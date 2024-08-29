The 'Swiss model' shaking up the Champions League

Uefa says the new format offers 'greater excitement' but critics say boredom is guaranteed

Champions League
The new Champions League format sees one 36-team league replace the old group stage
(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

A competition format used in chess and known as the "Swiss model" will be introduced for this season's Uefa Champions League football tournament.

In the new-look draw, to be held in Monaco this evening, clubs will discover which eight opponents they will meet in the initial stage of this year's competition.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Football Champions League Champions League Final Uefa Switzerland
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸