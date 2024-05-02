Esports: the big season coming to the UK
Major gaming tournaments are 'running wild' this year
"The production is slick, the pundits are sharp and the players are gods," said Sky News, but these sporting professionals have keyboards and headphones and their UK tournaments are getting bigger and bigger.
Around 15,000 fans from all over the world were at ESL One Birmingham on Sunday, where some of the best gamers battled it out for a $300,000 (£240,000) first prize.
It is a "major event in the esports calendar", said the BBC. While the UK "has a thriving grassroots scene", 2024 is "definitely a bumper year for big spectator tournaments".
'Training regimens'
Esports (or electronic sports) is the term used to describe competitive video gaming. It differs from standard video gaming in that it is "competitive (human-vs-human)", said British Esports, and "usually has an engaging spectator element to it, like traditional sports".
At the Birmingham tournament, held at the Resorts World Arena, one particular game was being played. Described by one analyst as "kind of like chess", "Dota 2" is a multiplayer online battle arena game featuring "flashing lights and novelty characters", said Sky News.
"Many people think of the esports team as just five guys who like playing the game at home", Alvaro Sanchez Velasco, product manager at ESL One Birmingham, told Sky News. But teams have boot camps and "schedules that include training regimens" and "psychological visits".
As for the fans, "there isn't the same territorial spirit that comes with supporting a particular football team" as "mostly this is about respect for the individual players".
The appeal comes from "the professional aspect of it, similar with football", said one fan, because "you can go and play football but it's nice to see people playing it at a level you could never play at".
And the players are paid like pros: they can make $10,000 (£8,000) a month, plus tournament winnings and sponsorship deals. The overall prize pot in Birmingham was $1 million (£800,000).
'Kickstart major moves'
In recent years, the UK esports scene has "felt neglected", with tournaments "too few and far between", said Esports.net. Now they are "running wild". Investment from organisations and government has bolstered the gaming infrastructure, and this year the country will host "some of the most impactful events in the business".
This includes the Blast Premier Spring Final at Wembley Arena in June and the huge League of Legends Worlds finals at the O2 arena in London in November. This number of major title events "would be unheard of just a year or two ago", said Esports Insider. If handled well, they could "kickstart major moves in the UK esports industry".
As educational institutions embrace gaming too, "it seems like UK esports is growing in popularity at a rapid pace".
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
