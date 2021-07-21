Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 50-point, NBA title-clinching performance with a 50-piece order from Chick-fil-A

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday decided to celebrate his team's NBA title-clinching Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in wholesome fashion.

Antetokounmpo rolled up to a Milwaukee-area Chick-fil-a (with his the Finals and series MVP trophies in tow) and ordered a whopping 50 "chicken minis" at the drive-thru, a clear nod to his 50-point performance in the close-out game. He captured the moment on Instagram, as an unfazed Chick-fil-A employee happily jotted down what was surely a unique request without a second thought.

Giannis just ordered another 50 piece on IG live 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gAkSM9qdxI — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) July 21, 2021

While Antetokounmpo received the order, he unfortunately wasn't so lucky when it came to scoring free Chick-fil-A for life, despite his heroics on the court last night. "That's why I signed in Milwaukee," he said, jokingly expressing his disappointment. It seems likely he'll shake it off.