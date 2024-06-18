Boston Celtics win record 18th NBA title
In the NBA Finals, the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks
What happened
The Boston Celtics won a lopsided 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, giving Boston a record 18th NBA title and its first championship since 2008. Archrivals the Los Angeles Lakers have 17 titles.
Who said what
"It means the world," said Jayson Tatum, one of the Celtics' two pillars, along with Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. "It's been a long time."
Despite their dominance this year, these "Celtics were never fawned over quite like super teams of the past," The Washington Post said. For one thing, "they lacked an all-time icon such as Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal or Stephen Curry." When data-obsessed Boston's roster of "versatile, largely interchangeable players" faced Dallas superstar Luka Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer this season, "the series became system vs. superstar — and the system won out," The Wall Street Journal said.
What next?
The Celtics "will return more or less intact" next season, Zach Lowe said at ESPN, and if they stay healthy, "they will have everything they need" to win a rare repeat championship and "cement their place as one of the great teams of the modern era."
