Pfizer expects to seek vaccine authorization for kids between 2 and 11 this September

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears set to be authorized for adolescents between 12 and 15, and the company aims to further expand the vaccine's use this September.

Pfizer during an earnings call on Tuesday said it expects to apply for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine for children between 2 and 11 in September, CNN reports.

A study to examine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine among those between 6 months and 11 years old is ongoing. Additionally, Pfizer said it's expecting to seek authorization for its vaccine among children between 6 months and 2 years in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This comes after The New York Times reported on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for adolescents between 12 and 15 by early next week, allowing this group to start getting vaccinated before the beginning of the new school year.

Pfizer also announced Tuesday it plans to file for a full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month, which CNBC notes would mean "the company will be able to market the shot directly to consumers." Brendan Morrow