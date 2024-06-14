A picture with baggage: Bukayo Saka and the Iceland fallout

The focus on the winger after England's Euro 2024 warm-up defeat has caused controversy

Bukayo Saka
came on in the 65th minute and was not on the pitch when England conceded.
(Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)
By
published

Several media outlets have been criticised for using a photograph of Bukayo Saka to illustrate England's recent defeat by Iceland.

Although the winger only came on in the 65th minute, long after England conceded the only goal of the game, the coverage in The Sun, Daily Star, The Telegraph and the BBC "all featured him as a main picture", said The Independent.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Racism Football Arsenal European Championships
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸