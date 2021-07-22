Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and The Daily Show notice the GOP's new pro-vaccine tone hasn't infected Fox News

"Among the unvaccinated in the United States, COVID cases are once again on the rise due to the highly infectious Delta variant," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "The rising cases are being fueled by vaccine hesitancy, which itself is being fueled by a dangerous pathogen scientists are calling the Republican Party." But "now, the forecast is so dire, some prominent Republicans are speaking up," he added. "Wow, I gotta say — and I hope nobody ever takes this out of context — I agree with Mitch McConnell."

Not all conservatives agree with McConnell — notably, the ones at Fox News, The Daily Show highlighted in a '70s action film spoof, "Death Wish."

"The White House reportedly held high-level discussions recently with Fox News over its coronavirus vaccine coverage — yeah, well, good luck with that," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "You might be able to talk some sense into the Fox & Friends or Bret Baier, but once Fox News After Dark starts, it's the Wild West. Tucker Carlson will tell you the vaccines are dangerous while getting the vaccine."

"A bipartisan group of senators working on finalizing the infrastructure framework reportedly met last night over tacos and wine, and I'm not sure there's a better metaphor for the state of bipartisanship in Washington than having wine with your tacos," Meyers said. "What happened? The Republicans filibustered the margaritas?" Finally, he said, "amid growing concerns of contracting coronavirus in Tokyo's Olympic Village, the U.S. women's gymnastics team yesterday decided to move into a hotel. And get this, in addition to everything else she can do, Simone Biles figured out how to print something in the business center in five minutes."

You know there's a problem at the Olympics "when Red Roof Inn is the safer option," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. In other sports news, the Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA finals in 50 years on Tuesday, thanks to MVP "Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's from Greece. Yep, a Greek NBA superstar — he could be the first person to star in Space Jam and Mamma Mia."

Yes, The "Greek Freak" Giannis "dropped 50 points last night, and how did he celebrate?" Anthony Anderson said at Jimmy Kimmel Live. "He hit up the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A" and ordered 50 chicken minis. "Giannis is blocking shots, and arteries," he joked. Kimmel Live also created a new Olympic sport, which you can watch below.