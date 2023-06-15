What does NYC's minimum wage mean for gig workers?

New York City this week announced its long-awaited plan to set a minimum pay rate for app-based restaurant delivery workers. It will be the first such standard to take effect in the United States — Seattle passed one in 2022, but it won't be enforced until early next year. Under New York's new regulations, people delivering food for such apps as DoorDash, Uber, Postmates, and Grubhub will make at least $17.96 an hour before tips starting July 12. By 2025, the rate will rise to $19.96 an hour. "Our delivery workers have consistently delivered for us — now, we are delivering for them," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Los Deliveristas Unidos, which has campaigned for better pay for years, called the change a big victory for delivery workers, whom the city said had been making an average of $7.09 an hour before factoring in tips. The broader city minimum wage is $15 an hour, and it will increase to $16.50 within two years. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is calling for a nationwide $17 minimum wage. New York City's new rules will give companies the option of paying workers by the trip or by the minute. "This is something huge for us," Deliveristas leader Gustavo Ajche told MarketWatch. He said the pay bump will help the city economy, too, because "a lot of workers will have more money to provide for their families."

The companies that will be expected to pay the higher wages disagreed, arguing that the wage floor will increase costs and hurt workers. "The city is lying to delivery workers," said Uber spokesperson Josh Gold. "They are telling apps: eliminate jobs, discourage tipping, force couriers to go faster and accept more trips – that's how you'll pay for this." How much will this affect gig workers in their fight for better pay, benefits, and work conditions?

This is a "significant" win

"New York City gig economy workers just scored a significant victory," said Wes Davis at The Verge. When the full wage hike hits, "it amounts to a near-tripled base pay for more than 60,000 food delivery workers in the city, with annual inflation-adjusted raises." That's huge. It's also "a particularly poignant victory," because it shows that efforts to secure better pay and working conditions for gig workers are gaining steam. The movement is picking up at the state level and even getting some federal attention, with the Federal Trade Commission saying last year it "would investigate gig companies over wage-fixing." And New York City, which mandated a "similar pay bump for rideshare workers" in 2019, is out front once again.