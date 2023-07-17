RFK Jr.'s latest conspiracy theory has Washington backing away

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces accusations of antisemitism and racism after being recorded repeating unsubstantiated conspiracy theories that the Covid-19 virus was "ethnically targeted" and bioengineered to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. Advocacy groups swiftly condemned the Democratic presidential candidate's remarks, and he notably drew the ire of many leading Democrats.
"Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people," Kennedy remarked at a press dinner in New York City. "The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese." Kennedy added, "We don't know whether it's deliberately targeted that or not." A recording of his comments was initially published by the New York Post.
The Anti-Defamation League condemned his "deeply offensive" assertions and said they fed into "Sinophobic and antisemitic conspiracy theories" about Covid-19. Kennedy has defended his comments as "misunderstood," but the damage may already be done. Regarding his prospects as a representative for the Democratic party, the response from his potential colleagues does not bode well for the longshot candidate.
His claims do not represent the views of his party
After the Post published the video, several leading Democrats took to Twitter to admonish Kennedy's comments. Some were keen on distancing his actions from the party as a whole. Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison criticized his "deeply troubling comments" in a tweet, adding that he wanted to "make clear that they do not represent the views of the Democratic Party."
His rhetoric is divisive and factually incorrect
Others pointed out that his comments contradict the reality of who was affected by the virus. U.S. House member Rep. Ted Lieu (D) of California tweeted, "Millions and millions of people died from Covid-19 worldwide, including Americans who were Jewish or of Chinese descent."
RFK Jr.'s "anti-Semitic and anti-Asian rhetoric is dangerous, baseless and unacceptable," Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) opined. "Hate crimes against the Jewish and Asian American communities have skyrocketed, and we cannot allow people to stoke the flames of violence against them."
Fellow presidential candidate Marianne Williamson called Kennedy's remarks "sinister," "unfounded," "anti-Semitic" and "anti-Chinese." As a "Jewish American candidate," Williamson stands "against this covert racism writ large." RFK Jr.'s language "serves only to divide us further at a moment when we need desperately to unite."
He's dishonoring his family's name
"Hard to imagine a son who has done more to dishonor his father's name than RFK Jr.," New York's Rep. Ritchie Torres (D) wrote on Twitter, referring to the elder Robert F. Kennedy. Torres blasted Kennedy as a "complete crackpot who has no business being anywhere near the presidency."
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) called RFK Jr. "a disgrace to the Kennedy name and the Democratic Party" in a tweet. "For the record, my whole family, who is Jewish, got Covid," he added.