodson
Household income in the United States soared in March, the Commerce Department said on Friday, setting a new record.
Personal income increased by 21.1 percent last month, according to a Bureau of Economic Analysis report, which was the largest monthly increase since these records have been kept going back to 1959, The Wall Street Journal reports. Disposable personal income also rose by 23.6 percent.
President Biden in March signed Congress' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which included direct payments to Americans, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis noted the "increase in personal income in March largely reflected an increase in government social benefits." In February, incomes had fallen by seven percent, according to The Associated Press.
The report also showed that Americans' personal saving rate grew 27.6 percent in March, which the Journal notes was the second highest rate on record. The U.S. economy also grew 1.6 percent in the first three months of the year, while consuming spending in March rose 4.2 percent.
"The strong consumer showing at the end of the first quarter sets the tone for a summer boom,” Oxford Economics chief economist Gregory Daco said, per The Associated Press. "As health conditions improve and the economy reopens, generous fiscal stimulus, rebounding employment and rising optimism will help unleash pent-up demand." Brendan Morrow
Europe's economy shrank during the first quarter of 2021 while the United States' grew, and the White House is pointing to the former as evidence the latter was not "inevitable."
During the first three months of 2021, Europe's economy shrank 0.6 percent, taking it back into a recession and underlining "how the region is lagging other major economies in rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic," The Associated Press reported Friday. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday the U.S. economy grew 1.6 percent in the first three months of 2021, per The Washington Post.
While linking to news that Europe's economy shrank in the first quarter, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted Friday, "There was nothing 'inevitable' or 'easy' about the turnaround we've seen in America these 100 days."
MSNBC's Chris Hayes agreed with Klain's assessment, arguing that while the United States "has had one of the worst public health responses to COVID," it has had "among the best fiscal responses in the world," something Hayes said "goes back to last year" before President Biden took office.
The New York Times wrote that Europe's economy shrinking in the first quarter reflected its "far less aggressive stimulus spending and a botched effort to secure vaccines," while also noting that Europe "began the crisis with far more comprehensive social safety net programs" and "limited a surge in unemployment." But CNN writes that Europe's economy is "beginning to show signs of life," with experts anticipating that, as restrictions are relaxed and vaccines continue to roll out, there will be a "strong rebound." Brendan Morrow
Regulators in the European Union have accused Apple of violating antitrust laws with its App Store.
The European Commission alleged Friday that Apple has "distorted competition" and "abused its dominant position" in the music streaming market. Regulators pointed to the company mandating that developers use its in-app purchase system, under which Apple charges a fee on subscriptions, while restricting their ability to inform users about other purchasing methods, The New York Times reports.
"By setting strict rules on the App store that disadvantage competing music streaming services, Apple deprives users of cheaper music streaming choices and distorts competition," Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said. "This is done by charging high commission fees on each transaction in the App store for rivals and by forbidding them from informing their customers of alternative subscription options."
Apple's competitors have long taken issue with these App Store rules, with the creator of the popular game Fortnite filing a lawsuit over the company's alleged "unfair and anti-competitive actions." Spotify also complained to the European Commission over the App Store, prompting this probe.
Spotify had particularly called out Apple over the fee it charges developers on subscriptions, and the EU regulators found that in most cases, "streaming providers passed this fee on to end users by raising prices." Apple slammed Spotify in response to Friday's finding, per The New York Times, arguing "they want all the benefits of the App Store but don't think they should have to pay anything for that." Apple added, "The commission's argument on Spotify's behalf is the opposite of fair competition.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple will be able to mount a defense before the European Commission prior a decision being made, but "if found guilty, Apple could face a fine of up to 10 of its annual revenue and be forced to adjust its business practices." Brendan Morrow
The Food and Drug Administration promised Thursday to issue new regulations within a year to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and small flavored cigars, aiming to reduce smoking among Black and young Americans. The ban could take years to go into effect, following a comment period and possible legal challenges. There are "very important considerations, starting with legal considerations, about getting this right as we move forward in the rulemaking," FDA Center for Tobacco Products director Mitch Zeller said at a briefing. The FDA banned most flavored cigarettes in 2009 but exempted menthols.
The American Heart Association, American Lung Association, and the NAACP welcomed the proposed ban on menthols; 85 percent of Black smokers use menthols, versus less than 30 percent of white smokers. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah welcomed it, too.
"Honestly, I'm all for it," Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. "Partly because tobacco companies have an ugly history of targeting menthols to Black communities," but also because they smell terrible. "Whenever I hang around someone who smokes menthols, it smells like they were just fighting a fire at a Mentos factory," he said. "Pick a smell, man! But whether you're for this thing or against it, you gotta admit it's gonna send ripples through the Black community in America." Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. took the opposite view, though he wasn't about to let a crisis go to waste. Watch below. Peter Weber
More than 12 million people tuned in to watch President Biden's first address to Congress, and "as soon as the Academy heard, Biden was immediately asked to host next year's Oscars," Jimmy Fallon joked on Thursday's Tonight Show. "And get this, 85 percent of people who watched Biden's speech approved of it. That's amazing. The only other things Americans like that much are Dolly Parton and cheese fries."
A day after Biden's speech, "the nation is still basking in warm afterglow of basic competence — we're all high off that low bar," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. But while 85 percent of Americans approved of Biden's speech, "Republicans enjoyed the speech a little less." He singled out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who "went viral last night when, during the speech, he fell asleep. I can relate to Ted Cruz," he said. "Now that Joe's president, I find it much easier to sleep, too. Cruz was roundly mocked online, and Bernie Sanders drew a penis on his forehead."
"President Biden called on Congress last night to create a new agency to develop breakthrough treatments for diseases such as Alzheimer's and cancer — and who knows? Maybe even narcolepsy," Seth Meyer said at Late Night, showing Cruz nap.
Honestly, falling asleep during Biden's speech "was the most relatable thing that Ted Cruz has ever done," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Because that speech was boring. And when you consider that almost none of Biden's goals are actually gonna get past Congress, I mean we basically just listened to an old man talk for an hour about his dreams."
"An amazing thing happened after the speech: Every Black Republican senator got together to let the American people know the Republican Party isn't racist," Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. That lone senator, Tim Scott (R-S.C.), "accused Democrats, in his rebuttal, of using race as a weapon — when the truth is, we're more concerned about people using weapons as a weapon," he said.
"Joe Biden today took a little stroll with the first lady on the way to Marine One, the helicopter, and he stopped and picked up a flower for her," Kimmel said. "I mean, that was like straight out of a Cialis commercial. ... The only thing Trump picked up and gave Melania required a shot of penicillin." Peter Weber
While in Ukraine, the Post notes, Giuliani met with a Ukrainian lawmaker, Andriy Derkach, later identified and sanctioned by the U.S. as "an active Russian agent" running an "influence campaign" against Biden. The FBI also warned the Trump White House that Giuliani's information should be considered tainted by Russian disinformation.
The FBI raided Giuliani's home and office on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation into his work in Ukraine. The 2019 "defensive briefing" to Giuliani is distinct from that ongoing probe, the Post reports, "but it reflects a broader concern by U.S. intelligence and federal investigators that Giuliani — among other influential Americans and U.S. institutions — was being manipulated by the Russian government to promote its interests and that he appears to have brazenly disregarded such fears." Federal agents gave similar defensive briefings to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and the pro-Trump One America News Network.
Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine did not result in Biden losing to Trump, obviously, but he did achieve "one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine," the firing of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the Times reports. And that "was a Pyrrhic victory," becoming a major factor in Trump's first impeachment and a focus of the Justice Department's investigation into whether Giuliani violated a federal law against working as an unregistered foreign agent.
The warrant to search Giuliani's rooms and seize electronic devices specifically sought his communications with both Trump administration and Ukrainian officials regarding Yovanovitch's ouster, the Times reports. Giuliani wanted her fired because he viewed her as an impediment to his effort to search for dirt on the Bidens, and some Ukrainian officials wanted her recalled because she was pursuing an anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine. A "key question" for investigators, the Times says, is whether Giuliani went after Yovanovitch solely on Trump's behalf or also on behalf of Ukrainian officials who wanted her gone and were in a position to help Trump damage Biden. Giuliani denies all wrongdoing. Peter Weber