good news
Edit

The entire West Coast is now covered by an earthquake early warning system

12:32 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. earthquake early warning system can issue earthquake alerts to cellphone users in California, Oregon, and Washington.

Launched in Los Angeles in late 2018, the ShakeAlert early warning system aims to let people know about incoming shaking, so they can have at least a few seconds to find a safe spot to ride out the earthquake. The alert system is successful because communications systems are now faster than the speed of shaking waves moving through the ground, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The earthquake sensor system is about 70 percent finished, and alerts will come out faster once more sensors are placed in rural areas. Developers are also tweaking the computer software system that analyzes incoming shaking, to make it faster with more accurate alerts. Catherine Garcia

Tucker vs.
Edit

Tucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act

12:42 a.m.

Fox News star Tucker Carlson is having a moment — or, rather, another moment in a Zelig-like career full of them. Lately, he has been torching a select group of conservatives, and David Frum was added to that list Tuesday.

Carlson's ostensible target Tuesday night was the Central Intelligence Agency's curious new ad featuring an "intersectional" Latina millennial officer. Carlson eventually suggested the woman was actually a deep-cover operative trying to recruit agents to infiltrate the real threat to America — which, he assured his viewers, is definitely not white supremacists. No, "if you wanted to save America," he said, "these are the people you'd be worried about":

The decadent rich people from their class at Harvard. It's the gender studies program at Cornell. It's the cat cafes in Austin and Ashville. It's the Monday editorial meetings at The Atlantic magazine, where David From is treated as an important intellectual rather than some dopey middle-aged Canadian Twitter celebrity whose life goal is to force America into yet another unwinnable pointless war. [Tucker Carlson, Fox News]

How can Carlson — a self-described trust-fund kid who attended boarding school in Rhode Island and college in Connecticut before being rejected by the CIA — say all that with a straight face? Frum, the Twitter celebrity, tweeted an explanation.

Carlson criticizes the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq now, Frum writes, but "he was a FEROCIOUS advocate of both wars" at the time, "when it mattered." He went on to describe Carlson's "cowardly," amoral opportunism.

Are you not entertained? Peter Weber

William Barr's Justice Department
Edit

Judge orders DOJ to release memo about not charging Trump with obstruction

May 4, 2021
William Barr.
Jeff Roberson-Pool/Getty Images

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled Monday that the Justice Department must release a March 2019 memo about its decision not to charge former President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice at the conclusion of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Justice Department argued that the memo was legal reasoning that helped former Attorney General William Barr decide against charging Trump with obstruction. In her opinion, released Tuesday, Jackson said she believed Barr and his top advisers had already decided Trump shouldn't be charged, and the memo was strategic planning. As such, she ruled, the memo can be released to the public.

Before the Mueller report was released, Barr wrote a letter giving his summation of it, which Trump used to claim he had been exonerated. Jackson wrote that Barr's "characterization of what he'd hardly had time to skim, much less study closely, prompted an immediate reaction, as politicians and pundits took to their microphones and Twitter feeds to decry what they feared was an attempt to hide the ball."

Barr was "disingenuous" both when the obstruction memo was written and the Justice Department appeared before her court to argue that the memo should stay secret, Jackson said. "The agency's redactions and incomplete explanations obfuscate the true purpose of the memorandum, and the excised portions belie the notion that it fell to the attorney general to make a prosecution decision or that any such decision was on the table at any time."

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington organization has used the Freedom of Information Act to try to get access to Justice Department documents about the Mueller probe. "We requested these records and filed this lawsuit due to serious doubts about the official story coming out of Barr's DOJ," CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz told CNN on Tuesday. "While we do not yet know what is in the memo, the court's opinion gives us confidence that we were right to have questions." The government — now under the Biden administration — has until May 17 to appeal Jackson's ruling. Catherine Garcia

florida politics
Edit

Rep. Charlie Crist announces he's running again for Florida governor

May 4, 2021
Charlie Crist.
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) wants to give being governor of Florida another shot.

When he served as governor from 2007 to 2011, Crist was a Republican, and after a brief stint as an independent, he became a Democrat in 2012. He is the first prominent Democrat to announce that they will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump who pushed back against mask mandates and locking down the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an event Tuesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Crist said DeSantis is "a governor who doesn't listen, who doesn't care, and doesn't think about you — unless of course you can write a campaign check. Really, he sees our state's wonderful diversity as a threat, not a strength we all celebrate. He's failed to lead during the greatest health and economic crisis of our lifetime."

Crist — who ran for governor in 2014 but was narrowly defeated by the incumbent, Republican Rick Scott — likely won't be the only well-known Democrat in the race for long. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) are both expected to soon announce that they will be running for governor, Politico reports. Florida last elected a Democratic governor in 1994. Catherine Garcia

GOP infighting
Edit

Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic saying he's 'had it' with Liz Cheney

May 4, 2021
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ahead of an interview Tuesday with Fox & Friends, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave his unfiltered opinion on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), seemingly not knowing that his mic was on, Axios reports.

While speaking off-air with host Steve Doocy, McCarthy said he has "lost confidence" in Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, and believes she has "real problems. I've had it with ... I've had it with her." He went on to say that "someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place." McCarthy seemed to be referring to how Cheney could be removed as chair of the House Republican Conference by a vote from GOP members.

Once on the air, McCarthy said he has "heard from members concerned about [Cheney's] ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one, if we're able to win the majority." He went on to claim that this has nothing to do with Cheney's vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

On Monday, Cheney pushed back at Trump again, after he insisted that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him. Cheney tweeted that the election was "not stolen" and anyone who "claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system." In response to the Fox & Friends interview, Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler on Tuesday said the issue is "whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan. 6. Liz will not do that." Catherine Garcia

Derek Chauvin
Edit

Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial

May 4, 2021
Derek Chauvin.
Court TV via AP, Pool, File

Eric Nelson, the attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, filed a motion on Tuesday for a new trial.

Last month, Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, in May 2020.

In the request for a new trial, Nelson claims that because the court did not allow for a change in venue and did not sequester the jury or "admonish them to avoid all media," jurors saw "prejudicial publicity" and suffered from "jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution." The filing also alleges that Minnesota state prosecutors committed "pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct" that kept Chauvin from receiving a fair trial.

John Stiles, deputy chief of staff for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, said in a statement the court "has already rejected many of these arguments and the state will vigorously oppose them." Catherine Garcia

may the fourth...
Edit

Carrie Fisher's grandson celebrates Star Wars day

May 4, 2021

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd welcomed a son, Kingston, in September, and he's celebrating his first Star Wars day in style.

Lourd, who appeared in two Star Wars films herself, shared photos on Instagram of Kingston watching his late grandmother in her iconic role as Princess Leia to mark May 4th. Of course, he also dressed for the day, donning a knit hat resembling Princess Leia's bun hairstyle, and a onesie with her character's face on it.

Though he may not understand the plot yet, Kingston is clearly well on his way to becoming the franchise's biggest fan. May the fourth be with you, Kingston! Taylor Watson

bringing back blogs
Edit

Donald Trump has started a blog

May 4, 2021

Former President Donald Trump has launched a new communications platform, Fox News reports.

It's been months since Trump has been on social media, but he'll now once again be able to communicate with his followers via "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," a new section on his website.

It will presumably be a more efficient method of communication than releasing statements through the press (all of which have already been posted to the new site) as he's done since he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But the discussion will only be "one-way," a source familiar with the endeavor told Fox News. No one will be able to reply to or interact with Trump's posts. They'll just be able to read them, which is why many people are pointing out that Trump has essentially just launched a blog.

While readers won't be able to "like" or repost Trump's words, they will be able to do one thing: donate money. Read more about the site at Fox News. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.