RFK Jr.'s latest conspiracy theory has Washington backing away

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces accusations of antisemitism and racism after being recorded repeating unsubstantiated conspiracy theories that the Covid-19 virus was "ethnically targeted" and bioengineered to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. Advocacy groups swiftly condemned the Democratic presidential candidate's remarks, and he notably drew the ire of many leading Democrats.

"Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people," Kennedy remarked at a press dinner in New York City. "The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese." Kennedy added, "We don't know whether it's deliberately targeted that or not." A recording of his comments was initially published by the New York Post.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned his "deeply offensive" assertions and said they fed into "Sinophobic and antisemitic conspiracy theories" about Covid-19. Kennedy has defended his comments as "misunderstood," but the damage may already be done. Regarding his prospects as a representative for the Democratic party, the response from his potential colleagues does not bode well for the longshot candidate.

His claims do not represent the views of his party

After the Post published the video, several leading Democrats took to Twitter to admonish Kennedy's comments. Some were keen on distancing his actions from the party as a whole. Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison criticized his "deeply troubling comments" in a tweet, adding that he wanted to "make clear that they do not represent the views of the Democratic Party."

His rhetoric is divisive and factually incorrect

Others pointed out that his comments contradict the reality of who was affected by the virus. U.S. House member Rep. Ted Lieu (D) of California tweeted, "Millions and millions of people died from Covid-19 worldwide, including Americans who were Jewish or of Chinese descent."