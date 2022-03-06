TikTok announces limiting of services in Russia due to 'fake news' law

TikTok is suspending new content and livestreaming on its platform in Russia, the company announced Sunday, citing safety concerns for its users and employees in the country.

This comes in the wake of Russia passing a law on Friday that imposes a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone who intentionally spreads "fake news" about the country's military amid the invasion of Ukraine. In a statement, TikTok declared it has "no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law." TikTok confirmed this will not affect its in-app messaging service.

The company said it "will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority," adding that it aims to be an outlet "for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation."