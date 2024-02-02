Facebook at 20: how safe is social media?

There wasn't much cause for celebration at Facebook this week despite the social media giant being just days away from turning 20.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook and CEO of parent company Meta, was one of several tech bosses grilled by the US Senate on the child safety policies they've put in place. "You have blood on your hands," said Republican senator Lindsey Graham. The hearing began with "testimonies from those targeted by abusers on social media", said The Independent, and was held amid a bipartisan push to pass the Kids Online Safety Act.

It was certainly an inauspicious start to birthday celebrations for Facebook, which has long had to tackle claims it has done little to protect its users.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Amid "macroeconomic turmoil" in 2022, social media companies were facing criticism from politicians and the public, "who felt they had prioritised profit over safety", wrote Hannah Murphy in the Financial Times . Social media sites harvested data while they "algorithmically curated content curation and online popularity contests".

In the Senate hearing the CEOs "acknowledged shortfalls" and highlighted measures they've taken to improve their products, said ABC News . But the senators "hammered the CEOs for lobbying efforts" that have "gotten in the way of federal legislation". Senator Josh Hawley also told Zuckerberg that Facebook was "a disaster for teenagers". The statement was "met with applause and cheers", The Independent added.

Until now these social media companies "have mostly been free to make the rules", but from 25 August they will "lose much of this sovereignty", said The Economist , when the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) comes into force.

So far regulators across the world have tried to fix problems "after the fact", but the new rules are designed to "help them get ahead of the game". Tech companies have begun to tweak their services, with Facebook "developing tools that will tell users when the visibility of their posts has been limited". The changes, however, "should make online platforms safer and better", but depends on "how the DSA is put into practice".

However, amid serious concerns from politicians and the wider population, there's "no evidence linking Facebook adoption and negative well-being", according to a study by the Oxford Internet Institute. The research said that despite such reports being common, evidence for harm is "on balance, more speculative than conclusive".

What next?

If Facebook is to reach its 40th birthday Zuckerberg knows he needs to look beyond the social media platform. He has "cast about for other big ideas to futureproof his company", including direct messaging, streaming and crypto, said Bloomberg , "before falling for the idea of the metaverse". He "committed Facebook to this vision so completely" that he changed the company's name to Meta. But it "looks like a colossal failure", with the company losing $50 billion while it's still "unclear that it's hit on something regular people will ever want to use".

Although the core business is still profitable, Bloomberg added, "its days of hockey-stick growth are over", with some employees even saying its "stultifying bureaucracy" has led to "the departure of talented workers". Indeed those familiar with a company "that's spent years lurching from one crisis to the next" know how fast things shift, and "they're already bracing for another case of whiplash".

That's because Zuckerberg is about to undergo "his most ambitious plan yet", wrote Danny Forston in The Sunday Times – building an artificial general intelligence (AGI) system. Whether AGI or the "singularity" – which Fortson described as the point in the future "where tech becomes out of control and irreversible" – is achievable "and not a science-fiction fantasy" is up for debate.

Zuckerberg, however, hopes to have more success than he did with "the last hair-brained scheme he tried to foist onto the world – the metaverse".