Speed Reads

Supreme Court marshal urges states to stop protests at justices' homes

byHarold Maass
10:29 AM
Abortion rights protesters march in front of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts&#039; house in Maryland.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court sent letters to Maryland and Virginia officials over the weekend, urging them to "enforce" their laws against picketing outside Supreme Court justices' homes.

"For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed justices' homes in Virginia," Marshal Gail Curley wrote in her letter to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). "This is exactly the kind of conduct that Virginia law prohibits."

Protesters have vented anger at the court since May, after a draft of the opinion the court released in late June overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked. This decision protected abortion rights for 50 years.

