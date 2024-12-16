Kelly Cates to present 'Match of the Day'

Sky News football presenter Kelly Cates is to replace Gary Lineker as host of the BBC's "Match of the Day", according to reports. Lineker announced last month that he was leaving the show after 25 years at the helm.

Cates is understood to be joining a new presenting line-up also featuring BBC sports broadcaster Gabby Logan and "Match of the Day 2" presenter Mark Chapman.

A rota of hosts

Cates, the daughter of former Liverpool player Kenny Dalglish, has earned "deserved acclaim" for her presenting at Sky Sports, said SportBible. Her move to the BBC represents a "major blow" for the satellite broadcaster, said the Daily Mail, with Sky bosses reportedly "deeply saddened" at losing her.

The new presenting line-up will see Cates sharing hosting duties with Logan and Chapman. A "rota of hosts would represent a significant change" for the long-running show, said The Telegraph, but the three presenters were reported to be looking forward to working together and have "no issues" with sharing the main role. Speaking to The Independent last month, Cates said "Chappers and Gabby" were "really good mates of mine".

The trio are expected to take over hosting duties at the beginning of the 2025/26 season. Lineker will continue to lead the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup and the 2026 World Cup.

New direction for MotD

Speaking on his podcast "The Rest is Football", Lineker said that the BBC was "looking to do 'Match of the Day' slightly differently" after he departs from the role at the end of the season.

The revamped format is expected to include a "more digital focus", said The Guardian, with the possibility that clips of all goals scored in the Premier League will be posted on the BBC website, alongside more written content and analysis. Changes could also include adding a news element to the show in a move to take it in a "fresh direction", said the Mail.