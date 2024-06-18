Boston Celtics win record 18th NBA title

In the NBA Finals, the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks

Jayson Tatum celebrates Boston Celtics NBA championship
"It means the world," said Jayson Tatum, one of the Celtics' key players, along with Finals MVP Jaylen Brown
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Boston Celtics won a lopsided 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, giving Boston a record 18th NBA title and its first championship since 2008. Archrivals the Los Angeles Lakers have 17 titles. 

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

