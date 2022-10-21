Taylor Swift's Midnights: The best Easter eggs and fan theories about the album

Taylor Swift's brilliant new album is here, and the hunt for hidden meanings and Easter eggs is well underway. Here are some of the best Easter eggs and fan theories Swifties have picked up on in Midnights so far: 'Lavender Haze' was inspired by 'Mad Men' This one was confirmed by Swift herself, who explained on Instagram the opening track "Lavender Haze" was inspired by Mad Men, or at least that's where she first heard the title phrase. "I happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love," she said. You can find the original Mad Men clip here. Time to start digging to figure out which one of these songs is a Pete Campbell diss track. Engagement rumors "All they keep asking me is if I'm gonna be your bride," Swift sings on "Lavender Haze," a clear reference to the endless tabloid gossip and speculation that she is either engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn or already secretly married to him. She previously described the song as being about how she's had to "dodge weird rumors" and "tabloid stuff" during her relationship. Skip advert "Talk your talk and go viral," she sings in apparent reference to people spreading this gossip. The Sun … you're officially on notice. Sexy baby One odd "Anti-Hero" lyric threw a lot of Swifties off at first: "Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby." But it actually appears to be a possible 30 Rock reference. In the season five episode "TGS Hates Women," Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) hires a female writer after the show is accused of misogyny. But Liz grows annoyed when the writer, Abby (Cristin Milioti), comes in and is a ridiculous, infantilized caricature of an oversexualized woman with pigtails who speaks in a baby voice. While Liz urges her to "drop the sexy baby act," Abby insists, "The whole sexy baby thing isn't an act. I'm a very sexy baby!" taylor alison out here dropping niche 30 rock referenceshttps://t.co/yUIthaGTFR — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 21, 2022 "Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby And I'm a monster on the hill Too big to hang out" is a reference to 30 rock and a commentary on the male gaze. "sexy baby" on 30 rock refers to how predatory men can be to women who act younger or more childlike — timmy (@parkersrodrigo) October 21, 2022 Are 'Maroon' and 'Question…?' about Karlie Kloss? Some fans were convinced at least two, and possibly more, songs on the album are about Karlie Kloss, the model Swift was friends with after they met in 2013 until they seemingly had a falling out.

Swift also seems to have referenced the song "You're on Your Own, Kid" when she told NYU graduates, "The scary news is, you're on your own now." Has this woman ever spoken without dropping some Easter eggs? Probably not. Wicklow The song "Sweet Nothing" was co-written by Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who's once again credited under the pseudonym William Bowery, and it includes the lyric, "Does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?" Wicklow is a town in Ireland where Alwyn was spotted shooting his show Conversations with Friends, as a fan noted on Genius. It's a big day for Irish Swifties! Is 'Mastermind' about Swift's career? On the surface, "Mastermind" seems to be a love song in which the singer describes pulling the strings in the relationship, admitting that nothing involved with them getting together was accidental. But Swifties also interpreted it as being about the singer's relationship with her own fans. "No one wanted to play with me as a little kid, so I've been scheming like a criminal ever since to make them love me and make it seem effortless," she sings. "This is the first time I've felt the need to confess, and I swear I'm only cryptic and Machiavellian 'cause I care." You know, like the way she strategically drops cryptic Easter eggs that are then broken down by Swifties in Easter egg breakdown articles? Okay, this is getting too meta. At the Los Angeles Times, critic Mikael Wood agreed the song is about Swift's career and specifically "the deliberation and the ingenuity of the moves that took the 32-year-old from being a teenage country phenom to being one of the two or three biggest acts in all of music." Skip advert Swift further sends up her tendency to drop cryptic Easter eggs in the music video for "Anti-Hero," which includes a scene where her children read her will at her funeral and insist it must contain a "secret encoded message that means something else!" A bunch of visual callbacks in the 'Anti-Hero' video Beyond that hilarious funeral scene, the "Anti-Hero" music video features tons of visual callbacks, including the guitar she used on her Speak Now tour and the cat ears and heart glasses from her music video for "22." So there really was a secret encoded message! The cat ears from “22” #AntiHeroMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/0DxoXX30K6 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 21, 2022 *The* heart-shaped sunglasses from "22" #AntiHeroMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/CyOQrG5tLU — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 21, 2022 She's playing the same guitar from the 'Speak Now' Tour. 🥹 #AntiHeroMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/XoAQ4dul38 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 21, 2022 Is 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky' about a miscarriage? On the 3am edition of Midnights, "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" might be one of the most heartbreaking songs of Swift's career, and it was widely interpreted as being about suffering a miscarriage. She sings about how "you were more than just a short time" and "I'm never gonna meet what could've been, would've been, what should've been you." Swift has never discussed personally experiencing a pregnancy loss. April 29th On "High Infidelity," a song that appears to be about the singer admitting to cheating, Swift sings, "Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Um, yeah, we do!