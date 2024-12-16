Kelly Cates to present 'Match of the Day'

Sky Sports broadcaster to take over from Gary Lineker on BBC flagship show at start of next season

Kelly Cates speaking into a Sky Sports microphone
Cates is expected to leave Sky Sports to join a three-person line-up at 'Match of the Day'
(Image credit: Catherine Ivill / Getty Images)
By
published

Sky News football presenter Kelly Cates is to replace Gary Lineker as host of the BBC's "Match of the Day", according to reports. Lineker announced last month that he was leaving the show after 25 years at the helm.

Cates is understood to be joining a new presenting line-up also featuring BBC sports broadcaster Gabby Logan and "Match of the Day 2" presenter Mark Chapman.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

