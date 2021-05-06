Caitlyn Jenner discusses her politics with Sean Hannity at her private jet hangar in Malibu

Caitlyn Jenner, the former Kardashian and Olympic gold medalist who is now running for governor of California, sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday to discuss her bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in an upcoming recall election.

Since announcing her bid two weeks ago, Jenner, a Republican, has not been particularly detailed about her policies or politics. On Hannity, she described herself as fiscally conservative and more socially liberal, endorsed former President Donald Trump's border wall, stumbled over her views on immigration, opposed redirecting police funds, partially stood by her comments that transgender girls should not participate in girls sports, and used her house surviving a forest fire as an example of good forest management.

Jenner "displayed signs of a first-time candidate, occasionally stumbling over answers, rambling, or providing only generalities," The Associated Press reports. "But she also made no disastrous blunders that might follow her throughout the campaign."

Hannity interviewed Jenner near Malibu, at Jenner's private airplane hangar, a location she alluded to while discussing people leaving the state.

Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: "My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless'" pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

Discussing your hangar neighbor fleeing to Arizona on his private jet so he doesn't have to look at homeless people isn't exactly a woman-of-the-people pitch, but Trump showed you can flaunt your wealth and still run a populist campaign. Jenner told Hannity she liked that Trump was a "disruptor" but disagreed with his LGBTQ policies, and hasn't agreed with anything President Biden has done. Biden beat Trump by more than 5 million votes in California.

"For a candidate like Caitlyn Jenner to win, it has to be like a layered cake," and "the bottom layer has to be Trump supporters," Bill Whalen, a research fellow at Stanford University's conservative Hoover Institution, tells AP. "Where do you go to get Trump supporters? Simple. Sean Hannity." In any case, Jenner evidently found the private airplane talk politically compelling, because she closed with it, too.

lol you can tell that even Hannity is embarrassed by this pic.twitter.com/YigvpnB55d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

At least she didn't bring a live bear. Peter Weber