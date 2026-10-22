Africa’s AI challenge

Togolese initiative highlights lack of African linguistic representation in AI machine learning

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Photo collage of a data centre, Ge&#039;ez script, African wax print cloth, and microchips
In a continent home to around 2,000 languages, very few are represented comprehensively in AI models
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Togo has asked its citizens to contribute texts, recordings and translations to “develop AI models that address the linguistic diversity of the country”, said AI for Developing Countries Forum.

More than just a “regional experiment”, it is a “blueprint for how developing nations can use technology to assert their cultural sovereignty and economic relevance in the digital age”.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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