Taylor Swift is writing and directing her 1st movie

You know the greatest films of all time were never made. But Taylor Swift will take a shot at making one.

The Midnights singer is getting behind the camera and directing her first feature film. Plot details haven't been revealed, but it will be based on an original script she wrote.

The project is set up at Searchlight Pictures, known for releasing several Best Picture Oscar winners, including Nomadland and 12 Years a Slave.

"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller," Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said. "It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

Though this will be Swift's first movie, it won't be her first time directing. She has helmed several of her own music videos, most notably the "All Too Well" short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. After a screening of the video this year, Swift expressed interest in directing movies. "I just absolutely, absolutely adore telling stories this way," she said.

News of the film project comes after Variety selected Swift to participate in its annual Directors on Directors interview series, which will pair her with The Banshees of Inisherin's Martin McDonagh for a conversation. Some fans questioned Swift's inclusion given she has never directed a feature film. But Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh said the outlet "has been impressed with her vision as a director" ever since the debut of the "All Too Well" short.

That video also happens to be eligible for the Best Live-Action Short Film Academy Award in 2023, and on Thursday, Swift released a behind-the-scenes video showing off her directing on the project. Could she be in for an Oscar gold rush?