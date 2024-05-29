MLB adds Negro League stats, raising Josh Gibson

The record books have changed as old Negro Leagues stats are finally incorporated

Negro League stars Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson
Josh Gibson is now MLB career and season batting leader
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Major League Baseball finished incorporating the Negro League's 1920-1948 statistics into its record books on Tuesday following three years of research. When the new rankings are unveiled Wednesday, The Washington Post said, "the Top 10 lists" for several "hallowed statistics" will "change dramatically," notably boosting Homestead Grays powerhouse Josh Gibson (pictured above with Satchel Paige).

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

