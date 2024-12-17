Chennai's chess champions

The Indian city is 'churning out' a huge number of chess 'wizards' and 'geniuses'

Chennai Chess
Gukesh Dommaraju, the 'poker-faced, lanky teen', is part of 'the latest crop' of chess 'wizards' from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu
(Image credit: Simon Lim / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Indian teenager Gukesh Dommaraju has become the youngest ever world chess champion, deepening the "love affair between Indians and chess", said The Hindu.

Chess has been "around for millennia" and is "generally believed to have originated in India". Now, the city of Chennai is producing a host of national champions, including 18-year-old Dommaraju.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸