For the Flip
Edit

Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating if Trump paid tuition of CFO's grandkids

12:20 a.m.
Allen Weisselberg
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office have subpoenaed a Manhattan private school to see whether the Trump Organization paid the tuition of longtime financial chief Allen Weisselberg's grandchildren, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. If former President Donald Trump's business paid the tuition, it would be considered taxable income, tax experts told the Journal, and if that income wasn't reported to tax authorities, it could constitute tax fraud.

Vance's office is trying to gain the cooperation of Weisselberg as it tries to untangle the Trump Organization's byzantine financial records, according to multiple reports. Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to Weisselberg's son Barry until their divorce, told the Journal that Trump or Allen Weisselberg signed checks for more than $500,000 to Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School to cover tuition for her and Barry's two children from 2012 to 2019. The couple understood the tuition payments to be part of Barry's Trump Organization compensation package, she added.

Divorce documents filed by Barry Weisselberg said his parents paid the children's tuition to the Upper West Side private school because he couldn't afford to, and the Weisselberg family characterized the payments as a gift, the Journal reports. If the grandparents paid the tuition directly to the school as a gift, that would not be taxed, but if the Trump Organization paid the tuition, the Weisselbergs could be in legal jeopardy.

"Without an insider it can be difficult to put all the pieces in a white-collar case together," Daniel Horwitz, a white-collar defense lawyer at McLaughlin & Stern, told the Journal. "The way that cooperation is typically obtained is by demonstrating to the potential cooperator that they have no better option." Peter Weber

Cyber Crime
Edit

Cybercrime expert suggests Colonial Pipeline's ransom was so low because DarkSide messed up

1:22 a.m.
Gas station hit by Colonial Pipeline attack
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Image

Colonial Pipeline paid the Eastern European hackers who attacked its network 75 Bitcoin, worth almost $5 million at the time of the ransom payment, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday evening, backing up a report in Bloomberg News. The ransom payment to DarkSide, a group of cybercriminals in or near Russia, allowed Colonial to start restoring its network and work to reopen its massive pipeline from Texas to the East Coast, where gas stations are running out of gas amid panic buying of constrained supplies. Full restoration of gas service will take several days.

The federal government discourages such payments on the grounds they encourage further ransomware attacks. But many companies, local governments, and other organizations opt to pay the ransom because not doing so — leaving company data locked in encryption or leaked or sold on the web — would cost more, and because insurance often covers the payments.

Ransomware attacks are a big and growing problem for businesses of all size and scope. A report last month from a ransomware task force said payments rose by 311 percent in 2020 to about $350 million, paid in cryptocurrency, and the average payout was $312,493, Bloomberg reports. But ransom for large corporations like Colonial tends to be much larger, and DarkSide in particular boasts of going after the big fish.

Colonial "had to pay," cyber expert and digital forensics executive Ondrej Krehel told Bloomberg. “This is a cyber cancer. You want to die or you want to live? It’s not a situation where you can wait.” But the $5 million ransom was "very low," he added. "Ransom is usually around $25 million to $35 million for such a company. I think the threat actor realized they stepped on the wrong company and triggered a massive government response."

President Biden, under attack from Republicans over the gas shortages, signed an executive order to beef up cybersecurity after the Colonial attack, and he told reporters Thursday the U.S. might retaliate against the cybercriminals and pursue "a measure to disrupt their ability to operate." Eight websites associated with DarkSide were down Thursday, the Times reports, though it wasn't clear if the U.S was involved.

“We do not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack, but we do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia,” Biden said, adding that "responsible countries" take "decisive action against these ransomware networks." Peter Weber

Israel-Palestine
Edit

Israel ramps up airstrikes against Hamas, readies ground troops

May 13, 2021
gaza
YOUSSEF MASSOUD/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli military readied troops for action in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, raising the likelihood of a ground invasion following several nights of exchanged air strikes, reports The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes left several senior Hamas figures dead, while rockets fired from Gaza killed four Israelis. Israel reported Thursday that three rockets approached Israel from Lebanon; though no one has claimed them, "there are several groups in Lebanon that support the Palestinians, and a major attack would mark a significant regional escalation in the ongoing conflict," writes The Wall Street Journal.

The fighting began over Israel's planned evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem. During demonstrations at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters, and in response, Hamas began firing rockets into Jerusalem on Monday. Since then, strikes have killed more than 103 people in Gaza, including 27 children, and six Israelis, including one child.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. The Week Staff

cyber insecurity
Edit

D.C. police department hit by ransomware attack; 'Thousands' of confidential documents leaked

May 13, 2021
police tape
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Thousands of confidential documents from the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department were leaked onto the dark web Thursday after a cyberattack from a "Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate," The Associated Press reports.

The leak includes "hundreds of police officer disciplinary files and intelligence reports," as well as "feeds from other agencies," like "the FBI and Secret Service," AP writes. It is, according to experts, "the worst known ransomware attack ever to hit a U.S. police department."

The so-called Babuk Group coordinated the leak after the D.C. police department "refused to meet" blackmail demands. The group reportedly asked for $4 million in ransom, but were "only offered $100,000." The department has not clarified whether or not it made the offer, per AP.

Last month, the ransomware gang revealed its cyberattack and threatened a massive leak. Some of the data they reportedly obtained includes "sensitive and embarrassing private details" from background checks, as well as documents detailing security operations at events like President Biden's inauguration.

The breach comes just one day after the Colonial Pipeline resumed operations following its own ransomware attack last week. Read more at The Associated Press. Brigid Kennedy

Regrets
Edit

Oprah Winfrey reveals the interview question she wishes she never asked

May 13, 2021
oprah
Getty Images/Getty Images for GCAPP

Even Oprah Winfrey has regrets.

The legendary 67-year-old talk show host revealed the question that still makes her "cringe" while appearing as a guest on Rob Lowe's Literally! podcast on Wednesday, per People.

"This was when I was younger and I was not living from the point of view of the surrogate," Winfrey said, explaining that she'd gotten a sit-down with actress Sally Field, who had dated Burt Reynolds in the late 70s. "I asked her, 'Does Burt sleep with his toupee on?'" Winfrey recalled.

She said she only asked because the producers had pressured her, but that Field immediately "went cold on me." Lowe sympathized: "She's one of the most amazing actors I've ever known, but when Sally goes cold, it's like Khrushchev in the Cold War," he said. "She will bury you."

Read more at People. Jeva Lange

what's my name again?
Edit

Joss Whedon has been going by 'Joss' for so long that his wife might get deported

May 13, 2021
joss whedon
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Director Joss Whedon's Canadian wife could be deported because he's gone by the name "Joss" for so long, instead of his legal birth name "Joseph," The Toronto Sun reports.

Whedon married Heather Horton in February, and is required to provide his birth certificate to prove his U.S. citizenship for her green card process. But Whedon has been using his nickname, "Joss," on his documents for "decades," including on his driver's license and his passport, meaning he can't get a copy of his birth certificate, where his name is still "Joseph," very easily.

Additionally, Whedon's birth certificate is full of errors, like an incorrect maiden name for his mother and his birthplace being listed as "Santa Monica, New York" — a place that doesn't even exist.

Read more at Page Six and The Toronto Sun. Jeva Lange

Not after Pippa Middleton
Edit

There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'

May 13, 2021
Wait, Philippa?
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

According to people who bet on royal baby names, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's soon-to-be-born daughter might be a "Philippa."

The U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes "slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1" following the death of Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, last month, People reports, noting that the younger generation of the royal family has a recent history of honoring the patriarch (Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, Harry's cousins, gave their newborn sons the middle name Philip).

Diana (after Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana) and Elizabeth (after Harry's grandmother, the Queen) are also still going strong, at 5/1 and 10/1 respectively. Celebitchy further casts doubt on Philippa, noting that the baby would be "Pippa for short" and "the Middletons would be so mad." Celebitchy predicts, rather, that "it will be something unexpected. Archie Harrison was unexpected. It won't be 'Elizabeth Philippa Diana.'" Jeva Lange

'we have all longed for this moment'
Edit

CDC says fully vaccinated people mostly don't need to wear masks indoors

May 13, 2021
CDC
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has unveiled a major update to its mask guidance, hailing it as a "powerful moment."

The CDC said Thursday that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now largely no longer need to wear a mask or practice social distancing indoors, in addition to mostly being able to stop wearing masks outdoors as previously announced.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic."

This is with the exception of where masks are "required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance," the CDC said. Masks are also still required during travel, CNN notes, and the CDC is advising they still be worn when going to doctors, hospitals, or long-term care facilities, as well as in prisons, jails, or homeless shelters, according to The New York Times.

Walensky also noted that immunocompromised people should talk to their doctor before they stop wearing a mask, and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should resume wearing one. Unvaccinated people remain at risk and should still wear their mask, Walensky added. But "we have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," Walensky said, and for vaccinated people, "that moment has come." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.