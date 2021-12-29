The Book of Boba Fett has arrived. Here's what to know before watching the premiere.

It's finally Boba Fett's time to shine.

The second live-action Star Wars streaming series, The Book of Boba Fett, premiered Wednesday, putting the spotlight on the fan favorite bounty hunter best known for bringing Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt in the original trilogy.

As a quick refresher: Boba Fett is a clone of Jango Fett, a Mandalorian foundling and bounty hunter who was used to make the Republic's army of clone stormtroopers on the rainy planet of Kamino. When Boba was still a kid, his father Jango was killed in battle by a Jedi, Mace Windu. Boba isn't considered to be a Mandalorian despite wearing Mandalorian armor like Jango, and he doesn't follow the same strict code the lead of The Mandalorian does.

During the original Star Wars trilogy, Boba Fett works for Jabba the Hutt and brings Han Solo to the gangster on Tatooine after he's frozen in carbonite. In an ensuing sail barge battle, Jabba is killed by Princess Leia, while Han knocks Boba Fett into the sarlacc pit, which slowly digests its victims over a thousand years. Despite this, Boba returned in the second season of The Mandalorian, which saw him confront Din Djarin to retrieve his armor. Boba also rescues an assassin named Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) after she's left for dead on Tatooine, leaving her indebted to him.

That leads to The Book of Boba Fett, which takes place after The Mandalorian season 2 and follows Boba as he attempts to fill the void left by Jabba the Hutt as a crime lord on Tatooine while still healing from his sarlacc injuries. The first episode fills in some key gaps in his journey so far, including finally showing how he escaped the sarlacc in the first place. Given the secretive nature of the show's marketing, though, don't be surprised if there are some major surprises in store before the seven-episode season concludes.