Taylor Swift drops new music as tour kicks off in 'Swift City'

It's the dawn of a new Eras era for Taylor Swift.

The singer has dropped four previously unreleased songs in honor of the start of her new Eras Tour, which begins Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

Three of the songs are re-recorded versions of previously released tracks: "Eyes Open," "Safe & Sound," and "If This Was a Movie." But Swift also dropped a previously unheard song cut from her 2019 album Lover, "All of The Girls You Loved Before." The song "If This Was a Movie" was originally from the deluxe edition of 2010's Speak Now, fueling speculation that this could be the next album she re-records, although the re-recorded track was curiously released with the cover art for Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Swift said these songs were being released "in celebration" of the start of her tour, which is the singer's first since 2018. In honor of her visit, Glendale has temporarily renamed itself "Swift City."

Swift's tour is scheduled to run from March through August. Her new music can perhaps slightly assuage the millions of fans who were unable to secure tickets for the tour after an infamous presale disaster on Ticketmaster, which was so chaotic that it led to scrutiny from lawmakers.

On social media, Swift also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself getting ready for the tour, including one showing that a guitar she plans to use, which resembles the one she played during her Fearless tour, was made by "my parents with super glue and a free afternoon."